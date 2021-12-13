9 Mile Garden Rings in the New Year With a Cocktail Party

-
Ring in the new year at the food truck garden.
An unlimited open bar, live music and snack bar is heading to the 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 314-390-2806)
for New Year’s Eve.
To usher in the new year, the food garden is turning its canteen into a party zone from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on December 31. Guests have access to snacks and plenty of drinks, such as cocktails, soft drinks, local and domestic beers, as well as a diverse selection of wines. Black tie attire is recommended, but not required.
“This will be an exciting and fun way to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in the new year,” Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden, said in a press release. “We can’t think of a better way than with friends, delicious drinks and snacks, and some of the best music in St. Louis.”
The Frontenac Trio will perform jazz music from 9 p.m. to midnight, and 9 Mile Garden will also be streaming the Times Square ball drop. Champagne toasts will be provided, as well, to end 2021.
Tickets cost $60 for one person while couples tickets cost $100. Purchase tickets online at www.9milegarden.com
.
