Thursday, December 9, 2021

Soulard Market Celebrates The Holiday Season This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge The Soulard Farmers' Market, which dates back to the 1700s, is the oldest market in town. - RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT File Photo
  • The Soulard Farmers' Market, which dates back to the 1700s, is the oldest market in town.

Soulard Market (730 Carroll Street, 314-622-4180) is putting its holiday spirit on display this weekend.

Carolers and Santa will make a visit to the historic farmers' market on December 11. Guests are encouraged to shop around and pick up local goods and produce while celebrating the holiday season.



“Soulard Market is an essential visit on the weekends for food and fun, and this Saturday will be even more festive as we head into the holidays,” Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Director Greg Hayes said in a press release. “St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry employees are working together to make our city celebrate the holiday season.”

The carolers will come from various organizations. Unleashing Potential, The Soulard Education Center, Friends of God Christmas Carolers, the St. Stephen Protomartyr Choral Club and Almost Home will all be lending their pipes to serenade shoppers with their favorite holiday songs. Santa is scheduled to meet kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the carolers will be around from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City Foundry is also hosting a “WintrMarkt” this weekend where you can shop for gifts from local businesses.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
