Top Gun Maverick Leads the Art Hill Film Series This July

Movies return to Art Hill in Forest Park this July.
Get ready to see Tom Cruise and Jack Black on Art Hill this summer.
The beloved Art Hill film series returns this July to the grassy lawn between the Saint Louis Art Museum and Post-Dispatch Lake. Kicking things off will be Top Gun Maverick
on July 14, followed by Akeelah and the Bee
on July 21 and School of Rock
on July 28.
The party starts at 6 p.m., with food trucks curated by Sauce
magazine (you can also bring your own picnic basket). Films begin at 9 p.m.
The films have a "Teacher Feature" theme, which the art museum ties to its 100th anniversary of education programs, as well as its summer exhibition "Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s-1970s," which "tells the story of the Institute of American Indian Arts and its revolutionary approach to faculty that left an impact on the field of abstraction." That exhibit goes up on June 24 and will be on display through September 3.
See slam.org
for more details.
