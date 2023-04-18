Evolution Festival Announces Full Lineup, Ticket Sales

Evolution Festival — which promises to be the heir, but better, to the departed LouFest — has announced its inaugural lineup, and passes and ticket details.
The festival will take place in Forest Park on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. Passes and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, but Evolution Insiders can get early access beginning at noon today with a code available on signup for the Insider Club.
Single day general admission passes start at $75, with silver and gold packages starting at $175.50 and $349.50. There will also be a bundled four-pack of tickets starting at $199.50 and weekended passes for $449.50. Tickets and more information at evolutionfestival.com.
The full lineup (subject to change) is as follows:
Saturday, August 26:
The Black Keys
The Black Crowes
Brittany Howard
Cautious Clay
Nikki Lane
Modern English
Sugar Hill Gang
The Knuckles
Punk Lady Apple
Sunday, August 27
Brandi Carlile
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
Ice Cube
Morgan Wade
Michigander
The Nude Party
Smidley
Carriers
Yard Eagle
There will also be local food on offer from Sugarfire, Pappy’s, Heavy Smoke, Beast, Treaux’s Cajun BBQ, Gobble Stop, Five Aces, Vegan Butcher & Deli, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Chicken Out, Steve’s Hot Dogs, Taberu, Mission Taco, Strange Donuts, Alibi Cookies and more.
There will be national barbecue pit masters “Phil The Grill” Johnson, James “Boatright’s BBQ,” and Fred Minnick on site as well.
The festival also will have a bourbon focus and some spirits on hand will be from Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Yellowstone, Daviess County, Blood Oath, Withered Oak, Maker’s Mark, Basil Hayden, Jim Beam, Bulleit, Wild Turkey, Switchgrass Spirits and StilL630, Kentucky Coffee Whiskey.
Email the author at [email protected]
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter