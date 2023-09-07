Corey Feldman Is Performing in St. Peters Next Weekend

Corey Feldman's clothing styles are influenced by Michael Jackson, too.
You might know him as Edgar in The Lost Boys or Teddy in Stand by Me, but Corey Feldman’s true love isn’t acting — it’s music.
Inspired by Michael Jackson (his longtime friend), the former child star has put decades into making music and bringing it to audiences across the country. He didn’t seem to have much luck catching attention from the public until a performance on the Today show in 2017 went viral for all the wrong reasons.
His performance on Today was presented with an unexpected intensity and his band was made up of women dressed in Halloween store-style angel costumes. It was theater. It was high camp. It was completely sincere.
Feldman canceled a scheduled St. Louis show at the Ready Room that same year because he said his life was threatened after he went public with child molestation accusations against entertainment industry insiders. (Feldman says he and fellow child star Corey Haim were both abused when they were kids, which directly led to Haim’s substance abuse problems and subsequent death.)
But now Feldman is back out on the road and you know he’s going to give it his all on stage, which is something that is so rare to find these days.
You can catch him on September 19 at Diamond Music Hall (4109 North Cloverleaf Drive, diamondmusichall.com) in St. Peters. Tickets start at $30, but there are many enhanced options available, too, like reserving a table with four chairs ($120) or being a part of the after-show meet and greet ($125).
The evening starts out at 7 p.m with movie trivia (the “Corey Edition”), then attendees can catch two opening bands (Not Topic and O’Fallon’s Native State) before Feldman takes the stage at 10 p.m.