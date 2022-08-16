Dolly Parton-Themed Disco Dance Party Coming to Delmar Hall

Just announced! ❤️🔥✨ @TheDollyDisco is coming to Delmar Hall on Saturday, 12/10!! On sale Friday or get discounted presale tickets tmrw and Thursday and beat the rush! Tag your country diva besties and GIDDY UP. 🦋🌈👢✨🐴— Delmar Hall (@DelmarHallstl) August 16, 2022
More info + RSVP: https://t.co/mwew6bKoJ6 pic.twitter.com/IKAaj4YoXu
Three of the best things in the world are coming together: Dolly Parton, disco and dance parties.
The Dolly Disco touring dance party is coming to St. Louis’ Delmar Hall on Saturday, December 10. Billed as a “Dolly-Parton Inspired Country Western Disco Dance Party,” they’re promising a fun night where you can dance all of your cares away.
From TheDollyDisco.com:
“Join us in Rainbowland where you’ll dance with somebody, hand in hand to the music of Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Orville Peck, Shania Twain, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Whitney Houston, The Chicks, Madonna, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crow and more.”
This definitely seems like a party where you’ll want to wear your best outfit. If your current clothing options are dull and uninspired, we’d recommend shopping at St. Louis’ (similarly named) Daily Disco for all of your most fabulous needs. Located on the Hill, the vibe of the shop is also influenced by Dolly Parton, and they can provide you with essential items such as a personalized denim jacket, custom clothing, a blinged-out fanny pack and more.
For more information on what is sure to be the best party of the year, visit TheDollyDisco.com or the Facebook event page for the St. Louis date. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 19, but you can get discounted presale tickets starting at 10:00 a.m. this Wednesday morning on Ticketmaster.
See you on the dancefloor, dolls.