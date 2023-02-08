Brother Francis and the Soultones Will Surprise You, in a Good Way

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Brother Francis and the Soultones play at Pop's Blue Moon on Tuesday, February 14.

The band opened with “Preachin’.” They always do. It’s the one thing about a Brother Francis and the Soultones show that will never surprise you.

Everything else is anyone's guess.

During a recent headlining set at Central Stage, the bespectacled guitarist played knotty syncopations while spinning his high ponytail like a propeller, the beardy bassist busy with contrapuntal lines, the sax player blasting brassy backtalk at his bandmates and the drummer sneaking free-jazz fills into the pocket of the band’s filth-funk groove.

And that was only the first minute.

Then things got really funky. The quartet played bob-and-weave gumbo-pop that took left turns into improvisational skronk-rock as the instrumentalists called and responded to each other in a kinetic jazz-boogie conversation. Suddenly, the band locked back into the head with eighth-note precision, complete with some charmingly nerdy dance choreography.

“Well, it’s not Michael Jackson,” singer/guitarist Francis Ladish said with a laugh. “It’s cheeky, but it’s fun. That’s our special sauce — that we’re all friends having fun, and I think that’s what comes through in the music.”

Audiences agree. A Brother Francis and the Soultones set is an exuberant dance party, and St. Louis has caught on. Last year, the band played an average of 14 shows per month, and 2023 is shaping up to be even busier.

It had been a twisty road to get to this point. “I’ve been on a fucking journey in this life,” said Ladish, 32, describing the circuitous steps that have brought him to his current place. Geographically, that place is the two-story house in the Bevo Mill neighborhood that Ladish shares with Soultones bassist Jacob Zengerling. There, in their living room/rehearsal space, the two bandmates break down their backstories.

The Festus-raised Ladish first picked up the guitar in high school before heading to college to study classical music. It did not go as planned.

“I started taking opioids,” he said. “It started off with unprescribed stimulants to help me stay up late. But then I developed a serious drug problem. I’d stay up for like 48 hours straight in the smoking lounge, smoking cigarettes and playing guitar.”

As a result, Ladish dropped out of school and moved home to recover from his year-long addiction.

Zengerling, 31, fell in love with the bass guitar as a Mehlville middle schooler when his brother’s friend brought one over.

“It was a cherry-red Fender P-Bass,” he remembered. “I strummed that big string and thought, ‘Yeah, this is where it’s at.’” A brief stint at college studying culinary arts taught Zengerling that he should listen to his intuition and dedicate himself to music.

The two met in 2011 at the home of Ladish’s friend Taylor Perkins, a musician known for throwing house parties that turned into all-night jam sessions. With Perkins on drums, the new trio discovered a shared facility for improvisation, not only with jam-fusion soloing but also with making up whole songs on the spot.

“We would go to Taylor’s farm out in Grubville and be up until six in the morning playing music by the campfire,” Ladish recalled. “We would just sing about random stuff, feeding off each other, improvising. It built the foundation of what we do when we play today.”

Ladish and friends took their show to stages at Cicero’s and the Gramophone, alternating personnel and band names — Envy the Cookbook, Fool the Radar, the Natural Process — before landing on their current lineup and name, which was partly based on Ladish’s propensity for extemporized mock-preacher stage patter.

The final piece of the Soultones puzzle was the mid-pandemic addition of Mike Neu, a young jazz-trained saxophonist who pursued the band. “Mike is incredible. He’s probably the best musician in the group,” Ladish said, emphasizing Neu’s ability to roll with the Soultones’ improv-colored style.

The Soultones cut a 2019 album, What is Romance?, pre-Neu, so the band is eager to get new recordings out as a quartet and plans on releasing a series of singles, a remastered EP and a full album later this year.

The Soultones will have plenty of chances to play the new material and have a schedule that is filling up with winery shows, private gigs, Saturday nights at Venice Café and a monthly residency at Pop’s Blue Moon that sees the group inviting a different guest musician to sit in each time. For any show, audiences can expect a unique setlist as the band draws from a deep catalog of original songs and surprise covers from the likes of Frank Zappa, Paul Simon and Steely Dan.

“It’s been a blessing,” Zengerling said of the band’s recent rise in popularity. “If you just make space for the things in your life, it’s amazing what comes through.”

This kind of spiritual outlook is central to Zengerling’s personal and musical credo. Last year, he traveled to Peru to study shaman-assisted music therapy and started a solo project, the Holistic Guitarist, to perform ambient music for yoga and meditation. “I invite relaxing frequencies in for people,” Zengerling said.

Ladish, who also performs solo sets under his stage name Brother Francis, is not only the group’s lead singer, guitarist and songwriter, but he also adds an attention-grabbing visual element through his flamboyant, gender-fluid stage attire. Brother Francis fans are accustomed to seeing Ladish perform in, say, a sheer psychedelic leotard, sports bra, booty shorts, fishnet thigh-highs, an I-Dream-of-Jeannie ponytail and Cover-Girl-ad worthy makeup.

However, Ladish said his aesthetic is changing. “I’ve gone through so many different vibes and wardrobe styles,” he said. “The pendulum is now swinging the other way. People can expect maybe a slow transition into a more reserved style.”

That’s because his interest in fashion and gender experimentation is being replaced by other concerns. To prove it, he pivots the conversation to topics that have been taking up space with him lately, such as the skilled labor shortage, food security and digital currencies.

Much like the multitudinous nature of Ladish’s personality, a vigorous mix of musical sources is key to the band’s success.

“Live, we rage,” Zengerling explained. “We're a loud band in the sense of rock & rollness. But we love funk, Latin influences, reggae vibes — it’s a collaboration of everything packaged around a rock band.”

But Ladish prefers a more elusive description of the band’s sound.

“It’s unique but familiar,” Ladish added, with a smile. “It’s something you’ve heard a bunch, and something you’ve never heard before.”

Amen, Brother.

Catch Brother Francis and the Soultones at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at Pop’s Blue Moon (5249 Pattison Avenue). Tickets are $10.



This story has been updated.

