Eager St. Louisans Overwhelm Casting Call for John O'Leary Film

RFT FILE A movie based on John O'Leary's book will shoot in St. Louis later this year.

St. Louis will relish any small claim to fame it can get. The 1981 filmwas filmed in St. Louis, and people still talk about.In 2009, director Jason Reitman filmed a few scenes ofin St. Louis, and people still talk about it.So naturally, folks jumped at the chance to perform even the smallest of roles in the latest movie slated to be filmed in St. Louis.A movie,, about the life of author and motivational speaker John O'Leary, centers around the life-threatening burns O'Leary suffered as a boy and is based off his bookIt shoots in St. Louis from November 6 to December 9.The film needed local adults to portray construction workers, Busch Stadium employees, college students, drivers and other background roles. A call for extras went out last week.St. Louisans were eagerly to put their averageness to good use.With 24 hours, 2,500 people signed up to work as extras, according to spokesman Patrick Barry. The call had to be closed due to an "overwhelming response."There were only 600 spots available, so unfortunately 1,900 people won't make the cut.They'll just have to wait for the next movie.