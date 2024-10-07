click to enlarge Discover the best mushroom vape pens for quick effects and microdosing.

Vaping mushroom extracts is the quickest way to experience the effects of a “magic mushroom,” or mushrooms that possess potential health and psychoactive benefits (that I know of).

Unlike popular mushroom edibles, which must first undergo the digestive process, the active ingredients in magic mushroom vape pens are absorbed immediately through capillaries in the lungs.

So instead of 30 minutes to 2 hours, you feel the effects within minutes of taking a puff of a mushroom vape.

Also, unlike mushroom edibles, the psychoactive effects of a mushroom vape don't last for hours and hours on end. It's more like a two-hour window, which is great if you want to trip but are short on time.

After perusing the current market and vetting different brands, I came up with this list of the best mushroom vapes currently available online. Here's which mushroom vape pens made the cut:

Top 4 Mushroom Vapes for Fast Effects

Benefits of Using Mushroom Vapes

Many mushroom extracts are beneficial for overall well-being, and the science behind this is well-established.

TRĒ House's mushroom vape pens, in particular, contain a proprietary blend of adaptogenic and nootropic ingredients:

This basically means that the natural compounds inside the vape pen can organically respond to what your system needs, i.e., if you're lethargic, give you more energy; if you need more rest, give you a good night's sleep; plus enhance cognition.

Here's a list of the active ingredients in the proprietary vape pen blend and the benefits of each natural compound:

Lion's mane extract

Lion's mane is a nootropic mushroom that grows on tree bark. It has been heavily studied for its potential to promote stress relief and better cognitive performance.

There's also substantial evidence to support Lion's mane as a viable treatment for depression, stroke, and even Alzheimer's.

5 HTP

The body naturally produces 5HTP, and supplementation of this compound has been shown to improve depression, anxiety attacks, and sleep disorders.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola rosea is a flowering plant that grows in colder climates at high altitudes. This plant medicine has been used for hundreds of years to treat depression and fatigue. It's also shown to help relieve stress and irritability when taken as a supplement.

Mimosa Hostilis Root

This is the least common of the natural mushroom vape ingredients from TRĒ House, but some evidence supports its use to alleviate inflammation and pain.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 provides energy you can feel, and it's commonly taken as a supplement, especially for vegans who tend to be deficient. A wealth of scientific literature supports vitamin B12's benefits for energy, mood, and even pain.

Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride

I was completely unfamiliar with this mushroom vape pen ingredient. Phenylethylamine hydrochloride is a natural compound that stimulates the nervous system and interacts with neurotransmitters.

Supplementation with it can increase energy, focus, mood, and motivation. It's also been studied as a potential treatment for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

Top 5 Mushroom Vapes with Research-Backed Ingredients

The rundown

The top mushroom vape pens from TRĒ House all contain the same powerful, research-backed ingredients. These are nootropic “magic mushroom” blends that also provide a little lift, similar to the cerebral effects of cannabinoids THC and CBG.

One of the things I love about vaping mushrooms is that you can really choose how you want to feel because the effects hit you very quickly. Unlike edibles, if you want a more trippy experience, you can just vape more magic mushroom extract right away versus waiting it out to take another dose.

The effects of these disposable vapes should last a couple of hours, maybe a little bit longer for first-time users.

Whether or not you want to trip is up to you, but I highly recommend these as a magic mushroom microdosing option for people who deal with low-level anxiety. Just a few puffs from the vape pen can put your body and mind at ease before driving to the airport, holiday shopping, a big meeting at work, or another stressful event.

If you're not into microdosing and want to space out, make sure you're in a comfortable place with some time blocked out, as the psychoactive effects of the magic mushroom are much more pronounced in higher doses.

Here's what you can expect from a mushroom disposable vape:

Pros:

All-natural ingredients. Many, if not most, magic mushroom vapes contain artificial additives, especially for flavor, but these vapes don't have any of that weird stuff lurking inside.

Many, if not most, magic mushroom vapes contain artificial additives, especially for flavor, but these vapes don't have any of that weird stuff lurking inside. Fast-acting . You can feel the effects within minutes and control your experience by simply taking a few more puffs from the disposable vape until you hit the sweet spot.

. You can feel the effects within minutes and control your experience by simply taking a few more puffs from the disposable vape until you hit the sweet spot. Anti-anxiety. Perhaps the best benefit of all is that you can feel the calming magic mushroom vibe very quickly. 5 HTP and Lion's mane are known to nip anxiety and panic in the bud.

Perhaps the best benefit of all is that you can feel the calming magic mushroom vibe very quickly. 5 HTP and Lion's mane are known to nip anxiety and panic in the bud. Discreet & disposable. This mushroom disposable vape pen is both disposable and discreet, fitting neatly in the palm of your hand if you need to go incognito.

This mushroom disposable vape pen is both disposable and discreet, fitting neatly in the palm of your hand if you need to go incognito. Effects last about 2 hours . It's not like eating shrooms where sometimes, after a few hours, you're ready for the trip to be over.

. It's not like eating shrooms where sometimes, after a few hours, you're ready for the trip to be over. Palpable creativity boost. The nootropic ingredients in the magic mushroom blend help boost creativity, so they're great to use before doing any kind of art or as fuel for a powerful brainstorming session.

The nootropic ingredients in the magic mushroom blend help boost creativity, so they're great to use before doing any kind of art or as fuel for a powerful brainstorming session. Good battery life. TRĒ House doesn't skimp on the life of its magic mushroom vape pens, each containing a durable 580mAh battery.

Cons:

Strong flavors. Although natural ingredients are used, the magic mushroom vape flavors are very intense. If you enjoy a more natural taste, this may be a bit off-putting.

What users say: Verified online reviews for all the flavors of these magic mushroom disposable vapes are wildly positive, with mostly 5-star testimonials in the mix. 4-star reviews are usually given by people who say the flavors are too strong or that they had to take too many puffs of the vape pen to get the desired effect. Keep in mind, that users who need to take more than 10 puffs are usually more experienced with psychedelics and expect an off-the-wall magic mushroom experience.

Size: 2 grams per mushroom disposable vape

Puffs per mushroom disposable vape pen: 800

How to use: For micro-dosing, take 1 to 3 puffs. For a mid-level buzz and boosted creativity, 5-9 puffs is the appropriate range. Over 10 puffs from the vape pen will produce trippier, more cerebral effects and a body high.

Active ingredients: 5-HTP, Rhodiola Rosea, Lion’s Mane extract, Mimosa Hostilis Root, Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride, Cyanocobalamin (B12)

Special discounts: 5% off when you buy 2

Shipping charges: FREE shipping $99+

1. Best Overall: TRĒ House Apple Tart Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen

TRĒ House Apple Tart - Best overall magic mushroom vape pen for quick microdosing.

Of all TRĒ House's magic mushroom vape pens, this one takes the cake, or I guess the apple. The flavor reminds me of those caramel apple lollipops back in the day, albeit with a bit more zing. You can't go wrong for yourself or a friend as a gift.

Learn more about TRĒ House Apple Tart Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen





TRĒ House Blue Jello - Microdose shroom vape pen for fast-acting effects.

With fruity candies like gummy worms, I always find that 'blue' is usually one of the best flavors. Same goes for hydrating sports drinks. Ergo, TRĒ House's blue jello flavor comes in second place with that indescribable 'blueness' that hits the spot. Yes, it's supposed to be blue raspberry, but we all know that blue is its own flavor.

Learn more about TRĒ House Blue Jello Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen





TRĒ House Mango Smoothie - Enjoy fast effects with this microdose mushroom vape.

If it's a creamy tropical vibe you're after, you'll enjoy this magic mushroom pen that will make you feel like you're on the beach in Costa Rica. Remember that you can control your adventure with a couple of puffs for an anti-anxiety microdose and a dozen to blast you off the beach and into space.

Learn more about TRĒ House Mango Smoothie Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen





TRĒ House Pink Lemonade - Quick microdosing and relaxing effects in a mushroom vape pen.

Last but not least are the summertime vibrations you can groove to when puffing on this legal shroom vape pen. This flavor isn't as blindingly sweet as the others, and it definitely has a bit of a cleaner taste because of the citrus. Highly recommended for good times and creative cheer.

Learn more about TRĒ House Pink Lemonade Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen





About TRĒ House



TRĒ House is one of California's most trusted brands for recreational wellness. Its edibles and vapes contain the world's most potent plant medicines.

TRĒ House is famous for its off-the-wall flavors made from exclusively natural ingredients. They blend these with cannabinoids, mushrooms, and other nootropics for a fun-yet-legal blastoff with natural benefits to boot.

TRĒ House is affiliated with reputable organizations in the hemp industry, including the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, the Hemp Industries Association, and the National Hemp Association. Because TRĒ House is committed to hardcore transparency, you can find current COAs from third-party labs for each of their products online before purchase.

How We Found the Best Mushroom Vapes

There are just a handful of brands in the U.S. that make mushroom vape pens, but a methodology was still needed to separate the bad from the good and the good from the exceptional.

Tests for illegal psychedelics

Because we're dealing with products that are not regulated by the FDA, it's really important to go with a trustworthy vendor that tests for illegal psychedelics, specifically psilocybin and psilocin.

Comprehensive contaminants tests

Anytime you buy a mushroom supplement, you'll want to see a comprehensive contaminants panel. Tests for microbial, mycotoxins, pesticides, and residual solvents were needed to make the cut for this list.

Effects

If you're looking for a mushroom vape, it's probably because you want to indulge in the calming effects and perhaps even a psychoactive experience. The magic mushroom vapes on this list are calming at the low level and trippy at higher doses, making them perfect for micro-dosing warriors.

Research-backed ingredients

A new species of fungi is discovered on average every single day. And although many of them are beneficial for wellness, a lot of them are poisonous. This is why it's important to get a product with research-backed ingredients. AKA, reputable studies show what's inside is actually good for you.

Verified testimonials

User reviews aren't the be-all and end-all, but they are certainly reassuring when you're trying a supplement for the first time. While combing through the market, we scrutinized verified testimonials to ensure the effects were pleasant, no one reported something weird, and there were no red flags about bad value or a negative experience with the company.

Other Types of Magic Mushroom Products

Mushroom vape pens aren't the only game in town to enjoy. If vaping's not your thing, look for the following products if you want to buy magic mushrooms online:

Magic mushroom edibles

Magic mushroom edibles are, by far and away, the most popular way to enjoy legal shrooms. Historically, this is the way most people have consumed magic mushrooms, usually by crushing them up and baking them into chocolate. These days, with the advent of legal magic mushroom products, you can get trippy with all kinds of mushroom edibles, the most popular of which are chocolate bars and mushroom gummies.

Mushroom tinctures

Functional mushrooms for overall health and inflammation are also widely available in tincture form. For example, medicinal reishi mushroom is commonly extracted using alcohol. You can buy these at a health food store or even make them yourself at home. I have never seen these in flavored form, so you'll need to be willing to deal with the bitter, earthy taste.

Mushroom capsules

If you really just want to use mushrooms for medicinal reasons, mushroom capsules are convenient because you can travel with them, take them anywhere, and simply lump them in with your other supplements. Usually, these contain ground mushrooms or mushrooms in a liquid, fermented state.

Potential Side Effects of Using Mushroom Vapes

All the ingredients in TRĒ House's mushroom vapes are generally well tolerated. That being said, let's go through the list of possible side effects from each active ingredient. Discontinue use if you experience any of the following:

Potential side effects of Lion's mane: Nausea, gastrointestinal issues, rash

Nausea, gastrointestinal issues, rash Potential side effects of 5-HTP: Nausea, gastrointestinal issues, diarrhea, lethargy, heartburn

Nausea, gastrointestinal issues, diarrhea, lethargy, heartburn Potential side effects of Mimosa hostilis root: No information on this unless you have an allergy to the mimosa plant

No information on this unless you have an allergy to the mimosa plant Potential side effects of Vitamin B12: Nausea, diarrhea, rash, headache, heart palpitations

FAQs

Are mushroom vapes legal?

Mushroom vapes (like the ones on this list) are federally legal, provided they do not contain psilocybin or psilocin. That said, certain states have various restrictions on psychoactive mushroom compounds, and accordingly, these products will not ship to Alabama, D.C., Minnesota, North Dakota, or Vermont.

Are mushroom vapes safe?

Mushroom vapes are safe for people 21 years of age and older, provided they do not have allergies to the active ingredients.

People with respiratory illness should avoid vapes until the condition improves. Pregnant or nursing mothers should abstain from mushroom vapes, as there is no science as of yet to prove they are safe for a growing baby.

As always, consult your physician before beginning a new health regimen if you're concerned about how mushroom vapes might affect you.

How many mushroom vapes should I take?

This depends on your history or lack thereof with psychedelics and what you want to get out of the experience:

If you're new to psychoactive mushrooms in general, starting on the low end is the best path forward: 1 to 4 puffs . The good thing about mushroom vapes is they start to take effect almost immediately, so if you want to ramp it up, you can go ahead without worrying about tripping your face off later.

. The good thing about mushroom vapes is they start to take effect almost immediately, so if you want to ramp it up, you can go ahead without worrying about tripping your face off later. If you want a micro-dosing experience with a bit of adventurous fun, the mid-range is where you want to be: 5 to 9 rips .

. If you're experienced with psychedelic mushrooms and want to trip face, take 12 rips or more.

How fast do mushroom vapes work?

Mushroom vapes work faster than other magic mushrooms because they are inhaled and, therefore, absorbed immediately through the lungs' capillaries. Most people feel the effects within minutes, but it can take as long as half an hour at the high end.

Do mushroom vapes cause hallucinations?

Mushroom vapes can cause subtle hallucinations in higher doses, but these will usually be milder than with traditional shrooms. If you have a 2-gram mushroom vape pen, then a high dose would be the equivalent of 10 or more deep rips.

The mushroom disposable vape: Great for micro-dosing and psychedelic newbies

Whether you want to trip or not, if you're into plant-based wellness, a mushroom disposable vape is probably right up your alley:

If you purchase from a reputable brand, you can enjoy all-natural ingredients that are good for body and mind, like mushroom extract, adaptogens, and nootropics.

If you've never tried psychedelics before but are interested in microdosing, this is one of the best ways to do it because you have the most control over your experience.

Take a few puffs and wait a few minutes, not hours, as with magic mushroom edibles. Adjust the dosage as you like for a creative day at work or a spacey night on the couch.

Unlike mushroom chocolates, the effects are not going to last all day or all night, making mushroom vape pens perfect for those who are new to the psychedelic experience.