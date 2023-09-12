Big Mike Aguirre Came Back to St. Louis After 1,274 Days in Paradise

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MIKE AGUIRRE Mike Aguirre found himself stranded in Anguilla during the pandemic — and last weekend, came back to St. Louis for the first time since.

Big Mike Aguirre returned to St. Louis for the Blues and Soul showcase at Music at the Intersection — and traveled much further than most of its other performers. Somewhat accidentally, Aguirre left St. Louis for Anguilla during the COVID-19 pandemic and, until this past weekend, hadn’t been back since. That, he notes, was 1,274 days ago.

While Aguirre was back in town for the festival this past weekend, he found other opportunities as well, such as last night’s gig at BB’s Jazz Blues & Soups. We traded emails about his long time away from the city and his short time back in St. Louis (in March, he moved from Anguilla to the U.S.Virgin Islands, which he now considers his home, and returned there this week).

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What were the factors that led you to depart from St. Louis?

It certainly wasn’t planned! My last night in St. Louis was spent on stage with our Blu City All Stars friends and family at the Broadway Oyster Bar, on Friday March 6, 2020. I got on a plane a few hours after wrapping up our show in the wee hours of the morning. We arrived on March 9, 2020. Covid-19 came out of nowhere and shut the entire world down and my partner in crime Kristin and I wound up “stuck in paradise.” One week turned into three and a half years without setting foot in the United States. As you can imagine, it was an otherworldly experience. Shipwrecked as it were, we had to scratch and claw our way back.

Are there musical styles and influences that crept into your life because of your move?

Characters like Bankie Banx, Calypsonians United, Roots & Herbs Nyabinghi, Dyversity Fungi (Scratch) bands, the Fabulous Elmtones in Cane Garden Bay, deep cuts of classic reggae, ska, Ernest Ranglin, and, lately, a good deal of Bachata from the Dominican Republic (thanks to our neighbors in St. John). My dad was born in Argentina. His dad was born in Guerrero, Mexico. I’ve been drawn back to the West Indies, where all of these cultural influences come back together. Given the prevalence of Latin culture and Spanish spoken on these little islands, I’ve finally found an immersive environment in which I can rekindle and improve my Spanish.

You left behind a lot of familiar faces. What do you miss about the music scene in St. Louis?

I miss the people most of all. People I know and love; people I have a history with; people who collectively create the tapestry of the St. Louis music community. The thing is, I can be in town full-time and still miss people. It was rare to see many of my musician friends’ shows because we were all performing around town on the same nights.

It’s been over three years since I’ve played my style of music. In Anguilla, I was happy to sit in and accompany other musicians and take a breath of fresh air to step back from the frontman role I’ve held for so long. At the same time, it’s not the same as playing within one’s comfort zone, with musicians who have developed an innate chemistry over the course of hundreds of gigs.

What’s been on your agenda for your return to St. Louis?

Most of this visit is devoted to rekindling relationships and spending long overdue time with family, but in preparation for the Music at the Intersection show on Saturday, we dedicated several immersive days to twice-daily rehearsals, band meals and hang time. Interestingly, we’ve spent more quality time together as musicians (even outside of rehearsals or performances) than we would if I lived in town full-time.

What's the best thing about a move like yours, in terms of personal growth and ability to change and adapt?

Not a substitute for being absent, but a realization of the whole of which we are all a part. You go from feeling like a lonely teardrop, to every puddle in a pothole, to every creek, to every river, to the ocean itself. And when you look out across the sea and up into the big blue sky, or gaze upon the stars at night, the distinction between the part and the whole disappears. There is comfort in that, as well as a connection between the love for those we miss and love for those we would never have met without jumping down the rabbit hole. That’s what music is all about: striving for, living within and sharing that immutable frequency where it all comes together.



Editor's note: A previous version of this story referred incorrectly to where Aguirre resides today. He lives in St. John, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he moved in March.