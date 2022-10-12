Alamo Drafthouse Coming to St. Louis Next Month

The cinema will have 10 screens and include a from-scratch menu

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 4:53 pm

click to enlarge People in a movie theater watch a screen.
Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse
The Alamo Drafthouse will open in City Foundry in November.

Remember when being able to get a craft beer and some classy gummy bears at the nice (you know which ones I'm talking about) movie theaters felt like the height of upscale cinema culinary decadence?

Well, forget that experience. It was good for its time, but it doesn't seem any better than popcorn in the face of what's surely the next big thing in the movie theater food scene: the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater.

Today, the Austin-based company announced that its City Foundry cinema eatery is expected to open in November of this year. The 10-screen theater will have a from-scratch menu featuring a veritable buffet of substantial food items including St. Louis specialties such as t-ravs and gooey butter cake, a full bar, luxury seats that recline and high-quality screens and audio systems.

“We’ve taken special consideration to incorporate aspects of City Foundry STL into the design of the theater, including a large sculpture made with parts of the historic foundry that will sit inside our lobby," said Jennifer Johnmeyer, communications director of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, in a statement. "There is such a sense of community at City Foundry STL, and we cannot wait to be a part of it.”

Alamo has been around for 25 years and has 27 locations, but this is its first foray in St. Louis. Each of its cinemas has a specific theme, and the City Foundry one will be absurdist comedy. Accordingly, the bar, so called the Meaning of Bar, will have themed cocktails as well as more standard offerings.

The 45,000-square-foot facility will include a Premium Large Format theater, which will have curved screens 66 feet wide. Maybe most interestingly, the theater also plans on showing actual film and will have 35mm projector installed in order to showcase classic movies alongside digital forms.

