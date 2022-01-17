City Foundry Introduces City Winery to St. Louis This Summer

click to enlarge
Courtesy City Foundry / City Winery
A winery has joined the list of destinations at the City Foundry.
The City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way)
is adding another national brand to its lineup: City Winery will make its debut in St. Louis later this summer.
City Winery doubles as a live music venue and a winery. Situated next to the Food Hall
, the venue will boast a pizza bar, coffee roasting station and a “proprietary tap system with eco-friendly glasses of wine straight from stainless steel kegs,” according to a press release. The new addition can handle 175 people and can seat 70 people in its restaurant, with an extra 50 spots outdoors. You can also rent out the space for a private event.
The winery currently has locations in New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; Washington D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Hudson Valley, New York.
“St. Louis has always been one of my favorite cities in the country, it’s where I went to college, and it is an honor to be opening in the historic building of City Foundry STL,” Michael Dorf, City Winery Founder and CEO, says in a press release. “We are excited to bring our unique multisensory experience to the local community and become part of it.”
Courtesy City Foundry / City Winery
Look at that pour.
Will Smith of New + Found, the City Foundry’s parent company, says in the press release that the organization has been focused on finding partners that bring unique, curated experiences to St. Louis. The addition of City Winery allows St. Louisans to enjoy live music and wines made on site, Smith explains.
The winery joins two other national brands: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and mini-golf spot Puttshack
. The mini-golf experience with a “night club vibe” is slated to open as early as July, but may be pushed back to the fall, with a similar timeline in place for the cinema.
City Winery’s opening date has not been announced but is slated for late summer. Visit cityfoundrystl.com
for updates.
