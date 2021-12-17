St. Louis' Bar K Invites Humans and Pups For Ugly Sweater Party

click to enlarge
Most of us know the feeling of glancing at our pup’s face as we shut the door behind us, leaving them for a night out on the town. This year, however, your beloved pet can join you for Bar K
’s (4565 McRee Avenue, 314-530-9990)
Ugly Sweater Party.
Both humans and furry friends can attend the event on December 18 from 12 to 5 p.m. The bar has partnered with Moxie’s Mission, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance for those in need of a service dog. Santa will be on-site for the event from 1 to 5 p.m., snapping photos with the pups in exchange for a $10 donation to Moxie’s Mission. The doggo pics will be taken by Kennelwood Pet Resorts
and published to Facebook.
If you dress your pal in his or her ugliest sweater – maybe one to match yours – you can enter to win Bar K’s competition. The contest is entirely virtual, so all you have to do is post the photo to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag “#UglySweaterPawty." Just tag both Moxie’s Mission and Bar K and wait for winners to be announced the next day. The winner will receive a Bar K prize pack.
The Ugly Sweater Party overlaps with Bar K’s “Adoption Saturday,” so if you’re also looking for a playmate or need one, All Paws Rescue and Petfinder will be at the venue with their adoptable pets. Every dog that gets rescued from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. receives a free one-year membership to Bar K.
Dogs must be up to date on their vaccinations, be at least twelve weeks old and properly socialized for group play. Entry is free for humans and Bar K members, but non-members must pay $10 for their dog's entry and $5 per additional dog.
Visit barkdogbar.com
for more information.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
