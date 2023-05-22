Top Gun Maverick Leads the Art Hill Film Series This July

See Tom Cruise and more as free films return to Forest Park for three consecutive Fridays in July

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Movies return to Art Hill in Forest Park this July. - FLICKR/CHRIS YUNKER
FLICKR/CHRIS YUNKER
Movies return to Art Hill in Forest Park this July.
Get ready to see Tom Cruise and Jack Black on Art Hill this summer.

The beloved Art Hill film series returns this July to the grassy lawn between the Saint Louis Art Museum and Post-Dispatch Lake. Kicking things off will be Top Gun Maverick on July 14, followed by Akeelah and the Bee on July 21 and School of Rock on July 28.

The party starts at 6 p.m., with food trucks curated by Sauce magazine (you can also bring your own picnic basket). Films begin at 9 p.m.

The films have a "Teacher Feature" theme, which the art museum ties to its 100th anniversary of education programs, as well as its summer exhibition "Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s-1970s," which "tells the story of the Institute of American Indian Arts and its revolutionary approach to faculty that left an impact on the field of abstraction." That exhibit goes up on June 24 and will be on display through September 3.

See slam.org for more details.

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
