Thursday, January 6, 2022

Eckert's in Belleville to Begin Accepting SNAP Benefits

Thursday, January 6, 2022

click to enlarge SNAP benefits will now be accepted at Eckert's Farms. - COURTESY ECKERT'S FARMS
  • Courtesy Eckert's Farms
  • SNAP benefits will now be accepted at Eckert's Farms.

Chris Eckert, the president of Eckert’s Inc., says community is at the heart of everything they do at the farm. That’s why the company announced today in a press release they will begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments through EBT cards, allowing visitors another means to get fresh fruits and vegetables when they visit at the Belleville location (951 S Green Mt Road, 618-310-2758).

“From the very beginning, we’ve always strived to put more farm-grown produce and local foods in the hands of our community where it matters most,” Eckert says in the press release. “We now have the opportunity to provide fresh and healthy food straight from the source to those who may have limited access otherwise.”



The press release details that the move comes after a successful partnership between Operation Food Search and Eckert’s that helped the nonprofit organization’s more than 200 food pantries throughout the bi-state region. The acceptance of SNAP payments allows shoppers at the country stores to purchase fresh produce, meat, fish, bread and dairy products.

In addition to the country stores, people can also use the SNAP payments on the “pick-your-own” produce. However, guests still must purchase admission for field access. Eckert’s Garden Center will also accept SNAP benefits to purchase seeds to grow fruits and vegetables at home. Both Missouri and Illinois residents are eligible.

The farm hopes to extend the benefits to its other locations in the future. Visit eckerts.com to learn more about using the SNAP payments.

