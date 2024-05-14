Best Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites - Play & Bet in 2024

Over the past decade, "cryptocurrency" has all but become a household word, and crypto gambling websites have become more common. These websites operate quite similarly to fiat currency gambling websites, but instead of betting with dollars or euros, you can place bets with bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Some crypto gambling websites primarily offer casino games, while others focus on sports betting. Online gambling with cryptocurrency can be a fun way to pass the time, and who knows – you might win big!

If you're interested in crypto gambling, you may be wondering which crypto gambling sites are the best. The truth is, there are plenty of reliable, enjoyable online casinos that accept cryptocurrency and bitcoin for betting purposes. But there are only a few that stand out as the best in the industry. We'll tell you more about the top 10 crypto and bitcoin gambling platforms in this article.

Top 10 Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites in 2024

1. Flush: Best Overall - 150% Welcome Deposit Bonus

If you love casino games, then Flush is a great crypto gambling site to check out. They have a vast variety of classic casino games including several versions of Roulette and Mega Wheel. You can also play Deal or No Deal, Monopoly, or several types of online poker. There are more than 5,000 games to choose from, so you never have to worry about getting bored. Flush worked with leading developers like Quickspin and Betsoft, so you can bet these games are of the best quality.

Another impressive feature of Flush is its welcome bonuses, which exist in tiers. If you use the site regularly, you're sure to benefit from its loyalty program, which comes with numerous cashback rewards and free spins.

No matter which games you choose to play on Flush, you can expect to encounter lots of monthly water races and extra tournaments. The more you play, the larger the jackpots for these deals become.

Poker players are especially fond of Flash as the platform has more than 60 poker games. There are also other live-dealer games including Blackjack. If you'd rather play slots, there are plenty to choose from, and the intuitive interface makes it easy to make a few spins between appointments or when you're waiting in line.

Flush is available in multiple languages including English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, and Italian. They accept several cryptocurrencies in addition to bitcoin. And, you can have confidence in the platform's security as it is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority. If you love this online gambling site and want to introduce it to your friends, you can join their affiliate program and receive bonuses when you introduce new players to the platform.

Pros:

Cashback rewards and free spins for loyalty program members

Huge selection of casino games and slots

Bonuses available through the affiliate program

Cons:

Does not offer sports betting

Features:

Accepts BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, MATIC, LTC, and USDC, among others

Founded in 2021

Instant withdrawals

Licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority

Supported Languages: English, French, Czech, Italian, Mandarin, Russian, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, and German

For a wide selection of live-dealer casino games and slots, Flush is the online gambling platform of choice.

2. Wild.io: Best for Beginners - Welcome Offer up to $5,000 and 75 Free Spins

Wild.io is an online gambling platform with a good selection of casino games and incredible mobile optimization. Their platform is very easy to use on a smartphone, which allows you to gamble while on-the-go. Wild.io only accepts cryptocurrencies, and not fiat money. However, they're very flexible and accept a variety of cryptocurrencies including not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also Litecoin, Tether, and Dogecoin. The platform makes it simple to direct deposit funds with your favorite currency. Withdrawals are almost instant, too.

So, what games can you play in Wild.io? The list is seemingly endless. Players absolutely love the slots on this bitcoin casino. They have excellent graphics, and you may recognize some of them from your favorite in-person casinos. Wild.io also offers Roulette, live casino games, table games, and more. Blackjack players rate this platform highly. It's no surprise Wild.io receives praise for its games, being that they worked with Betsoft, Belatra, Booming Games, and Pragmatic Play in development.

Wild.io offers top-notch customer service and support. Their team members are available to troubleshoot and answer questions 24 hours a day. You can communicate with them via email or live chat. Players say the customer service team provides helpful answers, and they report being able to attach files and images without an issue.

Another benefit of Wild.io is how easy the platform is to navigate. When you're in the lobby, all of the games are able to be viewed on the left hand side of the page. They're sorted by category, which makes it easy to find the type of games you're seeking.

If you like playing socially, Wild.io is one of a few crypto casinos that offer live casino games. This allows you to interact with both the hosts and other live players, making for a fully immersive experience. Players especially love this social aspect when playing poker or blackjack.

Pros:

Easy-to-navigate platform

Customer support is available 24/7

Live casino games allow for social interaction

Excellent graphics and mobile compatibility

Cons:

Withdrawal fees may apply, depending on the amount

Features:

Accepts: Binance Coil, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, ADA, TRON, Ripple, Ethereum, and Tether, among others

Founded in 2022

Withdrawal Time: 0 - 1 hours

Licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority

Supported Languages: English, Turkish, Romanian, German, Swedish, and Spanish

If you're looking for a mobile-friendly platform, great graphics, and live casino games, Wild.io is an excellent crypto casino to check out.

3. JackBit: Extensive Welcome Offers

JackBit offers one of the most diverse selections of games and gambling options on the internet. This online gambling website not only has casino games, but also sports betting options, aviator games, and exclusive mini games. The graphics are top-notch, and the games are all mobile-friendly, so you can easily play on your smartphone or desktop.

If you're a frequent player, you'll definitely benefit from JackBit's Rakeback VIP Club. Members receive extra rewards for high engagement, and there are no strings attached. As you continue to climb from level to level in this VIP club, you'll receive even more substantial bonuses and rewards.

Sports betting enthusiasts praise JackBit for its sports betting options. You can choose from Prematch, Live, Racing, and E-Sports bets. In fact, this is one of the most popular platforms for E-Sports including CS:GO and DotA 2. The live feed and streaming capabilities keep you engaged and provide an immersive experience similar to what you'd experience at a live racetrack or game.

Casino game players also love the selection of games on JackBit. You can play Baccarat, Roulette, or Blackjack. For a fast-paced experience, you may even want to try some of the mini-games, like Dino Running. Reviewers say playing these games often takes them back to their childhood; they feel like they're in an arcade.

When it comes to payments, JackBit really shines. They accept a variety of cryptocurrencies and also fiat currencies including U.S. Dollars, Euros, and British Pounds. Deposit minimums apply, but you do receive free spins with your initial deposit. There are also generous welcome bonuses available for new players, regardless of the currency you decide to use. Plus, around-the-clock support is available not only in English, but a variety of languages including German, French, Turkish, and Russian.

Pros:

Offers casino games, sports betting, and a vast selection of mini games

Accepts cryptocurrencies and several fiat currencies

Free spins with your initial deposit

VIP Club members are eligible for numerous rewards and bonuses

Cons:

High deposit minimum of $50

Features:

Accepts: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XMR, CARDANO, LINK, SHIBA, DASH, DOGE, BNB, USDT, TRX, USDC, SOL, DAI, MATIC, and BUSD, among others

Founded in 2022

Instant withdrawals

Licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority

Supported Languages: English, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Turkish, Finnish, Italian, Korean, Brazilian, Portuguese, and Japanese

JackBit is a great platform for sports betting and mini-games, and they also accept several fiat currencies.

4. BC.Game: Best Online Lottery

BC.Game is a very versatile crypto gambling website that offers a sportsbook, online casino, and an online lottery. No matter how you prefer to gamble, you can do it here. Customers praise the live dealer games, especially. They say the live dealer poker and blackjack are very interactive and make it feel like they're in a physical casino. There are also many jackpots available, which helps keep players interested and engaged.

BC.Game has a separate section for high volatility games, if that's your thing. They offer more than 600 high-volatility games in total, which is far more than most bitcoin casinos.

It's also easy to navigate between different subsets of the BC.Game platform. Just select the tab you prefer. For example, if you're interested in sports betting, you can select the "Sports" tab, which takes you to a screen where you'll see the current odds on dozens of different sports. Whether you like betting on horse racing, football, MLB, NFL, or NHL games, you can do it here – using your favorite cryptocurrency.

In terms of online casinos, BC.Game really stands out for its customization options. You can add your preferred games to your "favorites" list, making them easy to access each time you play. There are also forums you can visit to interact with other players and gain insight into how they use the platform.

BC.Game treats their new players well with a Welcome bonus up to 360% of the original deposit. You can also receive tiered bonuses for additional deposits. If you have friends interested in playing, use the Refer-a-Friend program to ensure you both receive an extra bonus.

Pros:

More than 600 high-volatility games

Easy to navigate platform with separate tabs for different betting options

Ability to add games to your "favorites" list

Generous welcome and deposit bonuses

Cons:

No official app available

Features:

Accepts: BTC, ETH, NEAR, ATOM, DOGE, ADA, DOT, TRX, RUNE, FTM, CRO, MATIC, SOL, AVAX, and BNB, among others

Founded in 2017

Withdrawal speed depends on currency

Licensed by the Government of Curacao

Supported Languages: English, Chinese, Filipino, Turkish, Arabic, Korean, Russian, Suomi, French, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish, Italian, Hebrew, Indonesian, and Deutsch

For high-volatility games and a large initial bonus, BC.Game is the crypto casino of choice.

5. Stake: $100,000 Daily Race

Stake is one of the best crypto gambling sites for those who like exclusive games. The platform has 44 exclusive game titles, and you can easily browse through them on the left hand side of the main page. Stake also works with a variety of game providers including Pragmatic Play, Melatra, and Endoprhina, so you can bet their game and graphics quality is high. The color scheme of the platform is bright and energizing, which helps put players in a good mood from the onset.

Another key attraction on Stake is their Bitcoin slots. With more than 200 slot games available, you can switch from game to game as desired, which helps keep you engaged and entertained. The platform makes it easy to sort the slot games by popularity so you can easily see the games other players like best.

Stake has a live support team, and you can contact them via chat at any time. However, the platform also has a good collection of previously asked questions and FAQs that you can look through; many answers are found there. In addition to accepting multiple cryptocurrencies, Stake also accepts various fiat currencies including Euros, Canadian Dollars, and Japanese Yen.

Customers appreciate that Stake supports 15 different languages. The platform has lots of raffles and giveaways, which can be quite lucrative. While they do not offer a welcome bonus, they do have many amazing daily promos. The $100,000 Daily Race and Level Up Challenge are two of these.

While Stake is best known as an online bitcoin casino, they also offer a sportsbook. The platform is a particular favorite among those who follow football. In fact, they are a sponsor of Premier League Football clubs. Many customers also use the platform to place crypto bets on NFL and MLB games.

Pros:

44 Exclusive game titles

Supports 15 different languages including Chinese, Deutsch, and Hindi

Sponsor of Premier League Football Clubs

Offers an online casino and sportsbook on one platform

Supported Languages: English, French, Deutsch, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Korean, Spanish, Indonesian, and Filipino

Cons:

No welcome bonus

Features:

Accepts: BTC, USDT, XRP, TRON, ETH, DOGE, and LTC, among others

Founded in 2017

Withdrawal speed depends on currency

Established according to law in Curacao

For exclusive games, support in multiple languages, and fun daily challenges, Stake is a top-notch crypto gambling site to try.

6. Thunderpick: 100% Match on First Deposit

Launched in 2017, Thunderpick is one of the original crypto gambling sites. It has stood the test of time, and the developers have consistently made improvements to the platform as time goes on. Thunderpick is an online crypto casino that also offers sports betting. Players are especially fond of the large welcome bonus, monthly gift cards, and VIP club rewards offered.

If you love slots, you're going to be in heaven on Thunderpick. They have a huge slots library with options from Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming, and Play'n Go. There are also jackpot slots, which are perfect for days when you want to up the stakes.

The table games on Thunderpick are also some of the best offered by any bitcoin casino. Sit back and play poker with a live dealer and players from around the world. Or, engage in a throat-catching game of Roulette; may the odds be in your favor. Thunderpick carefully vets their dealers and only hires true professionals, which helps ensure a seamless experience.

The sports betting side of Thunderpick offers very extensive coverage. You can bet on football leagues including the English Premier League and La Liga. Maybe you like betting on less popular sports like golf, boxing, or cricket. Thunderpick is a great place to make those bets in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The welcome bonuses at Thunderpick are quite generous. You get a 100% match on your first deposit up to a certain amount. With reload bonuses and weekly cashback on losses, you'll be in it to win it.

Pros:

Great selection of betting markets on multiple sports

Generous welcome bonuses and weekly cashback offers

Customer support available 24-7 via live chat and email

Table games run by professional dealers

Cons:

No customer support available via phone

Features:

Accepts: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash, among others

Founded in 2017

Withdrawal Time: 2 - 5 days

Licensed in Curacao

Supported Languages: English, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Portuguese

If you're looking for a crypto gambling site that offers table games and bets on less-popular sports, Thunderpick is a great option.

7. Cloudbet: Great E-Sports Betting

Cloudbet is highly regarded for its e-sports gambling options, but the platform also offers a great bitcoin casino and real-life sportsbook. The e-sports and sportsbook tables are all well organized and easy to read. They are also updated by the minute, so you know you're always getting the most accurate information on odds and performance.

If you're more interested in the bitcoin casino side of things, Cloudbet has a good selection of table games including baccarat and blackjack. The arcade game selection is also second-to-none. You've never played Plinko like this before! The Aviator, Mines, and Dice game also have quite a following, with many players favoring these games for moments of boredom between meetings or when riding the bus.

One key advantage of Cloudbet over other crypto gambling sites is their low margins for sports gamblers. Customers also enjoy being able to bet on both e-sports and live sports on one platform. Since this platform has been live since 2013, the creators have had a lot of time to perfect and improve the way wagers are taken, and customers find most interactions to be simple and seamless.

Cloudbet accepts Bitcoin plus 30 altcoins, making it a top choice among those who are deep in the crypto markets. Deposits can be made quickly, regardless of the currency you use. You'll have access to the full crypto gambling site as soon as your deposit clears.

Pros:

One of the oldest and most established bitcoin gambling sites

Accepts 30 altcoins

Offers lower margins than most on e-sports and live sports betting

Great selection of arcade and casino games

Cons:

Small handling fee applied to all deposits

Features:

Accepts: STOSL, ZCASH, BTC, stETH, BCH, CARDANO, DAI, DASH, DOGE, MATIC, XRP, UNI, USTC, USDC, TUSD, TRON, SHIB, XLM, and SOL, among others

Founded in 2013

Withdrawal Time: 1 - 7 days

Licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority

Languages Supported: English, Spanish, Deutsch, Italian, French, Polish, Portuguese, Indonesian, Japanese, and Russian

For arcade games, e-sports gambling, and compatibility with multiple altcoins, Cloudbet is a great crypto gambling platform to use.

8. Gamdom: 60% Rakeback Welcome Bonus

Gamdom is one of the most prominent online gambling sites that accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The platform was launched in 2016 and is known for its transparency and fairness. Players find the slots captivating, but they are especially fond of the exclusive, in-house games. Slot Battles, for example, receives praise from experienced gamblers and gamers alike.

Another thing that sets Gamdom apart from other crypto casinos and crypto gambling sites is their live support and chat moderation, which is available in multiple languages. This is one of very few bitcoin gambling sites with support in Indonesian, Bulgarian, Finnish, and Thai. If you're brand new to bitcoin casinos, the live chat resources will help you get the lay of the land. Feel free to ask questions about anything, from deposit amounts to free spins.

The perks and rewards on Gamdom are tough to beat. You'll get free spins in exchange for regular interactions. You can also gain access to a growing prize pool as you make your way onto the leaderboard.

Both deposits and withdrawals are seamless with Gamdom. Most withdrawals are instant, and you can choose between more than 100 bank deposit options. Gamdom accepts bitcoin and several other popular cryptocurrencies. The welcome bonus is a generous 60% rakeback.

Over the years, Gamdom has had partnerships with several prominent figures including Usain Bolt. The platform also makes security a priority with Two-Factor Authentication and encryption.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus: 60% rakeback

Good selection of exclusive, in-house games

Support in many languages including Indonesian, Thai, and Bulgarian

Leaderboard with substantial prizes

Cons:

High fees with some deposit methods

Features:

Accepts: USDT, BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, TRX, and LTC, among others

Founded in 2016

Withdrawal time varies by currency

Licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority

Languages Supported: English, Greek, Georgian, Czech, Spanish, Bulgarian, Finnish, French, Filipino, Japanese, Indonesian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Serbian, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Chinese, and Vietnamese

For a generous welcome bonus, exclusive games, and support in less popular languages, Gamdom is one of the best crypto casino platforms to utilize.

9. Vave: 100% Cashback on First Deposit click to enlarge

Vave's extensive library features more than 2,500 games. That should be enough to keep you entertained day after day as you wait in line, ride the train, or kill time on slow workdays. Some of the top-rated crypto casino games on Vave include Wolf Gold and Sweet Bonanza. Players also like the Book of Dead slots. The selection of movie and game-themed slots is second to none!

Vave works with some of the top game providers in the online casino industry including Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, and Play'n Go. As such, their graphics and the interactivity on the platform are highly desirable. Like many crypto casinos, Vave periodically offers free spins to players who use the platform consistently.

Another unique feature of Vave is the selection of niche games. You can play Bingo, Keno, or Craps, making your bets with your cryptocurrency of choice. Or, you can head over to the sports betting segment of the platform. Enjoy online gambling on English Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon, and more. There's even a virtual sports simulator you can use for a more interactive experience.

Vave offers generous bonuses, especially for those who make their initial deposit in bitcoin. You can receive a 100% cash back bonus on deposits up to 1 bitcoin. While Vave does not accept as many altcoins as some other crypto gambling platforms, they do accept the more common altcoins including DOGE, USDT, and LTC.

Pros:

More than 2,500 games including niche games like Bingo and Keno

Access to diverse sports markets

Fast and secure cryptocurrency withdrawals

Free spins are often available for regular players

Cons:

Some users find it difficult to navigate to the table games

Features:

Accepts: BTC, BCH, DOGE, BSV, BNB, ADA, XRP, USDT, TRX, LTC, and ETH, among others

Founded in 2022

Withdrawal time varies by currency

Licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority

Supported Languages: English, Spanish, Russian, German, Italian, Portuguese, Hebrew, Indonesian, Hindi, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Finnish, Tagalog, Turkish, and Ukrainian

For sports betting and niche games like Bingo, Vave is a top crypto gambling site that offers fast and secure transfers.

10. Metaspins: Incredible Graphics

Launched in 2022, Metaspins is one of the newer crypto gambling websites featured in this article. However, the platform has quickly risen in popularity thanks to its wide variety of supported currencies, top-notch security protocols, and broad selection of captivating games.

Metaspins has a very modern, interactive interface with graphics in 3D. Many of the games have cartoon-like animations to grab players' interest. You can find a selection of classic casino slot games, arcade games, and a few proprietary, in-house games. Free spins are handed out generously, especially to players who log on daily.

While many users like to play Roulette, Baccarat, and other casino games on Metaspins, the platform also offers some fun fishing games like Big Bass Bonanza. Money Train 1, a slot game, also receives rave reviews from players. Plus, you can play Mines, an engaging casino game modeled after the ever-popular Minesweeper. No matter which game you choose, you can place bets of virtually any size, allowing you to gamble at your desired level of risk.

Metaspins also receives praise for its excellent, around-the-clock support. You can reach out to a customer service agent via email or live chat, and they'll communicate clearly as they help you navigate the platform. You can also communicate with other players via the platform-based live chat, or on the dedicated Discord and Telegram servers.

If you're concerned about security, Metaspins has you covered. The site uses SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Pros:

Features popular games including Mines and Money Train 1

Free spins are often provided

Ability to communicate with other players via Discord and Telegram

Excellent, 3D graphics

Cons:

Limited options for non-cryptocurrency deposits

Features:

Accepts: BTC, BCH, DOGE, ADA, ETH, LTC, XRP, USDT, USDC, and TRX, among others

Founded in 2022

Withdrawal time varies by currency

Carries a Curacao e-Gaming License

Supported Languages: English, German, Norwegian, Finnish, Spanish, French, and Portuguese

For top-notch, 3D graphics, high-level security, and live interaction with other players, Metaspins really takes the cake as a crypto casino.

How Did We Make the List?

Online gaming, and more specifically crypto gambling, have become pretty popular. That's no surprise. Since many of these bitcoin gambling sites offer sports betting and casino games, they appeal to a pretty wide audience. Of course, the wide selection of sites didn't make it simple for us to choose only 10 crypto gambling sites to recommend here. Thankfully, as we proceeded with our analysis, we found it pretty easy to determine which online gambling platforms offered the most secure, enjoyable, and profitable experiences.

Here are the primary features we considered when deciding which crypto casinos to include in this article.

Accepted Currencies

While our primary goal was to recommend bitcoin gambling sites, we know that not everyone who deals in cryptocurrency owns bitcoin. So, we primarily sought out crypto casinos that also accept various altcoins such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. We read reviews from users why funded their accounts with each of the accepted currencies to ensure they had a seamless experience.

Many of the online gambling sites featured here also accept at least one fiat currency, such as USD or EUR. However, accepting fiat was not a requirement for this list.

Deposit and Withdrawal Policies

We carefully evaluated the deposit and withdrawal policies of each crypto casino. We gave preference to sites that have short deposit and withdrawal processing times. Some of the sites featured here even offer immediate withdrawals. When immediate withdrawals were not offered, we made sure the processing timeframe was still reasonable. We also read many reviews of each site to ensure players consistently see their deposits appear and become usable within the platform.

Quality of Games

This was the fun part. We had our testers log in and play a few games on each platform. We not only assessed the variety of games that were available, but also the quality of the games. How were the graphics? Did the games hold the player's attention?

Another thing we considered was how easy it was to navigate the lists of games and find particular games. Many of the crypto casinos featured here have great search functions or favorite lists, so you don't have to spend a long time scrolling to find a certain game.

Licensing and Regulations

Licensing and regulations help ensure your currency is safe when utilizing bitcoin gambling sites. We only featured crypto casinos that are licensed and regulated by the relevant parties.

Security Protocols

The best online casinos are happy to tell players, and potential players, all about their security protocols. If this information was not easy to find on the platform, we moved on to another site. The bitcoin gambling sites listed here all make security a priority and use up-to-date methods of encryption and two-factor authentication.

This is something else we paid close attention to when reading reviews from existing users. If the users reported that the site felt insecure, or if they noted that their information had been compromised, we did not look favorably upon the site in question.

Support Features

When you're new to using a crypto gambling site, you may have some questions as to how to make a deposit, navigate to a different part of the platform, and so forth. The best bitcoin casinos have been set up to help you with these questions. They offer 24-7 support, often via live chat. We also liked it when we saw a platform that offered live chat between players. This way, players can rely on each other for advice and assistance as they play. Such live chat features also make the experience of using crypto casinos more social and interactive.

How to Bet on Crypto Gambling Sites

Every crypto gambling website is a little different. But regardless of the site you choose, you'll need to follow these basic steps to register and start placing bets. Use these steps as general guidelines, and modify them as needed according to the way the specific platform is set up.

Step 1: Buy Cryptocurrency

If you do not already own cryptocurrency, you'll want to buy some before you can make a deposit on a crypto gambling platform. Make sure you buy a currency that your chosen site accepts. Bitcoin is the most widely used option, but most of the best crypto casinos also accept Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other more popular altcoins. Of course, if you already own some crypto, you can skip this step.

Step 2: Register

Once you own crypto, it's time to register for the crypto casino site you plan to use. Usually, the site will ask you to enter your name, email address, date of birth, and other basic contact information. You may need to select the language you prefer to communicate in. Many crypto gambling platforms are international and cater to speakers of many languages.

Some sites will send you a verification email with a link you need to click to complete your registration.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Once you're registered, it's time to make your first deposit into your online casino account. Usually, you'll be asked to enter your crypto wallet address. Some allow you to scan a QR code instead. Pay attention to the minimum deposit that is required in order to qualify for a welcome bonus. The best crypto gambling sites offer some pretty generous welcome bonuses, so it's usually worth reaching that initial deposit requirement if you can. Those free spins or extra coins may be profitable once you start gambling!

Step 4: Play Games

Explore the platform, and take a look at all of the different games that are offered. Find a game that appeals to you, and start playing! Alternatively, if you are on a platform that offers sports betting options, you can look over the odds and choose a few bets to place.

Step 5: Withdraw Your Winnings

Many users of online gambling sites choose to keep their winnings on the platform and keep betting with them. But if and when you want to withdraw your winnings, it should be pretty easy to do so. Most platforms have a withdrawal tab. Click on the tab to offer it. Then, you just enter the amount you want to withdraw, and wait for it to appear back in your cryptocurrency wallet.

How to Select the Best Gambling Site

Whether you're thinking of using bitcoin gambling sites for the first time or are looking to switch sites, how do you know which platform will best fit your needs? We suggest you start by making a short list of crypto casino sites that grab your attention. Then, start comparing and contrasting those sites across various criteria to see which one rises to the top. Here are some key criteria to make sure you consider as you compare your options.

Supported Languages

If you speak English, you'll find there is no shortage of bitcoin gambling sites to choose from. However, if you prefer to interact with a gambling platform in a language other than English, you'll need to take a closer look at each site to see which languages it supports. Bitcoin gambling websites actually tend to be quite inclusive in terms of languages. You'll find many that support Spanish, German, French, and other European languages. There are even platforms that operate in Indonesian, Thai, Filipino, and Vietnamese.

You may want to read some reviews from other speakers of your language before you sign up for a platform. Do reviewers find the site easy to read and navigate in your language? If they've interacted with customer service team members, were they able to communicate clearly?

Accepted Currencies

If you already have a cryptocurrency wallet, then it makes sense to use crypto casinos that accept a currency you already own. Almost all crypto gambling sites accept bitcoin. If you have Litecoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin in your wallet, you shouldn't have trouble finding a bitcoin casino that accepts your currency, either. It can, however, be a bit harder to find a gambling platform that accepts less popular coins such as Fusion or Komodo. In the worst case scenario, you may end up having to exchange some of your altcoins for bitcoin in order to make your initial deposit.

Type of Gambling

There are three primary types of gambling that can be done on bitcoin gambling sites. These are casino games, niche games, and sports betting. If you know which type of betting you want to do, then you can focus your search on platforms that offer that specific type of betting. For example, if you know you want to bet on horse races and football games, you only have to consider bitcoin gambling sites that offer sports betting.

You should also take a closer look at the types of games and options each website offers in your preferred category.

Casino Game Choices

When looking at a betting website that offers casino games, check to see whether your favorite games are offered. Most casino platforms offer slot machine games. Some also offer table games, like poker and blackjack. If the site does offer table games, are they live? If so, how good are the dealers? Some websites will allow you to play a few "free" rounds without placing bets before you make a deposit. This can be a good way to see whether you like the selection of games a particular site has to offer.

Niche Game Choices

Some of the best bitcoin gambling sites also offer niche games, such as Bingo and Mines. If you like playing these games in real life, you'll probably enjoy them in a virtual setting, too. When comparing niche game offerings across several bitcoin gambling platforms, here are some questions to ask:

Are the games played individually or with other live players?

Does the platform offer different versions or varieties of the game to keep you engaged?

What bonuses or jackpots are offered?

Sports Options

When looking at apps that offer sports betting, there are several characteristics to pay close attention to.

What sports are supported? Do you already follow or have an interest in the sports that are featured?

How frequently are odds updated?

How easy is it to keep track of scores within the platform?

What kinds of bets can you place?

What are the minimum and maximum bets you can place on a game or outcome?

Graphics and Design

You don't usually have to sign up in order to play around on the platform a little and observe the graphics. Look for a bitcoin gambling website with graphics that are not only clear, but also pleasing to your eye. A nice color scheme and clear delineation of text will keep you engaged and interested as you play.

Also pay attention to how easy it is to navigate between different parts or segments of the platform. Can you intuitively switch from the sports betting tab to the casino games, or does it take a few minutes to figure out how to do this? The best bitcoin gambling sites are easy to navigate with simple layouts and obvious buttons.

Live Chat and Social Features

If you prefer to play solo, then you don't have to pay as much attention to these features. However, many players do appreciate the more social aspects of bitcoin casinos. As such, it's a good idea to see which platforms have the best live chat and social features. Do you have to navigate to another page to use the live chat, or can you have it open while you're gambling? Some websites also have associated Discord servers, which can make it even easier and more enjoyable to connect with others on the platform.

Bonuses, Sweepstakes, and Jackpots

If there are a few bitcoin casinos whose platforms you enjoy, then of course it makes sense to pick the one with the best bonuses and jackpots. Keep in mind that these bonuses can come in several different forms. Many crypto gambling sites offer free credits to spend when you make an initial deposit over a certain amount. Or, you may get free spins when you're active for more than a certain number of days in a row. It's also not uncommon to see jackpots offered to players who rise in rank on leaderboards.

If you're brand new to online gambling, then it often makes sense to pick an online casino with a good deposit bonus. On the other hand, if you know you're good at a certain game and suspect you'll rise in rank really quickly, a bitcoin gambling platform with big jackpot bonuses may be preferable.

What Games Can You Find on Crypto Gambling Sites

Crypto and bitcoin casinos literally offer something for everyone, from the casual slot machine enthusiast to the expert poker player. Some top crypto gambling sites offer thousands of games! Here's a look at some of the most popular games that you'll see most often.

Slots

In real life, slots are machines that allow you to insert a coin and pull a lever. The internal reels then spin around before stopping with various symbols in view. If certain symbols pop up, sometimes in a specific order, you win! Bitcoin gambling sites have online slots that mimic real, in-person slot machines. You may even recognize some of the online slots from real-life casinos. Examples include Cleopatra, Book of Dead, and Bonanza.

Poker

If you find a bitcoin gambling site that has table games, they're almost certain to offer poker. Poker is a multi-player card game. Each person is dealt five cards. They have several chances to exchange those cards in order to build the "best" hand. Players then place their bets based on their confidence that they have the best hand. Of course, there's lots of bluffing involved! The best bitcoin gambling sites often offer several different types of poker, such as Texas Hold 'Em and Seven-card Stud.

Baccarat

Baccarat is another one of the live dealer games that are often seen at casinos and on online gambling platforms. It's a single player game – just you and the dealer. The dealer will deal you and themselves cards. Your goal is to build to a count of nine without going over nine. The suits of the cards do not matter. You place bets based on whether you predict you'll win, the dealer will win, or there will be a tie.

Blackjack

Blackjack is similar to Baccarat, but it is played with multiple players. The goal is also to build a deck to 21, not nine. Some versions are played with a single deck, and others with multiple decks. Blackjack is a great game to play if you enjoy some social interaction since most platforms allow you to live chat with other players. Just make sure you play through a platform that offers provably fair games.

Roulette

Roulette is a simple casino game in which a small ball is dropped on a large, spinning wheel. You place bets as to which slot along the wheel the ball will land on. You can bet on a specific slot, or you can bet that the ball will land on either a red or black slot.

Roulette is a fun game to play while you're waiting in line or when you just have a few extra minutes to burn since each spin only takes a few seconds.

Mines

Did you ever play Minesweeper on Microsoft Windows? If so, you'll probably enjoy Mines as well. It operates under the same principles. You guess which squares in the grid house mines based on numbers placed on neighboring squares. In this case, though, you also place bets along the way.

Bingo

Bingo is a favorite at fire halls across the United States, and also on the top crypto gambling sites. It's a multiplayer game. Each player receives a card that has the letters "BINGO" across the top. There is a column of five numbers under each of the letters. The "caller" calls out a column letter and a number. For instance, they may call out "N 27." If you have that number in the proper column, you mark it.

If you're able to mark off five numbers in a single row or column, you have a "Bingo." In other words, you win.

Slingo

The name "Slingo" is a combination of the words "slots" and "Bingo." You get a 5 x 5 grid card that looks similar to a Bingo card. You also get a series of slot reels below the card. The goal is to get the numbers on the reels to match the numbers on your Bingo card. There are many different versions of Slingo, some of which use types of fruit or images of animals in place of numbers.

Risks of Cryptocurrency Gambling Sites

There are a few risks to be aware of as you begin using cryptocurrency gambling websites.

Security: Less reputable sites may not be secure, leading to a breach of private information. Stay safe by only using licensed, regulated websites like the ones recommended in this article.

Less reputable sites may not be secure, leading to a breach of private information. Stay safe by only using licensed, regulated websites like the ones recommended in this article. Gambling Addiction: Gambling can be addictive, whether you play with fiat currency or cryptocurrency. Reduce your risk of addiction by taking breaks and setting spending limits.

Gambling can be addictive, whether you play with fiat currency or cryptocurrency. Reduce your risk of addiction by taking breaks and setting spending limits. Volatility: The value of cryptocurrency can change rapidly. So, your winnings may not be as valuable as you initially assumed them to be.

Pros of Cryptocurrency Gambling Sites

Here are a few benefits of using cryptocurrency gambling sites:

Value: If you win big and the value of your cryptocurrency rises, you have the potential to enjoy large gains.

If you win big and the value of your cryptocurrency rises, you have the potential to enjoy large gains. Entertainment: Even if you only gamble with a small amount of cryptocurrency, playing casino games can be a fun and engaging way to pass the time.

Even if you only gamble with a small amount of cryptocurrency, playing casino games can be a fun and engaging way to pass the time. Social Interaction: Especially if you play live dealer games like poker and blackjack, you can meet others who share your interest in bitcoin and gambling.

FAQs

Can I use bitcoin gambling sites on my smartphone?

Yes. Most, if not all, of the best bitcoin gambling sites are mobile-friendly. Some even have dedicated apps.

How long does it take to withdraw my winnings from a crypto gambling site?

This varies from site to site. Some of the best sites offer instant withdrawals, especially if you use a more popular coin like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Other websites have a waiting period of up to seven days when you make a withdrawal.

Can I use fiat to play at a bitcoin casino?

Some bitcoin casinos do also accept fiat currencies. However, they tend to be restrictive as to which currencies they accept. You're most likely to find a site that accepts USD, CAD, EUR, or GBP. If you do not own one of these currencies, then you will want to exchange your currency for some fiat in one of these currencies before you sign up. Or, you can take this as an opportunity to buy some cryptocurrency and use the crypto to fund your gambling account.

How can I gamble more responsibly?

To gamble more responsibly, try setting time limits for yourself. You should also avoid gambling when you are emotional. Finally, keep track of your gambling activity, and take a break if you find that you're beginning to spend too much time or money at online casinos.

Conclusion

The best bitcoin gambling sites offer a wide variety of engaging casino games, sports betting options, and so much more. It is possible to gamble securely and responsibly if you choose a site that prioritizes these aspects. The ten best crypto casinos recommended in this article truly stand out in the industry. Whether you stop in to play a few quick slots or settle into an expert game of poker, we're confident you'll enjoy yourself on these platforms.