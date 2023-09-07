Cheap Trick to Play Benefit for Combat Veterans Near St. Louis

Here in St. Louis, we’re spoiled when it comes to Cheap Trick. The Rockford, Illinois, band seems to play in the area at least once or twice each summer and this year is no exception.
Many locals know that they can catch Cheap Trick next month at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Missouri, but the band is also playing a lesser-known event much closer to St. Louis next weekend in support of the Songs4Soldiers organization.
Songs4Soldiers is a charity for combat veterans. Through collecting donations and throwing must-attend events, they've raised more than $1.3 million for veterans in the past decade.
The organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a grand way this year: by hosting a benefit concert featuring not just music from Cheap Trick, but also Travis Tritt, Tigirlily Gold, Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts and more over the course of two days in Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park (1200 North Evergreen Lane) in Columbia, Illinois — located just across the river from south county and only a 24-minute drive from the Gateway Arch.
And not only is the concert a good cause, it’s also a steal. Tickets for the Cheap Trick show in Springfield start at $79.50, more than twice the entry fee for the Songs4Soldiers event in Columbia.
Seriously. Just $30 to enter? It’s worth that just to see Cheap Trick play “Surrender" alone. (A 45-year-old song that is still so mighty that Pearl Jam covered it just the other day.) You'll also probably get classics like “Heaven Tonight,” “The Flame,” and “Dream Police" and Cheap Trick's famous Big Star cover, too.
It seems like musical legends are dropping like flies lately, so go catch this acclaimed band while they’re still (somehow) in their prime.
Visit songs4soldiersstl.org to find more information and grab your tickets.
