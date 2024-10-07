click to enlarge Discover the best Amanita Muscaria gummies for a legal and enjoyable experience.

Amanita muscaria, aka the fly agaric mushroom, is a hot nootropic that's lifting the spirits of microdosers with its anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and psychotropic properties.

Amanita muscaria gummies are a newer wellness trend made with federally legal amanita muscaria extract, usually in the form of muscimol, the amanita mushroom's 'magical' compound that's been heavily studied for its therapeutic benefits.

Check out the top 5 amanita muscaria gummies out there now, with a rating system based on effects, quality, value, and more.

Summary of the Best Amanita Muscaria Gummies

What are Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms?

Amanita mushrooms, also known as fly agaric mushrooms, are highly recognizable. They resemble the quintessential mushrooms from video games and fairy tales. You'll know these distinct fungi from their prominent red cap littered with white spots.

Amanita muscaria has psychoactive properties due to naturally occurring compounds called muscimol and ibotenic acid. Muscimol, in particular, has been shown in scientific studies to reduce anxiety, calm the nervous system, and induce sleep.

Unlike psilocybin mushrooms, which are currently listed as a Schedule I Substance, amanita mushrooms are considered federally legal, though state-by-state restrictions may vary.

Best Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms

1. Best Overall - Koi MusciMind Gummies

Koi Koi MusciMind Gummies - Best overall Amanita Muscaria gummies for balanced effects.

Koi's amanita muscaria gummies contain muscimol, the amanita mushroom's potent psychotropic compound, and a potent blend of nootropics. The result is a palpable mood lift, regardless of what dosage scheme you're working.

In addition to muscimol, Koi includes its proprietary blend of feel-good nootropics, like vitamin B12 and tryptophan. The combination provides a balanced sensation, so you can enjoy it day or night.

Microdosers can expect a little mental edge for productivity with a mood boost, while the midi range delivers a more relaxing body buzz. Take six or more of Koi's amanita mushroom gummies to feel the most cerebral, trippy effects.

What users say

Verified online users give Koi's amanita gummies a 4.4 of 5 stars, based on 327 reviews as of this writing. While the vast majority are very positive, the dosing discrepancies are a good reminder that nootropics affect people differently. Some people only need a few gummies, whereas others may need to take 7 or more for psychoactive effects.

About Koi

Koi is a wellness brand rooted in the science of cannabinoids and other nootropics, such as medicinal mushrooms. It ranks #1 on this list for its unmatched safety testing protocols, quality ingredients, and affordability.

Regular Koi customers can save money with a monthly subscription, their rewards program, and compassionate discounts for those who qualify.

Pros:

Mood elevation

For daytime productivity/creativity

Sleep great

Approachable price point

Cons:

Artificial colors

Specs:

Size: 10 gummies

Strength: 1 mg muscimol + 30mg nootropic blend per gummy

Flavors: Strawberry, grape lemonade, peach raspberry

Learn more about Koi Muscimind Gummies





2. Best for Frequent Users - Exhale Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Exhale Exhale Amanita Muscaria - Best gummies for frequent users seeking reliable effects.

It's the strawberry spaceship gummy cubes, brah! Exhale's magical amanita muscaria mushroom gummies offer the best value and potency level for frequent users.

Each gummy contains 10 mg of amanita muscaria extract and 15mg of delta 9. The result is a relaxing vibe that packs a punch but won't put you on the couch all day.

If you want to eat amanita gummies on the regular, definitely sign up for a subscription with Diet Smoke that gives you free shipping plus 25% off the price. Also, buy in bulk (five bags at a time) to get the price down even further.

What users say

There aren't many verified reviews yet for Exhale's amanita muscaria gummies, as they look like a fairly new product. At this point, the majority are five stars, with a couple of four-star testimonials in the mix.

About Exhale

Exhale is a natural wellness supplement company out of Los Angeles most well-known for their legal THC products. Exhale partners with sustainable hemp farms in Colorado to source their entire line, featuring CBD, delta 8 THC, delta 9, and more.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Deep relaxation

Great for recovery

Discounts + free shipping with subscription

Cons:

Limited online user reviews

Specs:

Size: 5 gummies per bag

Strength: 10mg muscimol + 15mg delta 9 THC per gummy

Flavor: Strawberry

Learn more about Exhale Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies





3. Most Potent - Diet Smoke Blue Boomers

Diet Smoke Diet Smoke Blue Boomers - Most potent Amanita Muscaria gummies for strong effects.

Lots of people like to microdose amanita mushroom gummies for daytime use and head off to their errands or their work tasks. Others want to take a little mental vacation by blasting off for a few hours.

For the latter, Diet Smoke Bloomers amanita gummies are the way to go because they contain a mind-melting mix of amanita extract, delta 9, and delta 8 THC.

Beginners should start with half a gummy, and regular users will be thrilled to get the cerebral effects without going through the whole bag in one sitting.

What users say

As of this writing, the Blue Bloomers have a score of 4.9 out of 5 stars among verified users. Most striking was the number of people who claimed to have a moderate-to-high tolerance and enjoy these amanita gummies specifically because they don't have to eat as many to get lifted.

About Diet Smoke

Diet Smoke's cannabinoid products are famous for their great taste and potent effects. Diet Smoke spends a lot of time researching their formulas, getting that balanced experience just right. The result is that first-time users and veterans alike can easily adjust their dosage spectrum for a great time every time.

Pros:

Potent

Delicious flavor

Vegan

Save 20% with subscription

Cons:

Contains delta 8 THC, which is illegal in many states

Specs:

Size: 10 gummies per bag

Strength: 10mg amanita extract + 25mg delta 8 + 10mg delta 9 per gummy

Flavor: Blue raspberry, cherry, peach

Learn more about Diet Smoke Blue Boomers





4. Most Affordable - Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Cheef Botanicals Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria - Best affordable gummies for wellness seekers.

Once again, Cheef Botanicals makes a top 5 list for their killer price point. For those on a budget or anyone wanting to try amanita muscaria gummies without forking over $50 or more, look no further.

These magic mushroom gummies are highly affordable and perfect for microdosers, at just 5mg muscimol in each serving. Get even more savings by buying in bulk and signing up for a cancel-anytime subscription.

People with a higher tolerance may have to take a few gummies to feel the cerebral effects. One gummy is the ticket to a daytime mood lift that can send you pleasantly through that 3 pm slump.

What users say

At present, only 15 verified testimonials exist for Cheef Botanical's mushroom gummies. That said, the review score is perfect at 5 stars, with most users praising the value of the experience for the price.

About Cheef Botanicals

Based out of Los Angeles, Cheef Botanicals got their start as a bonafide cannabinoid wellness company, offering great-tasting cannabinoids at highly competitive prices. They've since expanded their catalog into amanita muscaria mushroom gummies and other nootropics. Cheef Botanicals is known for sticking to all-natural, sustainable ingredients and curating their supplements to users with all experience levels.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping

Mood boost

Cons:

Low dosage

Specs:

Size: 5 gummy cubes per pack

Strength: 5mg muscimol per gummy

Flavor: Tropical assorted

Learn more about Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria Gummies





5. Most Cerebral Effects - Yumz Magic Mushroom Gummies

Yumz Yumz Magic Mushroom Gummies - Best-tasting Amanita Muscaria gummies for a delicious shroom treat.

Yumz often finds its way into top cannabinoid product lists for their gobsmacking flavors and potency, and lo and behold, they've done it again with their mouth-watering amanita muscaria gummies.

Word to the wise: the proprietary mushroom blend in Yumz mushroom gummies is powerful. Each gummy contains 10mg of muscimol, which gives amanita muscaria its psychoactive properties. This is the same amount as in the Blue Bloomers, but the major difference is that Blue Bloomers have a ton of THC added.

Instead of adding cannabinoids, Yumz adds L-theanine and KSM-66, which is essentially a highly potent ashwagandha extract.

The synergistic compounds together can deliver a mind-melting effect, which is why Yumz states on the packaging that hallucinations are possible.

What users say

Admittedly, there are not currently more than a dozen verified online reviews to accurately gauge consumer sentiment. However, right now, there are only five stars, with various descriptions of an enjoyable psychedelic experience.

About Yumz Lab

The Yumz brand is a California staple for lip-smacking vapes and gummies featuring THC and the latest mind-bending, legal nootropics. Yumz, aka Yumz Lab regularly tests their final products with third-party laboratories to demonstrate their safety and potency.

Pros:

Free shipping

Cerebral effects great for creativity or chilling

All-natural flavors and colors

Great taste

Cons:

Limited verified user reviews

Specs:

Size: 5 gummies per bag

Strength: 10mg muscimol + 1390mg proprietary nootropic blend per gummy

Flavor: Mixed berry

Learn more about Yumz Magic Mushroom Gummies

How I Found the Best Amanita Muscaria Gummies

As with all unregulated plant medicines, you must be careful when selecting products made with amanita mushrooms. So first, I wanted to see who the safer brands were, checking for lab tests, red flags in the news, and transparency in the ingredients.

From there, it's about the quality of ingredients, effects, and value. Here's the specific criteria I used to select the best, federally legal, amanita muscaria gummies currently for sale online:

Disclosure of ingredients in proprietary blends

Current lab tests for contaminants

Current lab tests for safety and potency

Quality ingredients, including additives like cannabinoids

Transparent sourcing

Money-back guarantee

Score of 4/5 or more among verified users

Mentally calming effects

Effects match what's advertised

Decent taste and flavor

Other Types of Amanita Muscaria Products

Amanita mushrooms and their key therapeutic compound, muscimol, are now being incorporated into a variety of different products to cater to a growing market. Here are the other kinds of amanita supplements besides gummies that are currently out there:

Amanita muscaria tinctures

Like CBD and other cannabinoids, many people like to take their medicinal mushrooms in tincture form. Tinctures are placed under the tongue for around 30 seconds to 1 minute before swallowing. Amanita tinctures are generally more fast-acting than gummies, as mucous membranes in saliva immediately get to work breaking down the compounds for rapid absorption.

Amanita edibles & drinks

You can buy all kinds of amanita muscaria edibles, the most popular of which, besides the gummies, has got to be magic mushroom chocolate. Chocolate mushroom bars are easily dosed, most often divided into squares, and brands have become very creative with their flavor options. Amanita drinks are a more fringe product, usually sold in 1 to 2-ounce shots.

Vapes

The fastest way to feel the effects of amanita muscaria or muscimol is to vape the extract. Mushroom vapes get absorbed quasi-immediately by capillaries in the lungs, meaning you can experience effects within minutes.

Capsules

If you hate the taste of mushrooms and/or want to travel with an amanita muscaria supplement, capsules are the way to go. These are mess-free and pre-measured for consistency of effects, with either ground-up mushrooms or liquid extract inside.

Natural sleep aids

You'll now see more innovative wellness brands incorporating amanita muscaria and muscimol into natural sleep aids. Muscimol has been studied to both alleviate anxiety and increase REM sleep by activating GABA receptors.

Skincare

Believe it or not, amanita muscaria isn't just about relaxing the mind. Various supplements, like capsules and skin creams, harness its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to treat dermatological issues.

Potential Benefits of Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms

Amanita mushrooms, aka fly agaric, offer various natural benefits according to scientific studies and anecdotal evidence from users:

Relief from anxiety & stress

The calming sensation from micro-dosing amanita muscaria gummies can prove a powerful and natural antidote for anxiety and stress. Compounds naturally present in amanita muscaria interact with GABA receptors, helping to induce a relaxing sensation and lifted mood.

Clearer skin

Amanita muscaria extract may also help boost skin health, as it is commonly taken, especially by women, to help clear up skin problems. The market for amanita skincare products is slowly growing, but we don't know yet if they actually live up to the hype.

Better sleep

There's not a whole lot of scientific evidence to support amanita muscaria as a legit sleep aid; however, better sleep is a big reason people take it in the first place, and you can find endless testimonials to that end online.

Pain relief

Finally, since amanita mushrooms are naturally anti-inflammatory, it stands to reason that they offer studies with some level of pain relief. Studies also back this up, showing that administering muscimol helped significantly decrease nerve pain.

Potential Side Effects of Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Microdosing muscimol (2.5mg or less per serving) is not known to produce any mal effects. However, moderate consumption of amanita muscaria extract has potential side effects, the most common of which are headaches, vomiting, nausea, lethargy, and abdominal pain.

FAQs

Are amanita muscaria gummies legal?

Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies are federally legal and are not a controlled substance. However, they may be restricted or banned locally if there is legislation barring the sale and consumption of psychedelic plants, as in Louisiana.

Are amanita mushroom gummies safe?

Excessive consumption of amanita muscaria is not safe. Remember that the fly agaric mushroom, the amanita muscaria mushroom, is poisonous and should not be eaten raw.

On the other end of the spectrum, micro-dosing amanita mushrooms in the form of extract or muscimol (2.5mg or less per day) is considered safe, provided it is purchased from a reputable supplier.

The point is this: Amanita muscaria should be explored from the microdosing end of the spectrum and purchased from legit brands. Not picked yourself in the woods.

How many amanita muscaria mushroom gummies should I take?

For first-timers, I would start at 2.5mg or less, which in most cases is half a gummy or a fourth of a gummy. If you've had experience with psychoactive mushrooms, starting with 1/2 or even a full amanita muscaria gummy is recommended.

I wouldn't recommend veering off the microdosing train, as less is more for your wallet and your health.

When you microdose with cannabinoids, you want to give your system time to adjust to that regular, albeit small, dose. Once your system adjusts, the magic happens: not a high, but a little lift in well-being.

How fast do amanita muscaria mushroom gummies work?

This will depend on your own metabolism, but you can usually expect to feel effects within 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion.

Do amanita muscaria gummies cause hallucinations?

Amanita muscaria mushrooms, like traditional magic mushrooms, are poisonous and can cause hallucinations. However, the serving size for amanita muscaria gummies is pretty conservative, so as long as you stick at or below that, hallucinations are pretty unlikely.

Microdosing mushrooms is more fun with gummies:)

Microdosing 'magic mushrooms', cannabinoids, and other nootropics can provide a subtle, lifting effect as you go about daily life. Amanita muscaria gummies, provided you vet them for safety and quality, are a fantastic way to get in on the good times.

Just make sure you're staying in the microdose range, that you get legit amanita muscaria gummies from a reputable producer, and that you give your system time to adjust to the new plant medicine. Happy trails to you :)