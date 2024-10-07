click to enlarge Discover the top magic mushroom gummies for a unique and legal psychoactive experience.

If you want a break from THC and other cannabinoids or simply want to enjoy the pleasures of psychoactive mushrooms without the legal implications, magic mushroom gummies might be your new best friend.

We combed through dozens of gummies to narrow it down to the top 5. Check out our list of the best magic mushroom gummies currently available from online retailers.*

*Though federally legal, some states have restrictions that could bar you from ordering.

Best Magic Mushroom Gummies: Breakdown

What are Magic Mushrooms?

Magic mushrooms refer to mushroom compounds and extracts that contain mood-enhancing and/or psychoactive properties.

Traditional magical mushrooms of the illegal sort, aka shrooms, began gaining momentum across the rave scene in the 90s. These illicit shrooms contain psilocybin and/or psilocin, potent psychedelics currently illegal under federal law.

However, psilocybin and psilocin are not the only 'magical' compounds in the mushroom kingdom.

Other milder psychedelics like amanita muscaria and natural nootropics like Lion's mane are now incorporated into legal, commercially available magic mushroom gummies and other edibles.

FYI- All the magic mushroom gummies featured in this list do not contain psilocybin or psilocin and are federally legal. However, state laws surrounding the legality of psychoactive mushrooms vary. Depending on where you live, you may be unable to buy magic mushrooms online.

Top 5 Magic Mushroom Gummies

1. Best Overall: Koi MusciMind Gummies

Koi Koi MusciMind Gummies - Best overall magic mushroom gummies for a balanced experience.

Koi's magic mushroom gummies are #1 primarily because they offer very balanced effects, making them a good fit for all users. The psychoactive effects are not intense, either, so you can take them before working or running errands during the day.

The effects are relaxing but not overtly sedative. The main active ingredient is muscimol, the compound in amanita muscaria mushrooms that activates GABA receptors. In small doses, muscimol delivers a calming and mildly psychoactive experience.

Koi adds vitamin B12 in a nootropic blend that also includes Lion's Mane, another mushroom superfood. B12 is a natural source of energy but isn't stimulating, so if you take these in the day, you won't get tired. And if you take them in the evening, you'll still be able to fall asleep.

The fast-acting effects are another big reason we landed on the Muscimind Gummies. Muscimol and the blend are processed with nanotechnology, making the nutrients smaller and water-soluble.

In layman's terms, they absorb into your system way faster and more effectively than traditional mushroom gummies. And because all the active ingredients support overall wellness, you can take them daily.

What customers love

At the time of writing, Koi's Muscimind Gummies scored 4.4 out of 5 based on 313 verified user reviews. The most common themes are amazing taste and pleasant experience.

FYI: It looks like users with more experience with psychedelics allude to needing to eat more gummies than suggested in order to really feel the effects.

About Koi

Koi, also known as Koi CBD, is a longstanding cannabinoid wellness brand most famous for its vapes and delicious edibles. Koi exclusively commits to domestic sourcing for all its hemp supplements and clean extraction methods. Since 2015, Koi has maintained stringent testing standards, providing third-party lab results for every product it sells.

Pros:

Relaxing + creativity boost

Suitable for all users (no psychedelic experience required)

Fast-acting

Multiple flavor options

Cons:

Contains artificial coloring

Details:

Size: 10 gummies per bag

Strength: 2.5mg muscimol + 30mg nootropic mushroom blend per gummy

Flavor: Strawberry cotton candy, peach razz, grape lemonade

Shipping: Free for orders over $49

Subscription savings: 20% off + free shipping

2. Best for Anxiety: TRĒ House Watermelon Wonder Magic Mushroom Gummies

TRĒ House TRĒ House Watermelon Wonder - Best for anxiety relief with a delicious flavor.

If you've microdosed shrooms before, you know that there's a palpable anti-anxiety effect. That's what best describes the experience with these magic mushroom gummies from TRĒ House.

Take 1 to 3 for a calming sensation that nips stress in the bud. If you want to get more of a trip, double that and enjoy a euphoric adventure without leaving the couch. FYI, depending on your tolerance, you may need to block out some time on your schedule when taking higher doses.

While the bitter taste from mushroom extracts isn't 100% gone, the watermelon flavor really pops in your mouth, and you get used to the taste after a couple sessions.

What customers love

There are currently 265 verified user reviews for these mushroom gummies, and almost all of them are 5 stars. The only 4-star reviews that I saw were due to the bitter, mushroomy taste that isn't quite masked all the way with the watermelon flavoring.

About TRĒ House

TRĒ House is a leader in legal, recreational cannabinoids and other nootropics. They're known for their edibles with unique, mouth-watering flavors achieved with all-natural ingredients. TRĒ House is always on the up-and-up with testing, and you can easily find all their lab reports before you buy.

Pros:

Vegan

All-natural ingredients

Heady effects

Very relaxing

Cons:

Bitter aftertaste

Details:

Size: 15 gummies

Strength: ?

Flavor: Watermelon

Shipping: Free shipping on orders of $99+

Subscription savings: No subscribe & save

Exhale Exhale Amanita Gummy Cubes - Most psychedelic experience with powerful effects.

Exhale's magic mushroom gummies blow everyone out of the water on the psychedelic front. You can look forward to a highly cerebral trip without having to eat the whole bag.

I think the secret is the combination of psychoactive cannabinoids in the mix, specifically delta 9 THC and THCp. Another point of differentiation is that Exhale uses muscimol from the actual fruiting body of the amanita muscaria mushroom, not a synthetic form.

Since both cannabinoids and mushroom extracts are known to have stronger effects when they can synergize with other natural compounds, it makes sense that these magic mushroom gummies can launch you into another galaxy.

What customers love

Admittedly, there are few verified user testimonials as of this article. That said, the rating currently sits at a perfect score of 5 stars, and users speak to a pleasant buzz that culminates in a great night's sleep.

About Exhale

Exhale is a premium hemp brand, offering CBD, delta, and other cannabinoid products made exclusively with Colorado hemp. Their entire product line is made with natural, plant-based ingredients, with the intention to help people achieve better wellness with the genius of mother nature.

Pros:

Very potent

No artificial flavors or colors

Cerebral buzz

Great value for regular users

Cons:

Not for people who need to pass a drug test

Details:

Size: 5 gummies per pack

Strength: 10mg muscimol + 15mg delta 9 + 1 mg THCp per gummy

Flavor: Kiwi

Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $80

Subscription savings: 25% off + free shipping

4. Best for Body Buzz: Yumz Magic Mushroom Gummies

Yumz Yumz Magic Mushroom Gummies - Best for a body buzz with long-lasting effects.

Magical mushrooms aren't only sought after for their heady effects, i.e., cerebral experience. Anti-inflammatory compounds in various mushroom species can produce a physical feel-good effect that lasts for hours.

If it's the groovy body buzz you're after, the best bet is these legal magic mushroom gummies from Yumz Lab. They're vegan, all-natural, and have a strong dose of mushroom extract in each.

Much like other recreational edible purveyors, Yumz uses a proprietary mushroom blend that includes 10mg muscimol, the psychoactive compound from amanita muscaria, in each gummy.

Yumz magic mushroom gummies are highly potent, so I recommend that less experienced people take the dosage level very slowly. Start with one gummy, and remember not to commit the common newbie sin of eating more before the initial effects kick in.

What customers love

Although there are currently limited verified online reviews to look at, those that I could find were all 5-star, and many alluded to a super-enjoyable body buzz. Since they're so potent, a little goes a long way compared to many other magic mushroom gummies.

About Yumz

Yumz is relatively new to the commercial magic mushroom scene. Founded in 2023, Yumz Lab specializes in all-natural, legal edibles containing THC, mushroom blends, and other active ingredients. As its name suggests, Yumz is highly intent on great taste and features unique flavors across the board. Each Yumz product comes with a handy QR code that pulls up an independent lab test for potency and impurities.

Pros:

Very potent

All-natural ingredients

Vegan

Relaxes the body

Cons:

No subscribe & save for regular users

Details:

Size: 5 gummies per pack

Strength: 10mg muscimol per gummy

Flavor: Watermelon

Shipping: Free shipping on $50+

Subscription savings: No subscribe & save

5. Best Value Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria Gummies Cube

Cheef Botanicals Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria Gummies - Best value for quality and effectiveness.

One of the reasons I always end up going back to Cheef Botanicals is their affordable price points on the same quality extracts you can end up paying 25% or more with other brands. This goes for their entire line, not just the magic mushroom gummies.

Each gummy contains 5mg of muscimol as well as actual amanita muscaria fruiting body extract, which is always a good sign of quality. Like cannabinoids, mushroom extracts are thought to interact to produce an entourage effect, so the more natural you can get, the better.

Cheef Botanicals uses all-natural, vegan-friendly ingredients, which is always a good sign. My only qualm is with the 3mg of added sugars, which I find excessive, but at the end of the day, this benefits those who really prefer to mask that bitter, mushroomy taste.

When you factor in Cheef Botanicals' discounts for buying in bulk and their cancel-anytime subscription service, you pay almost half per gummy of what the competition charges.

What customers love

I didn't find many verified reviews for these, just 15 to be exact, but the overall customer rating online is 5 stars. Users speak to potency and a calming effect for body and mind.

About Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals is an LA-based wellness brand that got its start in 2018 as a clean manufacturer of CBD products. The brand has since expanded its line to include magic mushroom extracts with the same dedication to quality and sustainability that have underpinned their mission since day one.

Pros:

Most affordable for regular users

Palpable stress relief

All-natural

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

3g added sugars per gummy

Details:

Size: 5 gummies per bag

Strength: 5mg muscimol per gummy

Flavor: Assorted tropical

Shipping: Free for orders of $80+

Subscription savings: 25% off + free shipping

How We Selected the Top 5 Magic Mushroom Gummies

Any natural supplement you're going to be putting into your body should be properly vetted. In that spirit, here were the requirements used to make this list:

Testing, testing, and more testing! Never trust a mushroom brand that doesn't post their test results or at the very least, make them available upon request. Quality ingredients - Only gummies with high-quality ingredients were accepted. This includes non-GMO ingredients, vegan options, and additional natural extracts that promote relaxation and/or brain function. Effects - No bad trips, ever! We only went after legal mushroom gummies with balanced effects for body and mind. User reviews - Psychoactive mushrooms affect everyone differently, so in addition to effects, we looked at the general consensus from verified online reviews and looked for red flags.

FAQs

Are magic mushrooms legal?

Mushrooms and mushroom extracts that contain psilocybin and/or psilocin are illegal in the US at the federal level. Shrooms that do not contain these compounds are generally legal for sale, purchase, and consumption, though a few states currently have restrictions.

How many magic mushrooms should I take?

Follow the manufacturer's dosing suggestion, as legit brands will have put in extensive research to figure this out. The prevailing wisdom, as with cannabinoids, is to start on the low end, especially if you're not experienced with psychedelics.

The most important thing to remember is to wait until you feel the effects before going in for more.

How fast do magic mushrooms work?

Magic mushroom gummies and other psychoactive mushroom edibles usually take 30 minutes to 2 hours to experience the full effects. This is because they must first pass through the digestive system. If the product is water-soluble or suspended in a nanoemulsion or lipid bilayer (common with supplements), this can mean it'll take effect faster.

Do magic mushrooms cause hallucinations?

Magical mushrooms, even legal ones, have the potential to cause hallucinations because they contain psychoactive ingredients like muscimol. To avoid stronger cerebral effects like hallucinations, stay at the microdosing level suggested by the manufacturer.

Go with legit brands

It's so cool to see cannabinoid brands expanding into the realm of mushroom supplements, and magic mushroom gummies are a fun way to feel trippy effects while staying legal.

Final advice? Go with legit brands. That means making sure whoever is making your mushroom edible not only conducts third-party lab tests, but makes them available to you.

As with any new class of supplements, transparency is the best policy; so choose wisely, and happy tripping.