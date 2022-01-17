Sugarfire and Clementine's Get in On the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Beloved Golden Girl and animal activist Betty White died on December 31, 2021, just a couple of weeks short of her 100th birthday.
This was fully unacceptable to many people around the globe, so the internet got together and declared today — what would’ve been her 100th birthday — as the day of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
To participate in the Betty White Challenge, all you have to do is send a few bucks to some pups and kitties: Fans of White are honoring her memory today by making $5 (or more) donations to animal shelters and charities.
If you want to get in on the giving action but you also don’t have lunch plans, Sugarfire Smoke House
is making it easy to give money while also feeding your face.
Visit a Sugarfire or Hi-Pointe Drive In locations today to get the Betty White special (a hot dog and chips, which was reportedly her favorite meal) and they’ll donate proceeds to Stray Rescue of St. Louis
, a local animal shelter that seeks out and takes in animals that “no other organization will help or would simply euthanize because they are too expensive to heal” and then gets them adopted into their new homes.
Participating Sugarfire Smoke House locations serving the Betty White special:
- Downtown (605 Washington Avenue)
- Olivette (9200 Olive Boulevard, #114)
- St. Charles (3150 Elm Point Industrial Drive)
- O'Fallon (1425 North Green Mountain Road)
Participating Hi-Pointe Drive-In Locations serving the Betty White special:
Clementine's Creamery
- Kirkwood (932 Meramec Station Road)
- McCausland (1033 McCausland Avenue)
- Downtown (634 Washington Avenue)
is also hosting a program to get more money to the animals, too. All this week they will donate 50% of proceeds from all doggie ice cream sold to Stray Rescue, too. (Pups can enjoy flavors like Barking Maple Bacon, Blueberry Yum-Yum and Banana Peanut Butter Dream.)
If you'd like to just give directly to Stray Rescue, that's an option, too. Tito's Vodka
is matching the first $1,500 raised today and they'll put you in a drawing to win a gift basket if you donate $10 or more.
Additionally, Stray Rescue will send you an adorable Betty White t-shirt
if you donate $100 or more today.
So no matter how you choose to give, you can't lose. We’re sure that the animals that are saved from your donation will… thank you for being a friend.
