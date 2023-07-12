St. Louis Alamo Drafthouse Going All Out for Barbie Movie

The theater is hosting special screenings where you can live out your Barbie Playhouse dreams

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 10:24 am

click to enlarge Margot Robbie plays Barbie in Barbie.
Screenshot
The Alamo Draft is doing the Barbie movie right.
The anticipation for writer and director Greta Gerwig's Barbie has reached a fever pitch after the premiere over the weekend. Film critics at the opening rushed to Twitter to breathlessly praise the film, and some even suggested Ryan Gosling deserves an Oscar for his turn as Ken.

The film, about Barbie going into the real world, seems campy and is already iconic (the foot coming out of the shoe!). It is the perfect film to go full camp with, so naturally, Alamo Drafthouse is hosting Barbie-themed parties and costumed screenings later this month.

There is a Slumber Party Pajama Screening on Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 p.m. If you want to show off your realistic Barbie fits, then check out the Barbiecore dress up screenings on Friday, July 21, and Sunday, July 23.

There are also party screenings of the Margot Robbie film on Thursday, July 20, and Saturday, July 23.

The parties will include Barbie merchandise (including a pink lunch box and thermos set), a special on-theme pink drink, props and interactive fun.

You can get your tickets on the Alamo Drafthouse website.
