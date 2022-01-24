Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, January 24, 2022

A Peter Pan-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge The former Lemmon's location will be transformed. - PROVIDED BY NEVERLAND BAR
  • provided by Neverland Bar
  • The former Lemmon's location will be transformed.


St. Louis loves a pop-up bar and now we have another one to look forward to in a couple of months.



Starting Wednesday, March 16 and running until the end of April, the bar at 5800 Gravois Avenue (the former Lemmon’s location) will become the Neverland Bar.

click to enlarge It's Tinkerbell time. - PROVIDED BY NEVERLAND BAR
  • provided by Neverland Bar
  • It's Tinkerbell time.

Brought to you by the same people who previously opened the Alice Cocktail Experience in the same spot, this Peter Pan-themed bar promises to offer fun, like “hiding from Captain Hook or tasting the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form.”

Tickets to the 90-minute experience are $45 and include two cocktails. These events usually sell out quickly, so make sure to buy your tickets early if you want at ExploreHidden.com.

click to enlarge Gather your pirate friends. - PROVIDED BY NEVERLAND BAR
  • provided by Neverland Bar
  • Gather your pirate friends.

Email the author at [email protected]
