Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 7, 2022

Pop-Up Dinner Event Showcases New Tex-Mex Restaurant Coming Soon to The Lou

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Arzola's is expecting to open late February. - COURTESY ARZOLA'S
  • Courtesy Arzola's
  • Arzola's is expecting to open late February.

St. Louis is getting a new fajitas and margaritas spot slated to open in late February, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. But, you don’t have to sit by your calendar, marking down the days for its opening, you can simply head over to Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street) this weekend for a pop-up dinner event to sample the menu.

Arzola’s Fajitas and Margaritas is slated to open later this winter at 2730 McNair Avenue, but is hosting a pop-up at the brewery to tide over the wait for eager St. Louisans. The events happen tonight, January 7, and tomorrow, January 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.



The 6th Street Fajita Tacos – named after the historic Austin, Texas street and entertainment district – are served in flour tortillas with pickled radish, queso cotija and fresh pico. Steak, chicken and sweet potato fajitas will be served alongside roasted salsa verde and smoky-spicy salsa morita for $3 each.

click to enlarge Head Chef Tanya Key and General Manager Eddie Arzola lead the coming-soon restaurant. - COURTESY ARZOLA'S
  • Courtesy Arzola's
  • Head Chef Tanya Key and General Manager Eddie Arzola lead the coming-soon restaurant.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the pop-up: Guests must wear masks when they are not seated, eating or drinking and employees wear masks at all times. Tables are spaced to allow for social distancing and hand sanitation stations are available throughout the brewery.

There are no plans for future pop-ups at the moment, a press release says, but the restaurant has been “doing random freebies and giveaways” with their Queso Club VIPS, with a future giveaway teased in the statement.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Schlafly Highland Square Brings Craft Beer and Pub Fare to Highland, Illinois Read More

  2. Eckert's in Belleville to Begin Accepting SNAP Benefits Read More

  3. St. Louis Standards: The Importance of Mai Lee Read More

  4. Working on the Knife's Edge Read More

  5. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation