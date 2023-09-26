Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Elvis Costello Is Coming to St. Louis This January

The acclaimed singer-songwriter plays the Factory in January

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 9:13 am

Elvis Costello performing at the Pageant in 2015. - Steve Truesdell
Steve Truesdell
Elvis Costello performing at the Pageant in 2015.
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Elvis Costello announced North American tour dates this morning, and St. Louis made the cut. Costello will be playing the Factory January 26.

The St. Louis stop is part of the 69-year-old's 7-0-7 tour. The dates were announced via a press release that is fittingly high-diction for an artist known for his lyrics' nerdy wit.

"It is with an air of the utmost delight that we, the purveyors of the finest musical tidings, announce the resplendent return of the esteemed maestro, Elvis Costello, and his illustrious coterie, The Imposters," the statement reads. "Brace yourselves..."

You may want to brace yourself indeed. Costello has a history of doing cool stuff during his shows in St. Louis. In 2011, during his "Spectacular Spinning Songbook" tour, the setlist was chosen by fans coming on stage and spinning a game-show style wheel. Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder made a guest appearance for the St. Louis show.

Costello also played a solo acoustic show at the Pageant in 2015 and then hit the Stifel Theater with the Imposters backing him in 2018. The Imposters will be backing him for the January gig as well.

The significance behind calling the tour 7-0-7 isn't immediately obvious. Perhaps it's a reference to an album we're not familiar with; he's put out more than 30 in the past 40 some odd years. Maybe it's a slot machine reference and there will be an element of luck or chance incorporated into the show again this time around.

If you want to see for yourself, tickets go on sale at elviscostello.com this Friday at 10 a.m.
Bob Dylan will play the Stifel Theater October 4.

Bob Dylan to Play Stifel in October: The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is rumored to be his last

David Byrne wears the rare suit that absolutely deserves the adjective “iconic.”

39 Years Later, Stop Making Sense Is as Exuberant and Wonderful as Ever: Arguably the greatest concert film of all time is now caught in 4K and back in theaters


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

