Tai Davis Competes on Disney+'s Foodtastic This Wednesday

MABEL SUEN

Tai Davis will show off his serious pastry skills this Wednesday on Disney +'s Foodtastic.

, a new, eleven episode series that brings to life magical Disney scenes through food.

Disney's Ant-Man



The eleven episode series drops in its entirety tomorrow on Disney +. You can watch the trailer to get a preview of the action here

St. Louis pastry enthusiasts may be well-versed in the many talents of chef and artist Tyler "Tai" Davis, but the rest of the country is about to see his skills for themselves. Tomorrow night, Davis will compete on Disney +'sIn this week's episode, Davis joins two other contestants as part of a three-person team competing to win the covetedDisney enamel pin, as well as bragging rights and national acclaim. The challenge involves contestants creating edible masterpieces that capture the essence ofIn a release discussing tomorrow night's theme, Davis and his cohorts are given the scene: "A lab tech dreams of becoming Micro-Girl, and with help from the "Foodtastic" food artists, she saves the day with Ant-Man and the Wasp." Contestants then create edible sculptures around the scenario "that will be judged purely on their design, technical skills and and narrative, and not by taste." The judges responsible for crowing the winner are Benny Rivera of New York City's City Cakes and prolific cake artist to the stars, Amirah Kassem. Emmy Award nominated actress Keke Palmer serves as the show's host.