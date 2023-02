Short Films Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Features Q&A With David Yow

Music fans know David Yow as the electric frontman for bands like Jesus Lizard (and, as of lately, Flipper), but film fans have a whole different relationship with him. The multi-talented singer also has dozens of acting credits to his name that span all the way back to the early '90’s.Yow will be in town next Saturday, March 4, for a Q&A at an event called “ UNTITLED: An Evening of Short Films at Alamo Drafthouse .”has become the new hot spot at City Foundry and is hosting all of the hottest movies of late. (Including the upcoming much-hyped, of course.)The evening of short films next weekend will feature films from director Jim Jarmusch (); cinematographer Steven Gray; producer Alexia Oldini; director, writer and producer Francesco Saviano; director Bradford Schmidt, director Derrick Scocchera; actor Jordana Spiro; filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (); and St. Louis filmmaker Peter Bolte.Bolte will host a Q&A with Yow following the screening of Bolte’s short, which features Yow and his fellow actor/musician/artist Gibby Haynes of the Butthole Surfers.This is the St. Louis premiere of, which will automatically be familiar to local audiences because some of the filming was done with Yow at the Heavy Anchor music venue back in 2021.General admission is $23 and each ticket will be entered to win a $25 Alamo Drafthouse gift card. Visit EventBrite for more information on the event or to buy your tickets.