RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Alicia Keys Brought Her Fire to Enterprise Center

Her voice was resplendent all night

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 3:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alicia Keys brought it to the Enterprise Center on Friday.
Steve Leftridge
Alicia Keys brought it to the Enterprise Center on Friday.

I suppose the go-to music critic's cliché would be to declare that when it came to the Alicia Keys concert at Enterprise on Friday that this girl is on fire. However, I’m holding off since Keys’ show was as defined by intimate gestures, songful recitations and intimate connections with the audience as by musical combustion, vocal infernos and stagecraft conflagrations.

Keys is still an arena-sized act despite the fact that the arena’s upper level was curtained off, and she made the most of the space available to her, playing in the round across a floor-length stage that included a central stage built around Keys’ piano and staircases that led to satellite stage on both ends. At the beginning of the show, Keys even worked her way through the aisles amid the crowd as she vocalized the hook to her debut hit “Fallin’,” finishing the song at the piano.

Keys was all about erasing the distance between the performer and the audience during a fast-paced 30-song set that often played like a giant medley, and if you were a Keys fan hoping to hear your favorite among her singles, you almost assuredly got it. First wearing a shiny metallic kerchief halter and technicolor pants with a full skirt overlay and matching ball cap with a hair scarf tied behind, Keys worked the full room — pointing, waving, making eye contact and dancing as she sang to the crowd, rarely sitting at the piano for a full song.

Piano-rich songs like “You Don’t Know My Name” were supplemented by her crack pit band, which allowed Keys to pop up with the handheld mic for the groove-based “Teenage Love Affair,” talking to the crowd over the intros, later strolling the walkway to sing “Unthinkable (I’m Ready)” while a video of twin brothers doing interpretive water dancing hovered above her on giant video screens.

She performed “Underdog” on the move, carousing to Latin rhythms while guitarist Curt Chambers and background vocalist Norelle Simpson trailed her across the catwalks. “Holy War,” one of the show’s biggest ballads, was sung amid the steps as though hanging out on a brownstone stoop, Keys’ voice — resplendent all night — rising to peak power on the chorus.

After a brief instrumental interlude during which her dancer milked the crowd with freelance moves, Keys reemerged in a matching poof-sleeved groutfit with white sneakers and a ginormous bauble-y silver choker for a four-song solo mini-set at her most Keysian atop the stairs alone at an upright piano.

“How Come You Don’t Call Me” — nearly unrecognizable from the Prince original — was stellar, after which Keys set the record straight by saying, “I don’t care if you don’t call me because I don’t need no man.” You can imagine the yass-tronimcal reaction. She slipped in her patented life-coach moments here and there, introducing “A Woman’s Worth” with “Where are my ladies!? Because you deserve it all. That’s a fact.” “Superwoman” and “Not Even the King” followed before Keys transitioned back to the main stage, rapping the verses to “The Gospel” encased in stage fog as a light lasso descended over the piano.

Then it was down to superhits: “Girl on Fire” dipped and skyrocketed at the piano; “Empire State of Mind” was pure bliss as lights on the bottom of the video screens lit up an ecstatic crowd; a spot-on cover of Eurythmics synth-rock classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This”) bled seamlessly into Keys’ syncopated “In Common.” “No One” was an emotional high point, voices and cellphones up high.

Finally, Keys played a series of piano arpeggios that led into a soaring “If I Ain’t Got You” during which she led an a cappella refrain as smoke plumes shot roofward punctuated by Keys’ calls of “St. Louis!” It was a crescendo in a night filled with them courtesy of Keys’ generous spirit and almighty musicality. You know what? Screw it. This girl is on fire.

Related
Last year's Pig & Whiskey Festival was the can't-miss event of the summer.

Pig & Whiskey Festival Returns This Weekend: The second annual Pig and Whiskey promises to be even bigger and better than last year

Related
Chris Stapleton played a sold-out show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Chris Stapleton's St. Louis Show Demonstrated His Star: His incredible success comes from doing things his way

Related
Foreigner on stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Is Foreigner Essentially a Cover Band? The St. Louis Show Begs the Question: It was still a great concert


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Leftridge

Steve Leftridge is The Midnight Backslider. Therefore, he is a writer, emcee and musician. He lives in Webster Groves where he teaches high schoolers and lives with his two kids and spouse-equivalent.
Scroll to read more Concert Review articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Musician Who Kicked Jason Aldean in the Balls Tells All

By Sarah Fenske

He's got a kickable groin.

Is Foreigner Essentially a Cover Band? The St. Louis Show Begs the Question

By Steve Leftridge

Foreigner on stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Chris Stapleton's St. Louis Show Demonstrated His Star

By Steve Leftridge

Chris Stapleton played a sold-out show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Rapper Sexyy Red Blasted for St. Louis High School Performance

By Monica Obradovic

Sexyy Red.

Also in Music

Pig & Whiskey Festival Returns This Weekend

By Rosalind Early

Last year's Pig & Whiskey Festival was the can't-miss event of the summer.

St. Louis Musician Who Kicked Jason Aldean in the Balls Tells All

By Sarah Fenske

He's got a kickable groin.

Beth Bombara Releases an Album Born of the Pandemic

By Steve Leftridge

Beth Bombara

Rapper Sexyy Red Blasted for St. Louis High School Performance

By Monica Obradovic

Sexyy Red.
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us