Drake Tells a Fan at His St. Louis Show He'll Pay for Their Surgery

The rapper was responding to a sign in the crowd when he addressed the fan directly. “You got a sign that says, ‘Please help me with my surgery,’" he said, a moment captured on video. "I don’t know what kind of surgery you need, sir. I really don’t. But I’mma let you know from me to you, St. Louis love, we gonna take care whatever the surgery is. We gonna help you out, because we want you to be at the next show with us. You gotta show us love. You gotta be here the next time we play St. Louis!”
Drake's offer was almost certainly not mere lip service. At a previous show, in Nashville, Drake gifted $100,000 to a fan who'd recently finished chemotherapy for breast cancer. Lauren Schwallier had been carrying a sign that read "Just finished chemo/No mo chemo."
She told Scripps News how much the gift meant to her. "Without almost any hesitation, he was just so gracious, and it goes to show that God is working through him," she said. "Drake helping me really makes me want to give back more," she added, expressing her gratitude."
Incidentally, perhaps inspired by Drake's Nashville giveaway, quite a few St. Louis fans carried homemade signs to the show Monday. You can see some highlights in our photo gallery below.
And Drake's generous offer to the St. Louis-based fan is not the only instance of the rapper showing the city love in recent days — he also directed and starred in a new music video released yesterday with our own Sexyy Red and St. Louis native SZA (the latter clad in a Brett Hull Blues jersey) for the song "Rich Baby Daddy," in which he plays the titular role.
In the video, pregnant-in-real-life Sexxy Red's (fake) water breaks and she gives birth in the hospital before twerking in the halls with a newborn in her arms and singing ,"Bend that ass over / let that coochie breathe /Shake that ass, bitch / hands on your knees." (Let the record reflect that Sexxy Red just gave birth IRL, posting the blessed news on Instagram on February 5, but we have yet to hear any reports of postnatal twerking from the halls of local hospitals.)
Give the video a watch below, and swell with the hometown pride it rightly brings.
45 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed