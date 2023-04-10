Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith Loves St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Taylor Goldsmith and Dawes are set to play the Pageant on Wednesday.

Since Dawes’ 2009 debut, singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Goldsmith has proven that the Los Angeles band craft Laurel Canyon rock and Big Pink Americana as well as anyone on the contemporary scene — so well in fact that both Jackson Browne and Robbie Robertson tapped Dawes to back them in the studio and on the road.

Since then, Dawes has refined its classicist comforts but, across eight studio albums, has stretched to occupy a warm, intelligent roots-rock lane wholly its own. Goldsmith writes with a novelist’s eye for detail and lyrical grace, and the band has built eight elegantly arranged and meticulously played records that embrace a refreshingly direct approach to music-making.

Its latest record, last year’s Misadventures of Doomscroller, marked a slight departure for the band, emphasizing longer songs and jazzier instrumental sections, which Dawes will highlight during its return to St. Louis on Wednesday, April 12. I spoke to Goldsmith by phone on St. Patrick’s Day about the album, the tour, jazz influences, fatherhood and memories of St. Louis.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What are you reading these days?

I’m finishing [Toni Morrison’s] Beloved right now, which is really blowing my mind. Before that, I read the Booker Prize winner for last year, Trust by Hernan Diaz, and I liked that one a lot.

With its long multipart songs, Misadventures of Doomscroller has been called an experimental album for Dawes. Do you see it that way?

It kind of depends on how the term is used. Sometimes when someone says, ‘Oh, this is their arty record,’ it’s kind of like giving the band and the team permission for the record to not do anything [commercially]. In that respect, I don’t see this record that way. It’s experimental in the sense that we are doing things that we’ve never done before or in the sense that I know radio isn’t going to play songs that are this long. But it didn’t feel experimental in the sense that it’s challenging or alienating or anything like that. People have more of an attention span than they’re given credit for. Once we finished, I actually felt like the record is a better representation or a more complete picture of what kind of band we are than maybe other records of ours.

How so?

If you’re a Dawes fan that’s been coming to shows for a few years, then you might be used to hearing us play a song for 10 minutes. But if you’ve only been listening to the records, that’s where we tend to think more economically or minimalistically. And for this one, we decided to try the opposite. Instead of thinking minimalistically, we decided to think maximalistically and see how much the songs could carry.

I was thinking about songs by Leonard Cohen or Joni Mitchell or Bob Dylan — songs that have a lot of verses. Sometimes I think that’s a testament to the structure. There are some songs that can handle a seventh verse and some songs that can’t. And as long as you’re experimenting with it, the songs will tell you.

I enjoy overwriting. I don’t think Bob Dylan sat down to write “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands” and thought, ‘How can I do this most economically?’ It was, ‘How do I do this to the fullest?’ There is some kind of stigma to staying in it to see how much it can handle. You’re not supposed to do that. You’re supposed to write a three-minute song and move on. But that wasn’t the case here. I wanted to live in these songs for longer than that.

The album was recorded during the pandemic. How did that timing affect the movement toward maximalism that you are talking about?

I don’t like to think of it as a pandemic record. I don’t think thematically it relies on that history to hold up, or at least I hope not, but I do think it’s a testament specifically to turning our amps up and playing live. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it was made during the pandemic. We were so threatened by the loss of playing live potentially forever. Who knew what the fuck it would look like when it came back? Is touring going to be done? It sounds silly now, but it felt really real at the moment. So we were like, “If we can’t do it on stage, let’s at least do it in the studio with the riff writing and the big spaces for improvisation.” We love to play, and we love to get up on stage and do this, and if we ever get to do it again we are arming ourselves with some really fun material to do it with.

Wayne Shorter died recently. Can you talk about the influence of jazz or Shorter, specifically on Doomscroller?

Shorter was really the gateway to jazz for me. I couldn’t stop listening to him. I was fascinated with how a jazz album is structured, how much freedom they give themselves, how much trust they have in their listener, which is something I think is really cool about jazz. I was like, “If we ever really want to dabble in it, now is the time.” I mean, obviously it’s not a jazz album because I can’t play that, but it’s inspired by the spirit of jazz. How do we really set ourselves free and express ourselves and our relationships with each other through our reactions and listening to each other?

Recording those longer songs live in the studio must have been something of a white-knuckle experience.

Yeah, everyone's eyes are wide in minute seven or eight, like I hope we get through this! Then, this feeling of knowing the last four minutes were good but kind of forgetting if the first four were. And just the sheer amount of time it takes to do each take. If each take takes 10 minutes, and then you have to reset, talk about it, maybe listen to it, do any tweaks you want to do — sometimes it’s been like an hour and half, and we’ve only done two or three takes. You burn yourself out if you're on something for too long. But then the cool thing was, you get the take, and you're done with like 20 percent of the album all of a sudden. [Laughs.]

Since you write the songs for Dawes, what is the role of the other band members in terms of arranging and record-making?

I never tell them what to do. I have such a limited knowledge of their instruments, and they don’t. So for me to tie their hands with something that I hear when they have the ability to hear so far beyond that, it doesn’t really serve the band at all. I feel like our equation is a bit more high risk, high return. When it does work, it’s by us surprising ourselves. And that’s way better than someone executing my initial vision. Any time we’ve ever really nailed whatever I’ve heard in my head, it’s not that good. Whatever goes beyond what any one of us heard, that’s when it’s something we want to keep.

Do the other members ever edit you as a songwriter? In other words, how might a Taylor Goldsmith solo album differ from a Dawes album?

There are times when they might offer very general lyrical suggestions. But they tend to show the same kind of respect for me, like, ‘Taylor doesn't tell me how to play drums or keyboards — I’m not going to tell him how to write lyrics.’ We kind of have our jurisdictions, which brings its own challenges. It’s hard to imagine how a Taylor Goldsmith solo record would be different from a Dawes record because I just wouldn’t want to play with anybody else.

Lyrically, the album continues a pattern of combining optimism and pessimism. Was that theme also pandemic inspired?

It’s kind of where I end up living, kind of who I am. Through the lyrics — “Let’s enjoy each other’s company on the brink of our despair” — that’s kind of how I talk. I consider myself an optimist, but I also consider myself very cynical. I’m often surprised when human beings rally together and do something great. I’m not saying that in a nihilistic or defeatist way. It’s just like we’re doing our best, and our best is often not that solid. But a lot of the songs I've written and the way I carry myself through the world, I do think of myself as really happy. I’m almost embarrassed by it. I look at all these heroes of mine, and they’re so tortured, and I don’t have that. But with the pandemic, there was this feeling of I’d better do what I want to do. It was a reminder that life is fragile and life is short.

You have a two-year-old and a five-month-old. How has fatherhood affected these ideas?

It hasn’t changed what’s important — it’s changed why it’s important. I think any writer has some sort of bullshit relationship with legacy building. When my kids got here, I wanted them to see that their dad did what he wanted to do on his terms and that they’re proud of him, and I wanted to show them a little bit of resilience. Every decision now is through this prism of how much I love them so much. I can’t even talk about it for too long without being bummed out that I’m not hanging out with them.

So how has the tour been with this new material to play around with?

The record is only six songs, and we play four or five a night. In the past, we’ve never been able to play 80 percent of a record. In the past, the albums have either been kind of ballad-heavy or the songs do something that a previous song does. With the new songs, there are moments in the show that there’s nothing else like, so we get to do them every night. That’s been such an eye-opening, exciting thing. The new stuff ends up being the highlights of the show, which I’m really encouraged by.

The tour is being billed as “An Evening with Dawes.” What does that mean?

That means no opener and that we are playing two full sets. We’ll play for an hour and 20 minutes, take a 10 to 15 minute break, and play for another hour and half or so. So it’s a lot of music. It’s a thrill for us. It allows us to go deeper into the catalog and get a little more lost than when we’re doing the normal two-hour show. Obviously, we like to pay it forward. We were taken out on a lot of great tours when we were younger, and we do enjoy having opening bands. But I'd be lying if I said that this wasn’t our preferred mode of playing live. I think it’s safe to say that our fans like it, too. We all just get more time together.

Is the set list on this tour pretty fluid from show to show?

It’s really fluid. It’s all over the place. Other than songs from the new record, we won’t do that many repeats two nights in a row. We’re in a really cool place, where we can have enough fan favorites throughout the show and enough surprises and represent the new album, so on a night-to-night basis, it looks completely different. That’s been fun because I think it’s inspired some of our fans to go to a bunch of shows. They want to catch a certain song, and their likelihood goes up with the amount of shows they come to. We feel on the edge of our seats every night, and our fans are kind of playing bingo.

Do you look at the set list from the last time you played that city?

I do. I look at the night before and the last time we were in that city, and I make sure we’re giving them something that we didn’t give them last time.

When you played St. Louis last time, we got the debut of “Joke in There Somewhere.”

Oh, that’s true! That’s the first time we ever played that.

Do you remember the first time you played St. Louis?

I remember it was a venue, like, in the college, and you had to walk through this campus to get down to this zone for it. I don’t remember the name. [Note: Dawes played the Gargoyle at Washington University in 2010.] We loved it. Then all of the shows at The Pageant. It’s such a cool venue. We’ve always felt very embraced and welcomed and that we have a really strong connection to St. Louis.



Dawes will play the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161, thepageant.com) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

