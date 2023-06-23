Even a Clueless Fan Couldn’t Ruin Natalie Merchant’s SLSO Collab

click to enlarge SCOTT ROVAK Natalie Merchant was better than ever at Stifel Theatre.

“You’re very fortunate to have such a phenomenal orchestra here in your city,” Natalie Merchant told the audience at the Stifel Theatre on Thursday night. Indeed, after just a single rehearsal with Merchant earlier in the day, the extraordinary St. Louis Symphony Orchestra provided intricate, gorgeous, backdrops to some of Merchant’s best-loved tunes, a few rarities and songs from her terrific new album.

Under the baton of conductor Jason Seber, the Orchestra was a marvel all night. The audience appeared to be an even split between longtime Merchant fans and SLSO subscribers, each mesmerized by the power of Merchant’s undiminished quaver-laced alto and distinctive enunciation — pushed way up front in the mix — backed by vibrant strings and brass that painted meditative reworkings of familiar older songs like the show-opening “Lulu” and “Beloved Wife,” a fan-favorite from Merchant’s 1995 debut solo LP, Tigerlily.

Just as effective were songs from this year’s Keep Your Courage, including a pensively textural “Narcissus” and “Big Girls,” which allowed pop stylings to emerge among rich orchestral shapes punctuated by muted trumpets. The livelier tunes allowed Merchant to move about the stage with her confident performance personality, and she brought all of her recognizable moves — the determined stride, the skipping, the power twirls, the pronounced wristology, the serpentine sways, the ankle swivels, the third-position ballet feet.

Sartorially, Merchant went with long-sleeved tea-length wrap dresses — red for the first set, black for the second — with zero accessories. Her long hair is now a beautiful silver, and several women snapped photos of it to take to their hair stylists. For the first set, she wore hospital slippers, although she ended up unshod for much of both sets, gliding around on slick stage mats put there for that very purpose.

Even on up-tempo material, the audience maintained symphony decorum for the first set, except when a fan loudly asked if backup vocalist Mayteana Morales was Merchant’s daughter (she isn’t), prompting Merchant to (rather forwardly) ask Morales to publicly declare her age. The answer—41 — inspired Merchant to bust out an impromptu verse from “Delta Dawn” about the 41-year-old whose daddy still calls her baby.

The second set opened with hauntingly drawn interpretations of “River” and “The Letter,” another Tigerlily classic, turned into a soothing symphonic essay embroidered with swirling harp figures. Anyone hoping to hear songs from Merchant’s old college-rock band 10,000 Maniacs came up almost entirely empty — even the smash “These Are Days,” which has closed most shows on this tour, was left unplayed. Instead, she reached back for the relative obscurity “Verdi Cries” from 1987’s In My Tribe, a song perfectly suited for the SLSO’s achingly colored strings. Good night for the oboes, by the way, with several songs defined by elegant oboe lines.

Eventually, Merchant coaxed the fans — a few at a time — to their feet during a jubilant “Wonder” and kept them going during the Motown-inflected “Come On, Aphrodite,” a duet with Morales, that featured Merchant’s most animated dancing of the night.



It was all working until some attention-starved brute named David thought it would be okay to lean against the lip of the stage, throw his necktie and business card at Merchant and strike up a conversation with her while she was in the middle of singing “Life is Sweet,” thereby derailing the song until she was able to dismiss the doofus and allow Seber to cue the orchestra back in.

Aside from that hiccup, St. Louis looked good — the incredible SLSO, the gorgeous Stifel, the attentive and knowledgeable fans — as the show ended with radiant renditions of Merchant staples “Kind & Generous” and “Carnival,” reminding everyone that when it comes to the live music landscape of St. Louis, these are the days.