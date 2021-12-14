Schlafly Beer Announces Opening Date for New Illinois Location

click to enlarge Courtesy Schlafly Beer

Illinois will get its first Schlafly brewpub this month.

Schlafly Beer is adding another location to its brewpub family: With spots in downtown St. Louis St. Louis County and St. Charles, the brewery expands to the Illinois area with its new Highland location.opens on December 22 and has 80 seats in its restaurant, along with a three-season patio that will be able to seat an additional 80 guests. Schlafly has preserved some of the 71-year-old building’s historic features like a massive safe while also updating it with a new kitchen. There is also a small pilot brewery located upstairs.The new location will also kick off celebrations for Schlafly’s 30th anniversary on December 26 at noon with a ceremonial ribbon cutting featuring founding brewer Stephen Hale alongside Schlafly’s founders Dan Kopman and Tom Schlafly.“For the better part of a year, we have been planning and revitalizing this building to open our first brewpub in Illinois. The City of Highland has been an exceptional partner, and we’re looking forward to bringing the Schlafly experience to residents and guests,” CEO Fran Caradonna says in a press release. “It’s serendipitous that the opening of Schlafly Highland Square takes place so close to our company’s 30th Anniversary.”Celebrations will continue at the other three locations throughout the day with commemorative merchandise for sale and a throwback to prices in 1991: $3 pints.At the new brewpub, fourteen beer styles are available on draft, including fan favorites and a new specialty beer named the Highland Lager, brewed exclusively for the Illinois location. The food menu is also full of favorites — beer bread and crispy frog legs, fried marcoot cheese curds and entrees like the Schlafly Smash Burger are just a few items on the menu.