Two Relief Efforts for St. Louis Area Tornado Victims Are Available Starting This Week

Two tornadoes left severe damage in the St. Louis area last week — one in Edwardsville, Illinois, and one in Defiance — and the St. Louis Area Foodbank has distribution events scheduled to help out.
Residents of St. Charles County who were affected by the tornadoes can stop by St. Paul United Church of Christ (150 Defiance Road, Defiance, 636-987-2696)
on December 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. to receive assistance from both the food bank, local and state agencies and human service organizations. The food bank joins several other relief organizations to create the multi-agency resource center and will provide snack boxes, fruit cups and ready-to-eat meals. Proof of damage and residency in St. Charles County is required.
The Edwardsville tornado destroyed an Amazon warehouse, killing six people. On December 20, the food bank will travel to Edwardsville with their “Food on the Move” vehicle, described as a grocery store on wheels, to provide food to the area. Hams will also be distributed, donated by NorthPoint Development. The food bank will also use NorthPoint Development’s parking lot (3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois)
— located next to the Amazon facility that was destroyed — as a distribution spot for hygiene kits, resource sheets and hot meals.
“As our communities work to rebuild, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will be there in support— providing food and hope to all those that need it,” Meredith Knopp, President and CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank says in a press release. “We know that by working together and caring for one another our region has the resilience to weather any hardship and come back stronger.”
Visit www.stlfoodbank.org
Visit www.stlfoodbank.org for additional food assistance events, as well as information on how to volunteer or donate if interested.
