Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Pizza Champ is Now Open in Maplewood

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge One of the pizzas offered at Pizza Champ. - SPENCER PERNIKOFF
  • Spencer Pernikoff
  • One of the pizzas offered at Pizza Champ.

The newest addition to St. Louis’ vibrant pizza scene has opened its doors: Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood) debuted today after much anticipation.

Pizza Champ, as the RFT wrote in December, was born out of pandemic-related necessity as a pop-up at Elmwood – which is currently not in operation but plans to reopen in the spring with a new format and menu. However, the concept quickly gained a robust following, thus spurring owners Adam Altnether and Chris Kelling to open up a standalone spot for the endeavor.



Currently, the ‘za joint only offers walk-up and drive-thru service; orders can also be placed online. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 2 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pizza Champ plans to open up seven days a week and be available for lunch service, beginning at 11 a.m., after its first weeks of operation. Future plans also include the opening of Side Project Brewing, which shares the building with the pizza restaurant. A patio space is also in the works, with goals for it to be heated and enclosed in the winter but open in the summer; a press release details the patio will have “comfortable banquette seating, plants, outdoor TVs and more for a modern, cozy outdoor experience.”

“Now that we’re in our new space, Pizza Champ will operate as a true neighborhood pizza joint,” the owners say in the release. “We’ll be opening for takeout only to start, but guests will soon be able to stick around and enjoy a beer with their pizza once our patio opens. In the meantime, we hope to be the pick for your family pizza night at home.”

Menu items include a Spicy Fried Chicken sandwich, specialty pizzas like taco or buffalo fried chicken, classic ‘zas, salads, wings and more. The release also teases that soft-serve ice cream will be available when the patio opens up.

View the full menu on pizzachampstl.com.

