click to enlarge Discover the top magic mushroom chocolate bars for a delicious and relaxing experience.

Fungi, in general, represent one of nature's most medicinal gifts. Scientists are just at the tip of the iceberg as to what mushrooms can do. On average, a new species is discovered every single day.

I bring good news for fans of medicinal mushrooms:

Psilocybin mushrooms remain illegal in most places, but there are other mushroom extracts that provide benefits for mood and stress that you can feel.

I've been researching products that taste great and provide a natural lift without the legal implications of traditional shrooms—aka, they don't have psilocybin. And yes, I love my job.

Like many shroom edibles, you can eat them in chocolate to mask the taste while indulging yourself.

Magic mushroom chocolate bars made with functional mushroom extracts instead of psychedelics are perfectly legal. They do not contain illicit psychedelics.

But I want to stress that it's really really important for your health and well-being to get any kind of commercially available magic mushrooms from a trustworthy, ethical supplier.

Safety is one of the major reasons I feel super at ease with TRĒHouse's chocolate bars with legal magic mushrooms (aka functional mushrooms).

TRĒHouse is a popular cannabinoid brand in California with a squeaky-clean record. Accordingly, the company consistently tests all its products extensively with third-party laboratories.

The safety test protocols for their magic mushroom edibles are some of the most stringent I've seen in the business. That's what I want to see, considering shady 'magic mushroom' brands in California have recently made the news for product recalls.

Here's my rundown of the best magic mushroom chocolate bars that are both legal and healthy (enough).

The Top 4 Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars

What are Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars?

Magic mushroom chocolate bars, the legal ones anyway, contain functional mushroom extracts instead of psychedelics.

Functional mushrooms, also known as medicinal mushrooms, have been shown in studies to possess adaptogenic and nootropic qualities.

That's to say that they have the ability to respond to your particular biology to promote well-being, and they also benefit brain function related to mood and focus.

So, how do functional mushroom chocolate bars make you feel? Is it like eating shroom chocolates?

Not exactly. For one, you don't have to be as worried about a bad trip if you're a beginner; the psychoactive properties are nowhere near as potent.

How you feel when you eat magic chocolate with functional mushrooms will depend on 3 things:

What's in the mushroom extract blend

How much you eat

Your own system's response to the compounds in the extracts

A blend containing mushroom extract and a naturally calming ingredient like tryptophan or chamomile may have a more relaxing effect than others.

As to how much you eat, like traditional shrooms, recreational functional mushrooms produce stronger effects at higher doses.

Remember that functional mushrooms are similar to cannabinoids and can affect each person a little differently.

Benefits and what to expect

Functional mushrooms like lion's mane have been extensively studied for their diverse benefits on the human system, including:

Anti-inflammatory

Antioxidant & anticarcinogenic

Cardioprotective

Neuroprotective

Anti-anxiety

Boost cognitive function

Anti-fatigue

Mood boost

And many more

All in all, with a good product, you can expect to feel relaxed about an hour after eating magic mushroom chocolate. At higher doses, you'll probably feel mildly trippy with a shroomy vibe.

Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars: Pros & Cons

All the magic mushroom chocolate bars I selected for the top four come from TRĒHouse and have the exact same active ingredients. The different options each come in the same size at the same dosage.

Note that these don't contain nuts but are made with machinery that processes them; so if you have a nut allergy, you shouldn't partake.

What I love:

Effects and taste are on point. I started at 3 squares and didn't feel much, more just like an extra-pleasant 3pm snack. The next time I tried 5 and that's when I could feel the nootropics and adaptogens doing their work.

There's a perceptible lift and sensation of release into relaxation. But at the same time, it did not feel sedating to me, which may be due in part to the more than 200% DV of vitamin B12 in each piece.

In my opinion, magic mushroom chocolate bars are best suited to the evening hours if you work or take care of kids. They can definitely replace a glass or two of wine if you're trying to get off the sauce.

Although I haven't gone higher than 5 squares, I read that people who really want to trip should take half a bar or more, which is 7.5+ squares, FYI.

The taste is a pleasant surprise and really feels like you're just eating a high-end dessert. They've done a good job in each of balancing out the palate, especially in the chocolatey flavors which I'm more drawn to.

I also really appreciate TRĒHouse's safety protocols. I checked out all their COAs online, and I'm impressed:

Each magic mushroom bar has a COA from an independent lab from less than two months ago, which is considered more than current for the space.

TRĒHouse tests for all the contaminants, including pesticides and heavy metals. They also test for psilocybin, amanita muscaria (ibotenic acid and muscimol), and tryptamines, so you know that there isn't anything gross or illegal lurking.

The major negative I can discern is for vegans since there's no dairy-free option. Hopefully, TRĒHouse will come out with a vegan mushroom chocolate bar soon.

What customers love:

Wow, reading the online reviews is like a trip in itself. People really dig the sensations, as well as describing them in vivid detail. The overall consensus is lighthearted and fun.

Across the board, users speak to the benefits of stress relief on the low end and trippiness in higher amounts. I was shocked to find a couple people say they didn't like the taste; I think they're just outliers.

All the verified testimonials are positive; most are 5 stars with the occasional 4 here and there.

The only thing worth mentioning as a caution is shipments in really hot weather can get dicey. TRĒHouse does a good job of putting your order on ice, but I saw a lot of reviews from people who didn't get to their package immediately upon delivery and it had melted.

Pros:

Highest standard for safety testing by independent labs

Rich taste with delicious, balanced flavor options

Fast-acting

Powerful active ingredients: Lion's mane, Rhodiola rosea, 5 HTP

Accurate dosing with breakable squares

Scalable sensation from relaxed to trippy

Cons:

Shipping in hot weather is a concern if you're not there to get your package right away

Vegans, not for you

Size: 1 chocolate bar = 15 squares

Strength: 1 square = 225mg proprietary mushroom nootropic blend (Lion's mane, Rhodiola rosea, 5 HTP)

Other Active Ingredients: Vitamin B12, vitamin D3

About TRĒHouse:

TRĒHouse is one of California's most trusted recreational cannabinoid wellness brands. Known for their far-out edibles and exotic cannabinoid blends, TREHouse is keen on innovation.

TREHouse exceeds industry standards for laboratory tests, and holds various respectable positions in the hemp world, including membership in the National Hemp Association, US Hemp Roundtable, and more.

Top 4 Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars

1. Overall Crowd-Pleaser: TRĒHouse Chocolate Milk Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar

TRĒHouse Milk Chocolate - Best overall magic mushroom chocolate bar for euphoria and relaxation.

If you're on the fence about which one to get, go with the crowd-pleaser. The original chocolate milk bar is the flagship product of TRĒHouse's magic mushroom line.

It's not too sweet, so you can really taste the notes of cacao that go perfectly with the slight bitterness of mushroom extracts.

Start with 3 squares if you're new, bump it up to 5 or 6 to feel deeper relaxation. Eat half the bar or more to visit the outer reaches of the solar system.

Learn more about TRĒHouse Milk Chocolate Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar today





2. Best for Peanut Butter Lovers: TRĒHouse Peanut Butter Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar

TRĒHouse Peanut Butter - Perfect for peanut butter lovers seeking a relaxing magic mushroom experience.

For those who can't resist the combination of peanut butter and chocolate, this is the magic mushroom bar for you. Packed with all the mushroom extract, nootropics, and vitamins as the original, you can get your comfort food on and indulge anytime. It's good for your brain.

Learn more about TRĒHouse Peanut Butter Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar today

3. Best for Sugar Freaks: Fruity Cereal Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar

Fruity Cereal Magic Mushroom Bar - Best for those with a sweet tooth looking for stress relief.

The fruity cereal is the mushroom bar my husband liked the most, as he is a consummate sugar freak. Even though the nutrition facts are the same, I swear this one tastes distinctly sweeter than the other magic mushroom chocolate bars from TRĒHouse. Good for people who prefer fruity sweets to chocolate.

Learn more about TRĒHouse Fruity Cereal Magic Mushroom Bar today





4. Tastes like Ice Cream: Cookies & Cream Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar

Cookies & Cream Magic Mushroom Bar - Best for a creamy, ice-cream-like magic mushroom treat.

Finally, white chocolate lovers get dealt a solid with this cookies & cream flavor that tastes like a childhood trip to the ice cream shop. The crunchiness of the chocolate cookies is a welcome texture departure from the other flavors. Nostalgia in full effect.

Learn more about Cookies & Cream Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar today





Legal Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars: What to look for

Here's the method I used on my search for the best (legal) magic mushroom chocolate bars and a good litmus test to use going forward with any nootropic:

Quality Active Ingredients

First, you want to make sure the active ingredients are safe and high-quality. Make sure that the manufacturer discloses the active mushroom extracts and other nootropics they use, not just saying 'proprietary blend' and calling it a day.

Effects

It's hard to measure the effects of a magic mushroom chocolate bar before you actually try it. That said, I looked at dozens of verified reviews beforehand to see what the majority of people were experiencing. When the reported results were overtly positive, I knew I could move forward in confidence.

Taste

If you've ever eaten shrooms, you know they taste terrible. Functional mushrooms aren't much better. A good chocolate bar will be able to blend flavors effectively, making the mushroom taste not only less noticeable, but like an actual complement to the overall flavor profile.

Safety

I can't stress this enough: Don't buy magic mushrooms from companies that don't have a current lab test! Any online seller of legal magic mushrooms should provide recent, third-party lab tests for both contaminants and illegal psychedelics like psilocybin.

Other popular products with functional mushrooms

If you want to experience the benefits of legal magic mushrooms for yourself, you're not just limited to chocolate.

This nootropic has made serious gains further into mainstream popularity, so there's now a wide selection of functional mushrooms for stress, relaxation, and lift. Here are the market's current bestsellers:

Magic mushroom gummies

Other magic mushroom edibles

Magic mushroom tinctures

Magic mushroom vapes

Magic mushroom capsules

FAQs

Are magic mushrooms legal?

Magic mushrooms that contain psilocybin are currently illegal under federal law, though they've been decriminalized in a couple of states. However, other 'magic' mushrooms, like functional mushrooms that have wellness benefits, are perfectly legal for sale, purchase, and consumption.

Are magic mushrooms safe?

Nootropic blends of functional mushrooms are perfectly safe, provided you can view a current laboratory test for contaminants and impurities. Be sure to buy only from a licensed, reputable source like a supplement company. Always consult your healthcare provider if you have a question about adopting a new health regimen.

How many magic mushrooms should I take?

With magic mushroom chocolate bars, beginners should start with 1 to 3 squares. 4-6 squares is the middle road, and half a bar or more will deliver the trippiest experience. Remember that even though these do not contain psychedelics, they still have psychotropic effects at high doses. Plan accordingly.

How fast do magic mushrooms work?

Magic mushrooms have to pass through the digestive system before the compounds can bind with receptors in your system. This means the onset of effects takes between 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion.

A common mistake novices make is going back for more magic mushrooms before they've felt the effects of the first dose. Eventually, the resulting trip becomes too intense and potentially unpleasant.

Even with the functional mushroom chocolate bars on this list, it's wise to ride out the waiting period before re-upping for another dose, especially if this is your first time.

Do magic mushrooms cause hallucinations?

Psilocybin mushrooms are illegal in most states and cause hallucinations. To buy magic mushrooms online, the product cannot legally contain psilocybin nor other illicit hallucinogens.

Magic mushroom edibles made with lion's mane extract and other functional mushrooms generally aren't going to get to that hallucinatory level, provided you're buying them from a legit manufacturer and you don't take them in excessive amounts.

Natural, nootropic recreation

Final thoughts: I've searched for the best legal magic mushroom chocolate bars and landed on these tasty gems. As producers and brands continue to innovate, I look forward to ranking more high-quality nootropics that taste good and are good for the soul.