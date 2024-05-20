  1. Music
America's Crummy Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Is Coming to St. Louis

But at least he isn't Diddy

By
May 20, 2024 at 11:08 am
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his the Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his the Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Justin Timberlake is trying to bring his sexy back and to St. Louis. The somewhat-tarnished-by-his-ex's-allegations-of-cheating-and-mind-fucking pop star announced the final nine stops on his current tour today, and we're on the list.

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, Timberlake will step on stage at Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue) for an evening of song, dance and a light show not to be missed. Tickets range from $55 to $275 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday at ticketmaster.com.

A release announcing the additional dates touts "overwhelming demand" and 1 million tickets sold as the reason for the new dates. But Timberlake's tour, dubbed the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, maybe should be called the "Forget Yesterday World Tour." Earlier this month, the New York Post reported poor ticket sales, noting that Timberlake has been "retired" by his former fans after Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me alleged that he'd cheated on her and told her to have an abortion (an old interview also resurfaced where he threatened to reveal her secrets to the world). Bad sales after all that? Cry us a river.

Spears initially apologized to Timberlake and sort of walked back some of that — only to then walk back the apology after he announced at a concert he wanted to apologize to "absolutely fucking nobody." Real classy, J.T.!

Although who really knows what happened between these two. If you want to go and relive the glory of "Rock Your Body" and "My Love," go for it. We don't judge.

After all, in the bad musician boyfriends race to the bottom, at least he isn't Sean Combs.


Email the author at [email protected]

Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
