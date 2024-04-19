Roobet Review - Is It Trusted & Worth Using?

Roobet positions itself as a dynamic online casino, appealing to players looking for an extensive selection of casino games and sports betting options. With over 2,500 slots and table games from renowned providers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Yggdrasil, and Red Tiger, the platform caters to diverse gambler preferences.

Accepting cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) facilitates instant deposits and withdrawals, accommodating the modern bettor's need for speed and security.

The platform distinguishes itself through its user-friendly design and interface while ensuring player safety with SSL encryption and secure crypto protocols. Additionally, Roobet stands out by offering unique gambling experiences such as Crash Dice alongside traditional offerings like live casino tables and esports betting.

Customer support shines with real-time assistance via live chat or email—promising solutions within an average wait time of about 30 seconds—underscoring their commitment to a seamless user experience.

Is Roobet Legitimate and Safe?

Roobet holds legitimate licensing and regulation, implementing robust security features to ensure a safe gaming environment. The reputation of its owners affirms the site's trustworthiness, underpinning its commitment to providing a secure platform for online gambling.

Licensing and Regulation

Roobet operates under a license from Curacao, making it a legally authorized online gambling platform. This license ensures that Roobet follows specific regulations and standards set by the Curacao government to protect players and maintain fairness in games.

Being licensed is crucial as it gives gamblers peace of mind knowing they are using a platform that is monitored and held to high ethical standards.

With this licensing, Roobet proves its commitment to legal compliance and integrity within the online gambling industry. Curacao's licensing authority has stringent requirements for operational conduct, which include ensuring game fairness, responsible gambling practices, and the security of player funds.

The fact that Roobet adheres to these regulations reinforces its reputation as a trustworthy choice for crypto casino enthusiasts. Let’s explore how Roobet secures its users' data in the next section on security features.

Security Features

Moving from the topic of licensing and regulation, it's crucial to highlight the security measures Roobet employs to safeguard its players. The platform utilizes advanced encryption and firewalls to protect user data and transactions.

This ensures that all communications between your device and their servers remain private and secure.

Roobet takes player security further by requiring two-factor authentication (2FA) upon login, adding an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access. Additionally, compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations during registration helps prevent fraudulent activities, making sure only legitimate users can engage in games.

This focus on security not only keeps players safe but also enhances the overall trustworthiness of their gaming environment.

Reputation of Owners

Shifting focus from the security features, the reputation of Roobet's owners plays a crucial role in establishing trust with users. Owned by Raw Entertainment B.V., Roobet operates under a license from Curacao, showcasing its commitment to legal and ethical online gaming.

This oversight ensures that players engage in a platform that adheres to regulatory standards, reinforcing its credibility.

The owners have cultivated a strong standing within the crypto gambling community, reflected by high ratings for reliability and reputation among both players and industry experts.

Their dedication to providing a provably fair gaming environment has won over numerous gamblers who value transparency and fairness in their online casino experience. This reputable foundation suggests that Roobet is not just another online casino but a trustworthy destination for engaging in crypto gambling activities.

The Roobet User Experience

The Roobet user experience focuses on the design and appearance, registration process, mobile compatibility, and site performance. The casino is designed to provide a seamless and enjoyable gambling experience for users across various devices.

Design and Appearance

Roobet boasts a modern and visually appealing design, ensuring an engaging user experience. The interface is sleek, with high-quality graphics that enhance the overall aesthetics of the platform.

The website's responsive web design ensures seamless navigation on various devices, including smartphones and tablets, providing an enjoyable gambling experience for users on the go.

Moreover, Roobet’s provably fair winning probabilities add transparency to its visually enticing design.

Registration Process

To register at Roobet, you need to choose a username, provide an email and password, accept the terms of service, and verify your email. Once that's done, you can make a deposit using cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, or LTC for instant transactions.

You also have the option to claim welcome bonuses upon sign-up. The site is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The registration process involves creating an account by selecting a unique username and providing necessary details. After confirming your email and making a deposit using supported cryptocurrencies like BTC or ETH, you can start enjoying the various games and features offered on the platform.

Mobile Compatibility

Roobet is designed to work seamlessly on both Android and iOS devices, allowing players to enjoy their favorite casino games and promotions on the go. The site has been optimized for mobile screens, ensuring easy navigation and access to all features without compromising on quality or game selection.

While there is no dedicated app available for download, the mobile version provides a smooth and enjoyable user experience, with ongoing improvements being made to enhance usability.

The mobile-optimized site ensures that players can access Roobet's full range of offerings while on their smartphones or tablets. This level of compatibility caters to the needs of modern gamblers who seek convenience and flexibility in their gaming experiences.

Site Performance

Roobet's site boasts impressive performance, especially on mobile devices. The user interface is well-designed and user-friendly, allowing for quick loading and seamless navigation.

The platform's mobile-optimized site resizes seamlessly for smaller screens with no lag or delays in gaming experience. Additionally, Roobet accepts cryptocurrencies for instant deposits and fast withdrawals, adding to the ease of use for players seeking hassle-free transactions.

The 24/7 live chat and email support further enhance the overall positive user experience.

Roobet Casino Games

Roobet offers a wide selection of casino games, including slots, live dealer games, and unique crypto games. Dive in for an exhilarating gaming experience at Roobet Casino Games.

Slots

Roobet features a vast selection of over 2,500 slots, including popular titles from renowned providers such as Pragmatic Play and NetEnt. Players can enjoy a diverse range of slot games, from classic video slots to progressive jackpot offerings.

The platform also offers a variety of themed and innovative games that cater to different preferences, ensuring an engaging and enjoyable gaming experience for all users.

The slot games on Roobet are designed to provide seamless gameplay across various devices, including Android phones and iPhones. With enticing features like free spins and unique themes, players can explore the vibrant world of digital currency gambling while enjoying their favorite slot titles.

Live Dealer Games

Experience the thrill of a real casino floor with Roobet's live dealer games. With HD streaming, you can immerse yourself in popular table games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker.

The live dealer casino delivers an authentic and interactive gaming experience that brings the excitement of a traditional casino directly to your screen.

Unique Crypto Games

Roobet offers a selection of unique crypto games that cater to players seeking something different from traditional casino offerings. These include Crash Dice, Instant Dice, and virtual dice with multipliers.

Additionally, the casino provides other distinct options such as online scratch cards, keno, bingo, video poker, and coin flipping for those looking to explore unconventional gaming experiences within the realm of cryptocurrencies.

The inclusion of these unique crypto games not only diversifies Roobet's suite but also underpins its commitment to tailored gaming experiences for users who seek more than just traditional wagers.

Roobet Sportsbook

Roobet offers a comprehensive sportsbook, featuring diverse sports coverage and a wide range of betting markets. Users can also enjoy live betting functionality for an immersive and dynamic wagering experience.

Sports Coverage

Roobet offers betting markets across all major sports, including soccer, basketball, American football, and hockey. The platform also covers esports titles such as CS:GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

With a minimum bet limit of $1, Roobet's sportsbook provides live betting and streaming for many games and sports.

The sports coverage on Roobet is extensive and caters to both traditional sports enthusiasts and esports fans alike.

Betting Markets

Roobet provides a wide range of betting markets, including popular sports like soccer, basketball, American football, and hockey. Additionally, bettors can explore wagering options on various esports events.

The platform also offers enhanced odds for specific sports and an attractive 20% cashback on UFC bets. With these offerings, Roobet caters to the diverse preferences of its users.

Live Betting Functionality

Roobet's sportsbook provides live in-play betting for a wide range of sports, offering an immersive and dynamic betting experience. With the live betting feature, players can place bets as the games unfold, adding an extra layer of excitement to their wagering.

Additionally, the platform also offers live streaming for many games and sports, enhancing the overall user experience. It's worth noting that the minimum bet limit for live betting is set at $1, catering to both casual bettors and those seeking more substantial wagers.

Roobet Esports

Roobet offers a variety of esports games for betting, including popular titles and live streaming options. Betting on esports at Roobet allows users to engage in exciting gameplay and competitive betting action.

Esports Games Offered

Roobet offers a diverse selection of popular esports games for betting, including CS:GO, Dota 2, Starcraft, FIFA, NBA2K, and other virtual sports. Additionally, users have access to major tournaments such as ESL leagues, BLAST Premier, and Lol Worlds.

With over 20 esports games available and a dedicated Esports Hub providing detailed layouts of each game's upcoming events and odds. This ensures that players have ample opportunities to engage in the exciting world of esports betting.

Betting Options

After exploring the esports games offered by Roobet, let's delve into the betting options available for these games. Users can place traditional pre-match bets as well as engage in live betting for an immersive experience.

With a range of markets including map winner, first blood, and total kills, bettors have ample opportunities to wager strategically on their favorite esports events.

The platform combines competitive odds with quick updates to ensure dynamic and engaging betting experiences. It facilitates users in making fast decisions based on real-time information, creating an exciting environment for those seeking more than just standard wagering options.

Live Streaming

Roobet offers live streaming for major esports tournaments, allowing users to stream matches directly from the Roobet site or through Twitch. The platform is highly regarded for its detailed features and reliability in providing access to over 20 esports games for betting, including popular titles such as CS:GO, Dota 2, and FIFA.

Live betting markets are available for most esports games, offering maps betting markets and player props. Moreover, competitive odds are quickly updated for fast decision-making, ensuring an engaging experience for esports enthusiasts.

Welcome Bonuses and Promotions

Roobet offers enticing welcome bonuses and regular promotions, including free spins and VIP club benefits. If you want to learn more about the rewards waiting for you, read on.

Welcome Free Spins

New players at Roobet can enjoy a generous welcome bonus of $80 worth of free spins, which are released in three stages based on cumulative real money wagers. The spins must be used within 30 days, and the bonus is exclusively for slots.

This offer presents an exciting opportunity for players to kickstart their gaming experience with plenty of additional chances to win big.

Players have the potential to earn significant rewards with each stage they complete, making this welcome free spins bonus a compelling feature for new players looking to maximize their initial deposits.

Regular Promotions

Roobet hosts a variety of regular promotions, including enticing prize drops, thrilling races, exciting tournaments, and seasonal promos. These offers add extra excitement to the gaming experience and provide opportunities for players to win rewards beyond the standard gameplay.

The loyalty program, Roobet Level, caters specifically to high volume players offering exclusive benefits. Additionally, VIP players at Roobet enjoy access to special promotions and receive thoughtful gifts in recognition of their status within the casino community.

Regular promotions like prize drops and tournaments amplify the gaming thrill while providing chances for extra rewards. The loyalty program and special perks for VIP players demonstrate Roobet's commitment to rewarding its valued users - adding an extra layer of excitement to its offerings.

VIP Club

Roobet presents an exclusive VIP Club as part of its promotional offerings, inviting loyal players to enjoy personalized bonuses, elevated withdrawal limits, and dedicated customer support.

Based on the criteria set by the casino, qualifying players will receive special gifts, event invitations, and cashback rewards. The VIP Club features multiple tiers that offer increasing benefits as members progress through the levels.

Notably, this elite program is tailored towards providing a unique and rewarding experience for its most valued patrons.

Refer a Friend Program

Roobet offers a refer a friend program where players can earn a percentage of their friends' net losses during the first 30 days. This program provides an opportunity for players to enjoy additional benefits while introducing their friends to the casino.

It allows them to share their positive experiences with Roobet and stands as a mutually rewarding feature for both existing players and their referrals.

Payment Methods at Roobet

Roobet offers various payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, including cryptocurrency, e-wallets, credit cards, and more. The platform also provides information on withdrawal limits and speed to ensure a smooth transaction process for users.

Deposits

Roobet accepts various cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and Roobidos for deposits. There is no minimum deposit required on Roobet, making it accessible for all users. For cryptocurrency deposits at Roobet, the minimum amount accepted is 1 Roollion or 1 USD in the preferred cryptocurrency of choice.

Withdrawals

Roobet allows withdrawals in BTC, ETH, or LTC with no specified withdrawal limits. Withdrawal speeds usually take only a few minutes; however, they may extend up to 24 hours if all necessary KYC and AML forms have not been submitted.

The platform imposes fluctuating withdrawal fees based on network traffic and requires account verification as part of its comprehensive KYC-AML-CFT policy for withdrawing funds. Additionally, the minimum withdrawal amount stands at $10, while the maximum cap is set at $100,000.

There's also an option to expedite the process by paying an additional cost for network fees - ensuring faster processing.

Roobet Withdrawal Limits

Roobet sets withdrawal limits spanning from a minimum of $10 to a maximum of $100,000. Notably, these boundaries are enacted without explicit publication on the platform or within its terms and conditions.

Moreover, the duration required for withdrawals is contingent on network confirmations within the blockchain. With this in mind, users can anticipate that their requested withdrawals will be subject to processing times based on blockchain activity.

This policy underscores Roobet's commitment to accommodating varied withdrawal amounts while providing a transparent framework for processing times linked to cryptocurrency transactions.

Roobet Withdrawal Speed

After understanding the withdrawal limits, it's essential to consider the Roobet withdrawal speed. Withdrawals can be processed in BTC, ETH, or LTC and typically take a few minutes.

However, if Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) forms have not been submitted, withdrawals may take up to 24 hours. The minimum withdrawal amount is $10 with no specified maximum limit; the time taken for withdrawals depends on the blockchain network and transfer confirmation speed.

Customer Support at Roobet

Roobet offers customer support through various channels, such as live chat and email. The support team is available 24/7 to assist players with any inquiries or issues they may have.

Availability

Roobet offers 24/7 customer support through live chat and email, ensuring assistance is readily available at any time. The average wait time for live chat support is about 30 seconds, providing prompt responses to users' inquiries.

Additionally, email support is responsive, typically replying within a few hours of receiving queries. Support is also available in multiple languages, including English, Russian, German, and Portuguese, catering to a diverse user base and ensuring accessibility for players from various regions.

Customers can reach out for assistance using the convenient live chat function or via email at their convenience. The multi-lingual support further enhances accessibility for users across different language groups and ensures that help is accessible whenever it's needed on Roobet's platform.

Contact Methods

Roobet offers straightforward and efficient contact methods for users to reach customer support. The 24/7 live chat feature ensures quick assistance, with an average wait time of just about 30 seconds.

Additionally, email support is also available, responding promptly within a few hours. Both options provide multilingual assistance in English, Russian, German, and Portuguese languages.

With 24/7 availability and responsive support in multiple languages, Roobet's contact methods aim to provide swift resolution for any user queries or concerns.

Response Time

The customer support at Roobet is available 24/7 through live chat and email, ensuring that help is always within reach. With an average response time of about 30 seconds, players can expect prompt assistance with any queries or concerns they may have.

Restricted Countries

Roobet operates in various countries, but there are restrictions. The platform is not accessible in the UK, US, and some European nations. Additionally, according to Roobet's Terms of Service, it is not officially allowed in the US or Ontario.

Although available in multiple languages, access to Roobet may be limited based on geographical location due to these stringent country restrictions.

Pros and Cons of Roobet

Advantages

Roobet offers a generous loyalty program, providing faster withdrawals, higher limits, and free spins for regular players. The platform accepts various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether for instant deposits and withdrawals.

Additionally, real-time customer support with an average wait time of about 30 seconds ensures prompt assistance to resolve any issues.

Furthermore, users can benefit from the licensing in Curacao which underpins its safety measures. Positive user feedback highlights the site's credibility alongside provably fair gaming algorithms that assure fairness to all players.

With 20 free spins on signup and 100 total free spins on the first paid deposit as welcome bonuses, Roobet presents enticing perks for new users seeking an innovative online casino experience.

Disadvantages

Roobet has a limited range of accepted cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals, only accommodating Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The platform also lacks an official mobile app, which may inconvenience users who prefer dedicated applications for their gaming needs.

Additionally, the VIP Club is exclusive and invite-only, potentially discouraging regular players from enjoying the benefits typically associated with loyalty programs.

Comparing Roobet to Similar Casinos

Roobet, like other online casinos such as BetOnline and Mirax Casino, prioritizes instant deposits and withdrawals via cryptocurrencies. The loyalty program at Roobet aligns with VIP programs found in similar online casinos, offering perks like faster withdrawals and higher limits.

Additionally, Roobet restricts users from specific regions, mirroring regional restrictions imposed by other platforms. Similarly, the emphasis on security measures through SSL encryption and KYC processes resonates with reputable online casinos operating under a Curacao license.

Conclusion

Roobet, a leading crypto gambling site known for its sleek interface and extensive game catalog, is undoubtedly worth your time and money. With over 2,500 top-notch slots and table games from renowned providers like NetEnt and Red Tiger, Roobet offers an unmatched gaming experience.

The site's focus on fast payments, security features such as encryption and firewalls, plus round-the-clock customer support make it a top choice for active gamers. Additionally, with a loyalty program for high volume players and seamless mobile navigation capabilities, Roobet sets the bar high in the ever-evolving realm of online gambling platforms.

FAQs

1. What games can I play on Roobet?

You can enjoy a variety of games on Roobet, including American Roulette, European Roulette, Blackjack Classic, jackpot games, crash game, and even esports.

2. Can I use cryptocurrencies to gamble on Roobet?

Yes! Roobet accepts several cryptos like Tether (USDT) and other crypto currencies. You can easily manage your funds using a crypto wallet.

3. Is there an app for playing Roobet on my phone?

Absolutely! There's a dedicated Android app available that lets you play your favorite games on android devices. You can download it from the app store.

4. How does Roobet support its players with gambling problems?

Roobet takes responsible gambling seriously by providing links to Gamblers Anonymous and offering tools like privacy settings to help control compulsive gambling.

5. Does Roobet offer customer service if I have issues or questions?

Yes, they do! If you run into any problems or have questions while using the platform, their customer service team is ready to assist you through various channels like social media and their telegram channel.

6. Can I follow Roobet updates through social media platforms?

Definitely! Keep up with all things related to Roobet through their active presence on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and even DLive for live streaming content from streamers.