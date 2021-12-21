City Foundry to Open Toasted Ravioli Eatery in New Year

click to enlarge
Artisan toasted ravioli lands at the City Foundry in 2022.
A love of toasted ravioli arguably runs in the blood of every St. Louisan and now, t-ravs will be honored with an eatery at City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way)
dedicated to nothing but the unofficial official food of The Lou.
STL Toasted is the latest addition to the City Foundry’s bustling lineup, and it will feature a range of “artisan toasted ravioli with creative fillings,” according to a press release. Boasting flavors like a Lemon Blackberry Gooey Buttercake dessert filling and a savory buffalo chicken bite, the restaurant will make its debut some time in 2022.
Sweet options are also available at the new concept.
“We chose to open our concept at City Foundry STL because we believe it represents everything we love about St. Louis,” founder Matthew Fuller says in a press release. “A collaborative space that celebrates diversity and small businesses is exactly the type of place we want to be.”
STL Toasted came to fruition after Fuller got into a life-altering car accident. Unable to work for a year, Fuller and his wife Brittany Abernathy remembered an idea they kicked around in 2014 about artisan toasted ravioli and began the eatery. The two started hosting pop-ups at St. Louis spots like Bella’s Frozen Yogurt and have another slated for January at The Drawing Board.
Director of operations Susie Bonwich says in a press release that the City Foundry is “delighted to welcome a kitchen that pays homage to a well-known St. Louis dish that approaches it in a new and different way.”
STL Toasted joins three other concepts in the Food Hall slated for 2022, Will Smith of New + Found added in a press release. The most recent addition to the Food Hall was Intergalactic, a smashburger and fries spot. Visit cityfoundrystl.com
for a full list of restaurants.
