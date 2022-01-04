Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2021

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM


click to enlarge Fans of Prime 55 now have a second spot to enjoy the brand's steakhouse fare. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Fans of Prime 55 now have a second spot to enjoy the brand's steakhouse fare.

Somehow, against just about every odd you can think of, the St. Louis restaurant scene made it through another pandemic year. While we were all eager to reflect on the year (or two) as a whole as it drew to a close, several businesses were still writing their restaurant stories, closing out the year with moves, rebrands, new locations and difficult decisions to say goodbye.

On the openings front, December was characterized by expansions and shifts. Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge, the swanky steakhouse that (*knocks on wood*) broke the location curse of its East Loop storefront, opened a second spot at the new Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown Hotel, while Poke Doke and Schlafly added new locations to their growing portfolios.



December also saw us bid farewell not only to the year, but to a couple of popular restaurants, most notably Copper Pig, the beloved Southampton gathering place that will be sorely missed by the neighborhood's loyal patrons. As owner That Nguyen teased, he is open to renting the spot to an aspiring restaurateur, so hopefully, that storefront will not be dark for too long.

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Black Forest Kaffee Haus, Tower Grove East
Grand Spirits Bottle Co., Tower Grove East
Intergalactic Burgers, City Foundry
Jalea, St. Charles
Layla & the Bad Egg, (formerly Layla), Webster Groves
Poke Doke (additional location), Kirkwood
Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge (additional location), Downtown
Rooster (moved), Downtown
Schlafly Highland Square, Highland, IL

Closings
Charleville Brewing Co., Downtown West
Copper Pig, Southampton
Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, Webster Groves

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.


  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UKraft Does It All, From Vegan to Decadent Delights Read More

  2. Cheryl Baehr's Best New Restaurants of the Past Two Years Read More

  3. St. Louis Standards: Now in Clayton, Tony's Still Reigns Supreme Read More

  4. St. Louis' Bar K Invites Humans and Pups For Ugly Sweater Party Read More

  5. Timothy's the Restaurant Is a Love Song to Fine Dining Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation