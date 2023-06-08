Celebrate Guitar Legends at a Pop-Up Photo Gallery in the Loop

Photography dealer Jeff Appel is hosting a three-day pop-up just feet from where Chuck Berry used to gig

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 9:23 am

click to enlarge St. Louis-based photographer Nate Burrell's image of BB King is one of many featured in a pop-up gallery on the Loop this weekend. - NATE BURRELL
NATE BURRELL
St. Louis-based photographer Nate Burrell's image of BB King is one of many featured in a pop-up gallery on the Loop this weekend.

This weekend only, you can visit an exhibition in the Delmar Loop of rock gods taken by photographer gods — with curation from some of the city's biggest rock 'n roll fans.

Jeff Appel, a St. Louis-based dealer who represents photographers across the Midwest, put together the three-day pop-up exhibition for an empty storefront fittingly located just a few doors down from Blueberry Hill, at 6388 Delmar Boulevard. He says he turned to local music fans Tom "Papa" Ray of Vintage Vinyl (and previously, and now controversially, KDHX) and Lauren Elwell of KSHE (94.7 FM), as well as musicians in beloved local cover band El Monstero, to help him decide which guitar icons to feature.

click to enlarge Chuck Berry, as captured by Mississippi-based photographer Dick Waterman. - DICK WATERMAN
DICK WATERMAN
Chuck Berry, as captured by Mississippi-based photographer Dick Waterman.
Naturally, the list includes hometown legend Chuck Berry, who had a standing gig for decades at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, including shots of Berry's very last performance, captured by Nashville photographer Joshua Black Wilkins. But it also features everyone from the Edge to Eddie Van Halen to Stevie Ray Vaughan. Ultimately, the exhibit encompasses musicians across five decades and the work of photographers from eight states, including St. Louis' own Nate Burrell and Baron Wolman, the legendary Rolling Stone chief photographer.

Appel counted Wolman as a personal friend and says he was "all in for this show, letting me sort through and choose from his Hendrix, Page, Richards, Joe Perry (and more) images." He adds, "Sadly Baron passed from ALS before this show happened, so a portion of proceeds from the sales of his work will benefit I AM ALS in his memory."

This is Appel's first in-person exhibit since the pandemic began, and he's looking forward to bringing some energy to an empty spot on the Loop after mostly making sales online in recent years.

"A brick-and-mortar gallery is tough, and a brick-and-mortar photo gallery is even tougher than that," Appel says.  He hopes photos of musicians will attract not only lovers of photography but also lovers of music — and lead to more photo exhibits on the Loop.

You can stop by the pop-up this Friday, June 9 (5 to 9 p.m.), Saturday, June 10 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or Sunday, June 11 (11 a.m. to  4 p.m.). Prints are being sold for $300 to $900, some of them with framing and mats already included.

"It's basically a party with photographs," Appel promises. "We'll get music going. It'll be very informal. Bring out the KSHE crowd!"
