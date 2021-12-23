Thursday, December 23, 2021
Schnucks and Dierbergs Will Close for the Weekend
By Jenna Jones
on Thu, Dec 23, 2021 at 3:38 PM
If you need to stock up on milk and cookies for the weekend, time to get going.
Both Schnucks and Dierbergs will be closed this weekend in order to give their employees more time with their loved ones this year, the two grocers announced.
Schnucks and Dierbergs both will close tomorrow for Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m. and won’t return until Monday, December 27. For last minute grocery shoppers, that means today is your best bet to get the last ingredients for your dinners – fancy or casual.
Store hours will resume to their normal slots until New Year’s Eve, when the two will close at 8 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the stores will reopen their doors at 9 a.m. and get back to a normal schedule.
If you visit the stores on Christmas Eve, remember to not be a Grinch and remain kind – Santa’s watching. ‘Tis the season, everyone. View the holiday hours on Schnucks
’ and Dierbergs
’ websites.
