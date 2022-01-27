Thursday, January 27, 2022
Jack in the Box Blesses St. Louis With the Return of "TwoTacos for 99 Cents" Deal
Posted
By Jenna Jones
on Thu, Jan 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Jack in the Box
- The return of the 99-cent deal is among us.
The world entered a dark time when Jack in the Box decided to stop selling its two tacos for 99 cents; midnight munchies remained unsolved and everything seemed gray. But, the figurative gray skies have cleared as Jack in the Box heard St. Louisans’ prayers in the form of “Taco Two’s-Day.”
St. Louis area locations of the chain restaurant will be serving two tacos for 99 cents once more every Tuesday. The tacos are crafted with two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce (deep-fried with everything else, of course) and taco sauce. The offer is available in-store only.
The promotion only runs until April 20, a fitting end date for a food beloved by those with "high-end" dining tastes.
Store hours vary by location, so check Jack in the Box’s website
before heading out to get your fix. Here’s a list of the St. Louis spots where you can get your 99-cent tacos:
- 10460 Page Boulevard
- 10866 Lilac Avenue
- 1242 Hampton Avenue
- 1807 Gravois Avenue
- 2163 South Grand Avenue
- 2666 Telegraph Road
- 4111 Lindell Boulevard
- 4201 South Kingshighway Boulevard
- 4292 Bayless Avenue
- 5600 South Grand Boulevard
- 9970 Kennerly Road
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna.
