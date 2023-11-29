The Beyhive to Swarm Theatres for Beyonce’s Renaissance Thursday

Girls will run the world on opening night at the chain’s St. Louis cinemas

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge Beyonce fans represented earlier this year when her Renaissance tour came to St. Louis. - Theo Welling
Theo Welling
Beyonce fans represented earlier this year when her Renaissance tour came to St. Louis.

Beyonce took the world by storm this year with her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, with more than 2.7 million fans coming to see her perform. 

And now you can relive all the futuristic, supernatural (think: aliens meet disco cowboy) excitement or even view it for the first time — without the cost of a concert ticket.

Among the local spots showing Renaissance: a Film by Beyonce are the three cinemas in the Marcus chain, and they’ve all got special events planned for opening night. On Thursday, November 30 at 7 p.m., Marcus Cinema in St. Louis (5320 South Lindbergh Boulevard), St. Charles (1830 South First Capitol Drive) and O’Fallon (1320 Central Park Drive, O'Fallon, IL) Bey-fans will receive a free Beyonce mini-poster (while supplies last), pose for photos with friends in front of Beyonce-inspired backdrops and purchase Beyonce themed popcorn tins and cocktails like "One of One Lemonade." And, if you’re decked out in concert attire — full silver per Bey’s request — you can win a full size tour poster.

This film captures Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour from its opening in Stockholm, Sweden to the finale in Kansas City. It showcases Beyonce’s intention, hard work, involvement in the production, her creativity and her purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. 

Bow down and then visit marcustheaters.com/beyonce for some sweet free poster action. Don’t care about the hoopla and just want to see the movie? Renaissance also opens at the Alamo Drafthouse tomorrow; see their website for more details.

