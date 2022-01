Jack in the Box Blesses St. Louis With the Return of "TwoTacos for 99 Cents" Deal

click to enlarge Courtesy Jack in the Box

The return of the 99-cent deal is among us.

10460 Page Boulevard

10866 Lilac Avenue

1242 Hampton Avenue

1807 Gravois Avenue

2163 South Grand Avenue

2666 Telegraph Road

4111 Lindell Boulevard

4201 South Kingshighway Boulevard

4292 Bayless Avenue

5600 South Grand Boulevard

9970 Kennerly Road

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The world entered a dark time when Jack in the Box decided to stop selling its two tacos for 99 cents; midnight munchies remained unsolved and everything seemed gray. But, the figurative gray skies have cleared as Jack in the Box heard St. Louisans’ prayers in the form of “Taco Two’s-Day.”St. Louis area locations of the chain restaurant will be serving two tacos for 99 cents once more every Tuesday. The tacos are crafted with two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce (deep-fried with everything else, of course) and taco sauce. The offer is available in-store only.The promotion only runs until April 20, a fitting end date for a food beloved by those with "high-end" dining tastes.Store hours vary by location, so check Jack in the Box’s website before heading out to get your fix. Here’s a list of the St. Louis spots where you can get your 99-cent tacos: