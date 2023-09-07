Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Cheap Trick to Play Benefit for Combat Veterans Near St. Louis

It's time to Surrender, St. Louis

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 9:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge When you see this logo, you know you're in the right place. - @thomashawk / Flickr
@thomashawk / Flickr
When you see this logo, you know you're in the right place.

Here in St. Louis, we’re spoiled when it comes to Cheap Trick. The Rockford, Illinois, band seems to play in the area at least once or twice each summer and this year is no exception.

Many locals know that they can catch Cheap Trick next month at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Missouri, but the band is also playing a lesser-known event much closer to St. Louis next weekend in support of the Songs4Soldiers organization.

Songs4Soldiers is a charity for combat veterans. Through collecting donations and throwing must-attend events, they've raised more than $1.3 million for veterans in the past decade.

The organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a grand way this year: by hosting a benefit concert featuring not just music from Cheap Trick, but also Travis Tritt, Tigirlily Gold, Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts and more over the course of two days in Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park (1200 North Evergreen Lane) in Columbia, Illinois — located just across the river from south county and only a 24-minute drive from the Gateway Arch.
Cheap Trick to Play Benefit for Combat Veterans Near St. Louis (3)
Songs4Soldiers takes your modest $30 entry fee and turns it into real, direct support for veterans. So far, the money they've raised from event tickets and donations over the years has supported soldiers by paying 235 months of rent, 117 utility bills, 38 mortgage payments, two service dogs, and more.

And not only is the concert a good cause, it’s also a steal. Tickets for the Cheap Trick show in Springfield start at $79.50, more than twice the entry fee for the Songs4Soldiers event in Columbia.

Seriously. Just $30 to enter? It’s worth that just to see Cheap Trick play “Surrender" alone. (A 45-year-old song that is still so mighty that Pearl Jam covered it just the other day.) You'll also probably get classics like “Heaven Tonight,” “The Flame,” and “Dream Police" and Cheap Trick's famous Big Star cover, too.

It seems like musical legends are dropping like flies lately, so go catch this acclaimed band while they’re still (somehow) in their prime.

Visit songs4soldiersstl.org to find more information and grab your tickets.


Related
Mikall Venso, military and firearms curator for the Missouri Historical Society and chief curator of Vietnam: At War and At Home, leads a tour through the exhibit.

Soldiers Memorial Vietnam War Exhibit Honors Service and Sacrifice: The exhibit explores the dual narratives of America’s most controversial war

Related
Nearly 30 years after its sinking, the U.S.S. Inaugural remains just off shore in St. Louis.

The Enduring Mystery of the USS Inaugural and Its Missing Guns


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Epiphany Lanes Is Front and Center in Rising Country Star's New Video

By Sarah Fenske

Does that bowling alley look familiar?

Remembering Jimmy Buffett, Our Patron Saint of Fun and Sun

By Steve Leftridge

The musician playing a concert in Paris in 2009.

Corey Feldman Is Performing in St. Peters Next Weekend

By Jaime Lees

Corey Feldman's clothing styles are influenced by Michael Jackson, too.

New Festival Seeks to Save KDHX — By Toppling its Leadership

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX in Grand Center.

Also in Music

Beyonce’s St. Louis Concert Showed the Queen Owning the Throne

By Steve Leftridge

Beyonce brought St. Louis audiences an outrageously stunning spectacle that specializes in more of everything.

Son Volt Can Still Rock St. Louis — 28 Years Later

By Steve Leftridge

Jay Farrar on stage.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us