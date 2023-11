click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Janet Evra grew up in the West Midlands of England, which is "sort of like the Midwest of England."

Janet Evra was born on the Fourth of July, a bit of poetic irony for a British gal singing and playing American jazz music. Then again, jazz is an international language, and Evra is a transcontinental artist — a world-hopping UK-born St. Louis transplant in love with bossa nova and French jazz.

That type of transnational musical federation is on full display on Evra's brand-new album, the charming Meet Me in Paris, her tribute to French chansons and Parisian pleasure, filled with Evra's scintillating vocals and bass playing, and backed by a terrific ensemble that includes Evra's guitar-playing husband, Will Buchanan.

Yes, a blonde British double-bass-playing internationally acclaimed jazz chanteuse lives among us in St. Louis, writing songs with her husband, continually planning her next recording projects, walking her baby in her Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood and playing local stages when she isn't playing jazz festivals overseas.

She was born Janet Irvine in England's West Midlands, which she describes as "sort of like the Midwest of England," and her family eventually settled in Gloucester, a town that she says resembles "the setting for a British murder mystery." She's exceedingly chipper and Anglophilically polite as we chat on the phone, responding to every question with an earnest "yeah!" before answering.

Evra says she's always been a bit of an anomaly. While her mother was a piano teacher, young Janet had a rebellious streak and rejected the formality of lessons and practice. She instead taught herself guitar in high school, forming a rock band with the deliciously ye-olde-England moniker Knave.

Later in high school, she found the album that would change her life, causing her to brush aside the Spice Girls and NSYNC and sparking a lifelong love of jazz: Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto's Best of Bossa Nova. "It blew my mind," Evra says. "The rhythms, the harmonies — it was a sound I'd never heard before. It was a pivotal album for me." She adds that her new obsession set her apart: "It wasn't a party album you'd hear at a friend's house."

That wasn't the end of her idiosyncratic streak. When she heard about an international student program at Principia College in some place called Elsah, Illinois, Evra packed up and crossed the Atlantic, even though she'd never heard of where she was going. "I had to look it up on the map for sure," she says. That was 2006. She's been living here ever since.

At Principia, Evra dabbled in music as a hobby, playing around the college's robust arts scene. "Music was one of the things that made me stay," she says. "I had fantastic musicians around me doing these side projects just for fun. We were feeling let loose from our previous academic track. We could study whatever we wanted, play music whenever we wanted." Evra fell hard for Joni Mitchell while in college, taking a turn toward Joni-style fingerpicking and singer-songwriterisms. "I wanted to tell stories like her," she says.

One of the musical connections she made was with the Maryland-bred Buchanan, whom she followed to the University of Michigan in 2000, as Buchanan enrolled in law school. The pair married in Ann Arbor, played music on the side, and, upon graduating, relocated to Alton, Illinois, in 2013 when Buchanan took a job there as an attorney.

"It's a beautiful town," Evra says, adding that Alton was the place where she started taking music more seriously. "We wanted to make more music and play together, and we love jazz and bossa nova," she remembers. "We started asking, 'What can we do?'" To that end, the couple started making trips across the river to St. Louis to check out the jazz scene, which she describes as "a mind-expanding time." They met local bass messiah Bob DeBoo, attended Jazz Jams at the Dark Room and hit Jazz at the Bistro. Most crucially, Evra picked the double bass.

"Once I started playing bass, I realized it's really fun," she says. "The bass holds down the groove, creates this synergy with the drums and creates the pocket. Or if it's a melodic song, I can create this deep foundation for the song while I sing whatever I want on top. I have this feeling of playfulness when I play and sing. I can do things with both of them that I couldn't do with one alone."

Evra and Buchanan, along with drummer Joe Burress, formed the Bon Bon Plot, playing venues on both sides of the river and writing original material. By 2018, Evra and Buchanan had enough compositions for her first solo album, Ask Her to Dance, a delightfully breezy set of vocal jazz featuring pianist Adam Maness and drummer Montez Coleman. On the strengths of Ask Her to Dance, Evra outgrew the Alton scene and moved to St. Louis in 2019.

"We love being in the city, living in the city, going out to see music in the city," Evra says. "We love St. Louis." By this point, the couple's musical passion had taken over their lives. Buchanan left his law career to focus on music full-time, managing Evra's career and eventually starting Plum Jazz Records. Its first release was Evra's single "Almost True" featuring Grammy-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker. Buchanan also produced jazz vocal powerhouse Anita Jackson's upcoming album for the label.

All along, Evra continued to earn applause for her poised, effervescent vocals. Evra credits legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Julie London as influences, but has also immersed herself in the contemporary stylings of Madeleine Peyroux and Melody Gardot. "I've listened to so many singers and experimented with what they've done," she says, though she admits that her sweet but sultry voice is ultimately all her own. "It's been my instrument my whole life."

Around 2020, that voice drew the attention of St. Louis piano pillar Ptah Williams, with whom Evra started to collaborate, eventually planning a joint project: a live album of American standards. COVID-19 had other plans. The concert went forward at the Sheldon, without the audience, and was released as New Friends Old Favorites in 2021. The album features Evra's take on such chestnuts as "Moonlight in Vermont" and "It Had to Be You" alongside Brill Building classics like "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow."

"I just wanted to play songs that we love and that people would love and put our own spin on it and let Ptah add his magic on top," she says.

Working at a relentless pace, Evra and Buchanan dusted off their old love of bossa nova on their next album, adding a modern spin to the form, an approach that inspired them to coin a name for their style. "Will and I decided to play bossa nova and were writing these songs with a bossa nova flavor, but they also sounded contemporary, so we decided to call our style of music 'indie bossa.'" Hence 2022's Hello Indie Bossa, Evra's third full-length album, featuring a who's who of St. Louis jazz all-stars, including Buchanan, Maness, saxophonist Kendrick Smith and trumpeter Brady Lewis.

Hello Indie Bossa marked a return of Evra/Buchanan's songwriting with eight new originals and two covers, including a cleverly serene reworking of Blondie's "Call Me." As its title suggests, the album has all the samba beats and muted trumpets you would expect (as well as some of Evra's most enchanting vocals to date), but the arrangements also incorporate modern backbeats and instrumental brocades, including the expressive vibraphones of Severi Pyysalo.

Which brings us to Meet Me in Paris, a project that has been working its way through Evra's nucleotides since she was a kid. "Growing up in the UK, I studied French for as long as I could, and went on holidays to France as a child. I loved French films and French music," she says. "I think Paris as an idea transports both myself and listeners."

With about half the album's tracks sung in French, Meet Me in Paris creates a fetching atmosphere by way of a small ensemble — Evra on bass, Buchanan on guitar, Ryan Marquez on piano and Fender Rhodes, Matt McKeever on saxophone and flute, and Tomi Kämäräinen on drums — that circles Evra's voice with subtly percussive arrangements. The players are also occasionally given room to stretch out with flitting instrumental passages and romantic colors that evoke a flaneur promenading on Parisian streets.

The album reinterprets French-language jazz classics, including Edith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" and Henri Betti's "C'est Si Bon" along with a couple of Evra/Buchanan originals — the time-shifting "Mia Mia" and "Paris," a reprise from the Ask Her to Dance album — tracks that sound of a piece with the standards on the album. Evra is at her most vocally playful and flirtatious here, clearly having fun, as she indicates on the album cover, appearing chapeau-topped, posing with her bass.

The next few months will find Evra releasing a video, building shows around these French tunes and gearing up for next year's festival season. But will the album's success tempt Evra to depart St. Louis for a larger jazz ecosystem? Unlikely. "St. Louis is home," she says. "It's a great vibe. It's a lot less competitive and cutthroat [than other cities]. We're not originally from here, but we love being embraced by the scene. We certainly have been welcomed."

Plus, Evra points out, she and Buchanan still collaborate with artists from all over, thanks to the couple's pandemic-inspired St. Louis Music Box, a long-distance song-building project that pairs them with renowned jazz artists (Brecker, Roy Wooten and Jeff Coffin, among others) in other cities. The musicians play with them via synchronized videos, with each artist appearing in a separate panel.

And even though Evra's new album has just been released, she says that they are already planning the next one. "We always have new songs on the go," she says. "We both love to write. It's really fun to think about the next thing. We will always have another album on the go if we can live our dream." From the looks and sounds of things, Evra is indeed living that dream with a radiant joie de vivre.