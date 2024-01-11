Afroman Calls St. Peters 'St. Petersburg' in Weed-Fueled Haze

The rapper (and First Amendment hero) is best known for his single "Because I Got High," and the title of that track almost surely explains his recent suggestion that he's coming to St. Petersburg this Friday ... not boring old St. Peters.
For the record, Afroman is coming to St. Peters' Diamond Music Hall. But the cannabis-loving LA native's video hyping the show seemed more inspired by by the beaches of St. Petersburg, Florida, or perhaps its elegant namesake, St. Petersburg, Russia.
"Aww yeah, January 12, January 12.... St. Petersburg, Missouri, at the Diamond Music Hall." He then repeats "St. Petersburg" again for good measure, adding, "In Missouri smoking weed with you!"
At least he got the weed part right?
Tickets for the show are available online. Bring your rolling papers.
