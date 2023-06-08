Celebrate Guitar Legends at a Pop-Up Photo Gallery in the Loop

This weekend only, you can visit an exhibition in the Delmar Loop of rock gods taken by photographer gods — with curation from some of the city's biggest rock 'n roll fans.
Jeff Appel, a St. Louis-based dealer who represents photographers across the Midwest, put together the three-day pop-up exhibition for an empty storefront fittingly located just a few doors down from Blueberry Hill, at 6388 Delmar Boulevard. He says he turned to local music fans Tom "Papa" Ray of Vintage Vinyl (and previously, and now controversially, KDHX) and Lauren Elwell of KSHE (94.7 FM), as well as musicians in beloved local cover band El Monstero, to help him decide which guitar icons to feature.
Baron Wolman, the legendary Rolling Stone chief photographer.
Appel counted Wolman as a personal friend and says he was "all in for this show, letting me sort through and choose from his Hendrix, Page, Richards, Joe Perry (and more) images." He adds, "Sadly Baron passed from ALS before this show happened, so a portion of proceeds from the sales of his work will benefit I AM ALS in his memory."
This is Appel's first in-person exhibit since the pandemic began, and he's looking forward to bringing some energy to an empty spot on the Loop after mostly making sales online in recent years.
"A brick-and-mortar gallery is tough, and a brick-and-mortar photo gallery is even tougher than that," Appel says. He hopes photos of musicians will attract not only lovers of photography but also lovers of music — and lead to more photo exhibits on the Loop.
You can stop by the pop-up this Friday, June 9 (5 to 9 p.m.), Saturday, June 10 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or Sunday, June 11 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Prints are being sold for $300 to $900, some of them with framing and mats already included.
"It's basically a party with photographs," Appel promises. "We'll get music going. It'll be very informal. Bring out the KSHE crowd!"
