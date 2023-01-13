Hurry: True/False Film Festival Passes Are $50 Off Until 5 PM

click to enlarge
True/False Film Fest will take place March 2 to 5 in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri's beloved documentary film festival is having a flash sale today. Until 5 p.m., anyone who purchases a pass to the True/False Film Fest will be refunded $50 per pass.
The festival will take place March 2 to 5 in venues across Columbia. It is known for attendees binging the documentaries in an all-you-can-watch four-day marathon.
This year, the festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary. But it's not actually the 20th anniversary.
"For the 20th anniversary, we decided to wait till the 25th," Director of Sponsorship & Development Stacie Pottinger said at a preview event last night. For the anniversary, True/False will hold a poster retrospective that includes art from the community. There will also be throwbacks to past years throughout the festival.
In addition, the festival will have around 35 feature-length documentary films as well as several short programs. The line-up for this year's festival will be announced in February.
But the festival isn't only about watching films. There will be a parade, Q&As with the directors (who are also known to find time to chat in coffee shops, according to Pottinger), guest appearances by the films' subjects, free music, art, food, parties into the night and much more.
Passes run from $135 to $995 (minus that $50) and are available at truefalse.org/attend/passes.
