Steve's Hot Dogs Will Appear on Food Paradise Episode This Week

Steve's Hot Dogs hits the small screen on Wednesday.
If you're feeling a little spicy and need something new to watch this week, Steve’s Hot Dogs (3145 S Grand Boulevard, 314-932-5953)
will be featured this week on the Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise
.
The episode premieres at 9 p.m. and will then stream on Discovery Channel, Food Network and the Travel Channel. Titled “Feeling Hot Hot Hot!” the episode “will focus on two of Steve's recipes and the restaurant-to-restaurant collaborations that have made Steve's a local icon,” according to a press release.
A description of the episode on the Cooking Channel’s website reads
:
From mouth-scorching peppers to heartwarming hotcakes, we're feeling the heat! Carolina Reaper hot wings, a stacked Nashville hot chicken sandwich, hot fudge and hot tamales are among the hottest dishes in town.
Steve’s Hot Dogs has received national recognition before, winning awards from People Magazine in 2019, PETA’s Best Vegan Hot Dog and has been acknowledged by Food Network as having the “Craziest Dogs in America.”
The restaurant is hosting a premiere and watch party on Wednesday, with live music starting at 7:30 p.m. from musician Jeff Nations, and then settling in to watch the episode. If you can't attend in person, the restaurant encourages you to follow along at home and post on social media with #FoodParadise.
