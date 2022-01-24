Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, January 24, 2022

Earthbound Beer to Host Fundraiser for Missouri Abortion Fund

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM

Earthbound Beer hosts a fundraiser in February for abortion access. - SARA GRAHAM
  • Sara Graham
  • Earthbound Beer hosts a fundraiser in February for abortion access.

If sipping beer and protecting abortion access are two of your passions, we have an idea for your Valentine’s Day weekend plans.

Earthbound Beer (2724 Cherokee Street, 314-769-9576) will host a “For the Love of Abortion Access” fundraiser a day before Valentine’s Day (February 13 for those who ignore the holiday.) A portion of the sales from noon to 10 p.m., including carryout orders, will be donated to the Missouri Abortion Fund.



The Missouri Abortion Fund is a potential source of funding for patients who can’t afford the full cost of abortion care. The organization works with The Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois, Planned Parenthood for the St. Louis Region and Planned Parenthood’s Kansas City branch, as well.

The fundraiser comes as abortion meets heavy restrictions in numerous states. The United States Supreme Court is currently debating on if a Mississippi law banning abortion after fifteen weeks is legal — a law the court seems poised to uphold, the New York Times reports. Many states have trigger laws in place if the Supreme Court decides to uphold the law, and Missouri's own representatives seek to mimic a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

“We know that 2022 will be an especially difficult year for abortion access,” the Facebook event information reads. “We also know that access is more than legal obstacles. Missouri Abortion Fund provides funding support to Missourians seeking care regardless of what is happening in the courts.”

Masks are required to visit Earthbound, and outdoor seating is available. If you can’t make it out to the taproom but still want to donate, visit mofund.org/donate.

