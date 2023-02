click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Kimbra.

Kimbra w/ Tei Shi

8 p.m. Saturday, February 25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $20. 314-726-6161.

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 12 years since Australian singer-songwriter Gotye released "Somebody That I Used to Know," 2011's most inescapable earworm and the song that launched a million comparisons to Sting among Americans unfamiliar with the Basics. Two Grammy awards and billions of streams later, it remains Gotye's signature work, and perhaps unfairly, that of New Zealand's Kimbra as well. It's not that it's a bad song or anything, and Kimbra's vocal contributions surely helped immeasurably to elevate it to the status of worldwide phenomenon, quite literally one of the most successful duets of all time. But Kimbra contains multitudes and deserves more credit for the weirdo art-pop that defines her musical aesthetic. Drawing frequent comparisons to everyone from Prince to Minnie Riperton to Björk, the singer-songwriter is not afraid to experiment with her sound, a mishmash of R&B, pop, rock and jazz that's somehow as approachable as it is difficult to categorize. January's A Reckoning, Kimbra's fourth album, takes that heady mix and throws in some hip-hop and electronic music for good measure, resulting in an eclectic and oft-cinematic listening experience that proves Kimbra is much more than a supporting act.

Long Time Coming: Seeing as how she lives on the other side of the world, it's not often that St. Louis sees a Kimbra tour stop — the last was back in 2018. Be sure to extend her a warm welcome.

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN The Mall.

The Mall Record Release Show w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, Skinman, Kato

8:30 p.m. Sunday, February 26. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $10. 314-498-6989.

Hot off of a 2022 that saw its latest, Time Vehicle Earth, topping numerous year-end lists with its apocalyptic brand of industrial-damaged minimal wave, St. Louis' Best Artist the Mall finally sees the record's physical release this Sunday. Joining the band for the big party is Hattiesburg, Mississippi, synth punk act MSPAINT, with whom the Mall has frequently performed and toured; Denver full-speed-ahead hardcore punk band Destiny Bond, whose blink-and-you'll-miss-them songs tend toward the snotty four-chord side of things; 11 PM Records recording artist Skinman, another Hattiesburg act whose sound vacillates wildly from slow-and-low caveman core to a driving cacophony of punk rock; and relatively new act Kato, described on the show's flyer as "Finnish hardcore from St. Louis." Originally set to take place at CBGB, this show ultimately outgrew the small bar's confines and was moved at the last minute to Off Broadway in order to accommodate demand — a sure sign that the party will be packed.

Don't Sleep: Considering the band's popularity, it's a safe bet that the first pressing of Time Vehicle Earth will sell out relatively quickly. With 500 copies on black vinyl, housed in a heavyweight two-color sleeve featuring the stunning cover art by Indonesian artist Ibayarifin and including a 24-inch poster insert, it will make a fine addition to your collection — as long as you act fast.

-Andy Coco & Co.: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Bosman Twins play The Moose Lounge, Part IV: 8 p.m., $20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Joslyn & the Sweet Compression: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Matt Andersen with special guest Mariel Buckley: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Molly Morgan: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Rockin Rascals: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Welcome To Night Vale: 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-120 Minutes: Tribute to the Ramones, the Specials, and the Clash: 7 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-As The Crowe Flies: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Blind Man’s Bluff: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Born of Osiris: 7:30 p.m., $25-$39.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Celebration Day: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin Night 1: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Colt Ball: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Digital Nostalgia: An Unforgettable Dance Party: 8:30 p.m., $12-$15. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Drew Sheafor: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Keller Anderson: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Los Tigres del Norte: 8 p.m., $52.50-$202.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Mattie Schell & Friends: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Mom’s Kitchen: 10 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Niko Moon: w/ Dylan Schneider 8:30 p.m., $25. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-Opera Bell Band: w/ Charles Ellsworth and the Space Force Deserters, Sandman and Hill, Bobby Stevens 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Poor Dirty Astronauts: 9 p.m., free. The Back Bar, 228 C, N Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-5115.-Sunflower Soul Live: w/ the Freedom Affair 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.-Western States: w/ the Fighting Side, the Screechin’ Halts 8 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Wilderado: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Work Dawg & The Junkyard Preachers: 8 p.m., $5. San Loo, 3211 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-696-2888.-Your Spirit Dies: w/ Pains, Hot Corpse, Primitive Rage, Drop the Blade 6:30 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-120 Minutes: 7 p.m., $5. Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 S Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, 314-968-0061.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Animated Dead: w/ Extinctionism, Swamp Lion, Murtaugh 8 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Billy E3: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Burlin Mud: w/ Heavy Pauses, Rex Blue, Zak M 7 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Celebration Day: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin Night 2: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Crystal Lady - Golden Birthday Bash: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-The Fabulous Motown Revue: 6:30 p.m., $20. Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, 314-282-2258.-Hot Koolaid: 8 p.m., free. Charlack Pub, 8334 Lackland Rd, Charlack, 314-423-8119.-HYFY: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Kimbra: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Kingdom Brothers: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Kirkos One Year Anniversary Celebration: w/ Tree One Four, Hoojshwah 9 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Michaele & Co.: 8 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Pecos & The Rooftops: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Scott Mulvahill & Ben Sollee: 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Smokestack: 8 p.m., $5. San Loo, 3211 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-696-2888.-Adam Melchor: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-American Authors: w/ Billy Raffoul 8 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Bush: 7:30 p.m., $45-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Butch Moore: 1 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Drew Lance: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Julian Velard: 6 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Kevin Buckley: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-MSPAINT: w/ Destiny Bond, Skinman, Kato 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-PayDirt: w/ Torchlight Parade, I Like Snaps, JOEL, Beekman 6:30 p.m., $8-$10. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-D-Lux: 6 p.m., free. Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air, 1530 E. Fourth St., Alton, 618-462-5532. Mike Matthews: 2:30 p.m., free.-Traffic Jam, 6 Westbury Drive, St Charles, 636-723-6138.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Andrew Dahle: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Giovannie & the Hired Guns: 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Black Magnet: w/ King Yosef, The Mall, Blackwell 7:30 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-International Anime Music Festival: 8 p.m., $44.50-$64. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-St. Louis Jazz Club: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Teal Stripe: w/ Boreal Hills, Pleasure Center 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Voodoo CSNY/David Crosby Memorial: 9 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Cactus Blossoms: W/ Riley Downing, Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Chasing The Milky Way: Fri., April 7, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Fleet Foxes: Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Ghost: W/ Amon Amarth, Fri., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$149.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Katie Hubbard Album Release: Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Pedro the Lion: W/ Erik Walters, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $35-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-The War and Treaty: W/ William Prince, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $29. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.