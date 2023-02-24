Short Films Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Features Q&A With David Yow

The legendary Jesus Lizard frontman is also a gifted actor

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 7:06 am

Long live the Lizard
@drakelelane / Flickr
Long live the Lizard

Music fans know David Yow as the electric frontman for bands like Jesus Lizard (and, as of lately, Flipper), but film fans have a whole different relationship with him. The multi-talented singer also has dozens of acting credits to his name that span all the way back to the early '90’s.

Yow will be in town next Saturday, March 4, for a Q&A at an event called “UNTITLED: An Evening of Short Films at Alamo Drafthouse.” The Alamo Drafthouse (3765 Foundry Way, Suite 275; drafthouse.com/st-louis) has become the new hot spot at City Foundry and is hosting all of the hottest movies of late. (Including the upcoming much-hyped Cocaine Bear, of course.)

The evening of short films next weekend will feature films from director Jim Jarmusch (Dead Man, Broken Flowers); cinematographer Steven Gray; producer Alexia Oldini; director, writer and producer Francesco Saviano; director Bradford Schmidt, director Derrick Scocchera; actor Jordana Spiro; filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Dune); and St. Louis filmmaker Peter Bolte.

Bolte will host a Q&A with Yow following the screening of Bolte’s short Seymour Ruck, which features Yow and his fellow actor/musician/artist Gibby Haynes of the Butthole Surfers.

This is the St. Louis premiere of Seymour Ruck, which will automatically be familiar to local audiences because some of the filming was done with Yow at the Heavy Anchor (5226 Gravois Avenue, theheavyanchor.com) music venue back in 2021.

General admission is $23 and each ticket will be entered to win a $25 Alamo Drafthouse gift card. Visit EventBrite for more information on the event or to buy your tickets.

