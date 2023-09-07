Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Corey Feldman Is Performing in St. Peters Next Weekend

The child star’s music career was inspired by former pal Michael Jackson

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 9:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Corey Feldman's clothing styles are influenced by Michael Jackson, too. - @jus10h / Flickr
@jus10h / Flickr
Corey Feldman's clothing styles are influenced by Michael Jackson, too.
You might know him as Edgar in The Lost Boys or Teddy in Stand by Me, but Corey Feldman’s true love isn’t acting — it’s music.

Inspired by Michael Jackson (his longtime friend), the former child star has put decades into making music and bringing it to audiences across the country. He didn’t seem to have much luck catching attention from the public until a performance on the Today show in 2017 went viral for all the wrong reasons.

His performance on Today was presented with an unexpected intensity and his band was made up of women dressed in Halloween store-style angel costumes. It was theater. It was high camp. It was completely sincere.


Feldman canceled a scheduled St. Louis show at the Ready Room that same year because he said his life was threatened after he went public with child molestation accusations against entertainment industry insiders. (Feldman says he and fellow child star Corey Haim were both abused when they were kids, which directly led to Haim’s substance abuse problems and subsequent death.)

Related
Corey Feldman Cancels St. Louis Show, Citing Attempt on His Life

Corey Feldman Cancels St. Louis Show, Citing Attempt on His Life


But now Feldman is back out on the road and you know he’s going to give it his all on stage, which is something that is so rare to find these days.

You can catch him on September 19 at Diamond Music Hall (4109 North Cloverleaf Drive, diamondmusichall.com) in St. Peters. Tickets start at $30, but there are many enhanced options available, too, like reserving a table with four chairs ($120) or being a part of the after-show meet and greet ($125).

The evening starts out at 7 p.m with movie trivia (the “Corey Edition”), then attendees can catch two opening bands (Not Topic and O’Fallon’s Native State) before Feldman takes the stage at 10 p.m.

Visit Eventbrite.com to reserve your tickets.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Epiphany Lanes Is Front and Center in Rising Country Star's New Video

By Sarah Fenske

Does that bowling alley look familiar?

Remembering Jimmy Buffett, Our Patron Saint of Fun and Sun

By Steve Leftridge

The musician playing a concert in Paris in 2009.

New Festival Seeks to Save KDHX — By Toppling its Leadership

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX in Grand Center.

KDHX Fires Longtime DJs Andy Coco and Drea Stein

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX at Grand Center.

Also in Music

Beyonce’s St. Louis Concert Showed the Queen Owning the Throne

By Steve Leftridge

Beyonce brought St. Louis audiences an outrageously stunning spectacle that specializes in more of everything.

Son Volt Can Still Rock St. Louis — 28 Years Later

By Steve Leftridge

Jay Farrar on stage.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us