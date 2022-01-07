Pop-Up Dinner Event Showcases New Tex-Mex Restaurant Coming Soon to The Lou

click to enlarge
Arzola's is expecting to open late February.
St. Louis is getting a new fajitas and margaritas spot slated to open in late February, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. But, you don’t have to sit by your calendar, marking down the days for its opening, you can simply head over to Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street)
this weekend for a pop-up dinner event to sample the menu.
Arzola’s Fajitas and Margaritas is slated to open later this winter at 2730 McNair Avenue, but is hosting a pop-up at the brewery to tide over the wait for eager St. Louisans. The events happen tonight, January 7, and tomorrow, January 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The 6th Street Fajita Tacos
– named after the historic Austin, Texas street and entertainment district – are served in flour tortillas with pickled radish, queso cotija and fresh pico. Steak, chicken and sweet potato fajitas will be served alongside roasted salsa verde and smoky-spicy salsa morita for $3 each.
Head Chef Tanya Key and General Manager Eddie Arzola lead the coming-soon restaurant.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the pop-up: Guests must wear masks when they are not seated, eating or drinking and employees wear masks at all times. Tables are spaced to allow for social distancing and hand sanitation stations are available throughout the brewery.
There are no plans for future pop-ups at the moment, a press release says, but the restaurant has been “doing random freebies and giveaways” with their Queso Club VIPS
, with a future giveaway teased in the statement.
