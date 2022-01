A Peter Pan-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis

click to enlarge provided by Neverland Bar

The former Lemmon's location will be transformed.

It's Tinkerbell time.

Gather your pirate friends.

St. Louis loves a pop-up bar and now we have another one to look forward to in a couple of months.Starting Wednesday, March 16 and running until the end of April, the bar at 5800 Gravois Avenue (the former Lemmon’s location) will become the Neverland Bar.Brought to you by the same people who previously opened the Alice Cocktail Experience in the same spot, this Peter Pan-themed bar promises to offer fun, like “hiding from Captain Hook or tasting the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form.”Tickets to the 90-minute experience are $45 and include two cocktails. These events usually sell out quickly, so make sure to buy your tickets early if you want at ExploreHidden.com