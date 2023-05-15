Wes Anderson Film Fest Hits St. Louis Next Month

During Wes-Fest, Cinema St. Louis will show the auteur's first six films as a lead up to Asteroid City

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge Director Wes Anderson on the set of Asteroid City.
Focus Features
Director Wes Anderson on the set of Asteroid City.
Wes Anderson is fully a thing at the moment, and fans are getting psyched for the release of his 11th film, Asteroid City, which will be out on June 16.

Thankfully, those of us living in St. Louis don't have to wait until then to  get our Wes Anderson fix. Instead, we can just head to Wes-Fest, Cinema St. Louis' celebration of the film auteur.

During Wes-Fest, Cinema St. Louis will screen Anderson's first six films (Bottle Rocket to Moonrise Kingdom) during the first two weekends in June. All will play at the organization's home base, Hi-Point Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-200-5684, cinemastlouis.org).

Friday and Saturday films will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday films all start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 or $10 for students and Cinema St. Louis members. See the full schedule below.

“Wes Anderson has a unique voice and vision among American directors and it’s exciting to share these six films that have truly become iconic,” says Brian Spath, operations supervisor for Cinema St. Louis, “you know to expect certain hallmarks from an Anderson film, but his visual style, production design, and sly wit make each film different from the last.”

If that isn't even enough Anderson for you, head to TikTok, where fans are documenting mundane moments in their lives — but Wes Anderson style. In one, a trip on a train gets highly stylized with frames saturated in pastel of people staring at the screen and blinking or tweaking the position of a ticket. Each starts out with similar overlaid text, "Please don't act like you're in a Wes Anderson film at ... "

Full Schedule:

Friday, June 2, 7 p.m.
Bottle Rocket
1996, 92 min.

Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m.
Rushmore
1998, 92 min.

Sunday, June 4, 5 p.m.
The Royal Tenenbaums
2001, 92 min.

Friday, June 9, 7 p.m.
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
2004, 92 min.

Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m.
The Darjeeling Limited
2007, 92 min.

Sunday, June 11, 5 p.m
Moonrise Kingdom
2012, 92 min.

Visit cinemastlouis.org/hi-pointe for more information, showtimes, and online ticket sales.
@kyle_rothwell This is my favorite trend all year #wesanderson ♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat


Email the author at [email protected]
