JACKIE TEUBER Paul Niehaus IV credits his parents with teaching him “the good stuff” — and by that he means the old stuff.

On the cover of Paul Niehaus IV's debut album, If I Stay Too Long, Niehaus sits in a rocking chair picking a resonator guitar on the porch of a wooden shack near the famous crossroads where, according to folklore, blues legend Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil. With his tinted black-frame glasses and black mutton chops, mustache and soul patch, Niehaus resembles a young Leon Redbone.

Then again, it was never easy to tell how old Redbone was, as he always exuded an old-soul look and sound, one that placed him in musical and stylistic eras before his time. Like Redbone, Niehaus, 36, is also a Miniver Cheevy type, a musician drawn to the songs and sensibilities of yesteryear, raised on what he calls "the good stuff" by his parents in south St. Louis County.

"I loved the music of the '50s, '60s, up to, like, '74," Niehaus says. "For years, I had musical blinders where I literally was unaware of what was happening in the '80s and '90s." Instead, his parents introduced him to the likes of Muscle Shoals, Stax, Motown and Chess Records.

Niehaus is sitting in Blue Lotus Studio, the impressive musical playground filled with instruments and recording equipment that he's built in the basement of his south city home. The place is lined with guitars, basses, drums, organs, mandolins, horns, tape machines, microphones, accordions, you name it. In one row by the bar sits a Hammond C3 organ with a Leslie cabinet, a Wurlitzer electric piano and a Rhodes 73. Everything in the basement reveals old-soul musical mojo, down to the Johnny Cash T-shirt Niehaus wears, which looks like a size medium given his lean, runner's physique.

Niehaus started Blue Lotus, both the studio and the record label Blue Lotus Recordings, in 2016 shortly after he bought this house. Since then, he hasn't held a job outside of music, staying busy gigging at night as a freelance musician and recording during the day.

Asked about coming up with the name for Blue Lotus, Niehaus points to his lifelong love of blues music. "'Blue' comes from the blues," he says, "And 'Lotus' is a representation of beauty coming from pain and suffering. That's how you make great art. You put your heart and time and sweat and blood in it."

That kind of dedication to making music has been part of Niehaus' life for as long as he can remember. What Niehaus heard coming from his parents' car speakers soon turned into formal training; Niehaus picked up the trumpet in fourth grade and later started playing guitar, bass and drums in high school jazz and blues combos. Later, Niehaus took that musical versatility to Truman State, majoring in music, playing the French horn in the university's jazz band, running on the cross-country team and minoring in folklore.

On studying folklore, Niehaus says, "I always had a skepticism of academia and the Ivory Tower. I was more interested in the thousands of years that folk was passed down for generations. I love music from all over the world, and the more you listen to it, the more you realize it's all one thing. It's so unifying."

His interest in folklore was a piece of the puzzle that would contribute to what Niehaus always knew would be a life in music: "I knew before I even went to college that I was going to do music for a living." After all, Niehaus had been jamming in blues bands since he was 15, worked the cover-band bar circuit in college and spent a decade touring as a blues guitarist and bassist. After a five-month stint performing on a cruise ship after college graduation, he criss-crossed the country with blues artists including Rockin' Jake, Matt Hill, John Nemeth and Jeremiah Johnson.

Those were fun, eye-opening, hard-touring, amp-hauling, backstage-drinking, city-exploring years in which Niehaus learned lessons both good and bad from great players and colorful characters. Even when back in St. Louis between tours, he was out learning from local masters. "To me they're amazing legends," he says. "Like Preston Hubbard. He was a fucking brilliant bass player, man. Or Eugene Johnson, bass player and singer for the Ground Floor Band. I used to go see them down at Beale on Broadway. I was 21, 22, and I would just listen, watch, soak it up, go up and talk to them on their break, eventually sit in with them."

Once Blue Lotus was up and running, Niehaus put to use his years in the musical trenches, producing a landmark first album, St. Louis soul giant Roland Johnson's Imagine This in 2016. Produced alongside fellow multi-instrumentalist Kevin O'Connor ("I call him the St. Louis George Martin," Niehaus says), Imagine This was the first album the then-68-year-old Johnson recorded under his own name. Niehaus also recorded Roland's next album, 2019's Set Your Mind Free, and when Johnson died in 2022, Niehaus organized the memorial jam at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups.

Young soul up-and-comer Dylan Triplett also recorded at Blue Lotus, bagging Niehaus his first Blues Music Award (Best Emerging Artist Album) for engineering Triplett's Who Is He? A year earlier, Niehaus was nominated for the Best Rock Blues Album BMA for producing Jeremiah Johnson's Unemployed Highly Annoyed in 2020.

Perhaps most ambitiously, Niehaus organized and produced compilation albums for the St. Louis Blues Society, for which he sat on the board, bringing dozens of roots artists to Blue Lotus to record original music over the course of five years. The number of artists on each album coincided with the year of its release: Niehaus finished 15 in '15, 16 in '16, 17 in '17, 18 in '18 and 19 in '19 before the pandemic put a (temporary) end to the project.

Most recently, Niehaus recorded and released Delta blues harmonica master Boo Boo Davis' Boo Boo Boogaloo, released last April to rave reviews. The project was a culmination of his years of learning how to play the studio like an instrument.

"To get really good at something you have to spend a long time being really bad at it," he says. "I'm obsessed with why things sound the way they do. That's why I love the old music. It sounds so fucking good, all that '60s music. And they were on way 'inferior'" — here he makes air quotes — "equipment to today. You would think everyone would be churning out music that sounds better than that, but no. It's a paradox."

All along, Niehaus has been playing up to five or six gigs a week with multiple bands, made possible by a local scene that he says contains a superabundance of amazing musicians.

"Man, I'm so blessed," he says. "I'm hooked up with these old dudes. You can't buy that kind of experience and wisdom. I've always been an old soul. I don't have a lot of friends my own age. And I'm OK with that."

But for all of his gigging and recording other artists, more than a decade passed before he finally turned his attention to recording a solo album of his own. "It took a long time to get there because I had a lot of fear," he admits. "I wasn't ready for it. It's a lot easier being a sideman backing up somebody who's been doing it a long time. I was doing so many other records. It's easy to put your own on the back burner."

Two years ago, Niehaus started narrowing down his original songs to those that now make up If I Stay Too Long, some of which date back to 2018. He knew that, despite his reputation as a seasoned bluesman, he wanted the album to represent a range of genres. "I love the blues, but I don't want to just play 12-bar blues," he says. "I wanted to make an Americana record that was eclectic. There's soul, country, gospel, rock, cajun, a calypso song with steel drum."

For the project, Niehaus brought on Eric Luther Ingram, whose father is Luther Ingram of "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right" fame, to serve as executive producer and provide musical guidance. The album's sole cover is a gospel-soul take on Luther Ingram's "I'll Be Your Shelter (In the Time of Storm)."

That track is indicative of Niehaus' love of collaboration, a common thread throughout the record. Every song is co-written, about half with Walter Greiner, the 70-year-old "Hillbilly Poet" of St. Louis. Local R&B legend Gene Jackson co-wrote the horn-abetted title track, and Triplett shows up to add backing vocals on the excellent folk-soul ballad "Virgin on the Mountain."

To celebrate If I Stay Too Long's physical release (the full album won't be streaming until November), Niehaus played a release party August 18 at Mad Art Gallery with a five-piece that included guitarist Phillip "Philmo" Montgomery and bassist Tom Maloney, veterans who played in Johnnie Johnson's band. Now, however, Niehaus can be found around town playing the songs from the new album, as a solo performer and part of the St. Louis music scene that he so ardently admires.

"St. Louis is a music hub," he says. "It feels like it's ready to pop. It's really a hotbed of originality. It's one of the best music scenes in the country. I honestly believe that."