Monday, January 24, 2022
A Peter Pan-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM
click to enlarge
- provided by Neverland Bar
- The former Lemmon's location will be transformed.
St. Louis loves a pop-up bar and now we have another one to look forward to in a couple of months.
Starting Wednesday, March 16 and running until the end of April, the bar at 5800 Gravois Avenue (the former Lemmon’s location) will become the Neverland Bar.
click to enlarge
- provided by Neverland Bar
- It's Tinkerbell time.
Brought to you by the same people who previously opened the Alice Cocktail Experience in the same spot, this Peter Pan-themed bar promises to offer fun, like “hiding from Captain Hook or tasting the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form.”
Tickets to the 90-minute experience are $45 and include two cocktails. These events usually sell out quickly, so make sure to buy your tickets early if you want at ExploreHidden.com
.
click to enlarge
Email the author at [email protected]
- provided by Neverland Bar
- Gather your pirate friends.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis, news, St. Louis news, Missouri, Neverland, pop-up bar, Neverland Bar, Image
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.