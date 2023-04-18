CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Evolution Festival Announces Full Lineup, Ticket Sales

Passes go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 9:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Festival goers at Music at the Intersection 2022.
Dmitri Jackson
St. Louis is getting a new music festival, which we hope will be as good as Music at the Intersection (pictured).

Evolution Festival — which promises to be the heir, but better, to the departed LouFest — has announced its inaugural lineup, and passes and ticket details.
click to enlarge Evolution Festival Announces Full Lineup, Ticket Sales (2)


The festival will take place in Forest Park on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. Passes and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, but Evolution Insiders can get early access beginning at noon today with a code available on signup for the Insider Club.

Single day general admission passes start at $75, with silver and gold packages starting at $175.50 and $349.50. There will also be a bundled four-pack of tickets starting at $199.50 and weekended passes for $449.50. Tickets and more information at evolutionfestival.com.

Related
The Black Crowes are among several top-billed acts slated for Evolution Festival

Evolution Festival Is St. Louis' Newest Music Fest: It's bringing Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, Brittany Howard and more to St. Louis


The full lineup (subject to change) is as follows:

Saturday, August 26:
The Black Keys
The Black Crowes
Brittany Howard
Cautious Clay
Nikki Lane
Modern English
Sugar Hill Gang
The Knuckles
Punk Lady Apple

Sunday, August 27
Brandi Carlile
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
Ice Cube
Morgan Wade
Michigander
The Nude Party
Smidley
Carriers
Yard Eagle

There will also be local food on offer from  Sugarfire, Pappy’s, Heavy Smoke, Beast, Treaux’s Cajun BBQ, Gobble Stop, Five Aces, Vegan Butcher & Deli, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Chicken Out, Steve’s Hot Dogs, Taberu, Mission Taco, Strange Donuts, Alibi Cookies and more.

There will be national barbecue pit masters “Phil The Grill” Johnson, James “Boatright’s BBQ,” and Fred Minnick on site as well.

The festival also will have a bourbon focus and some spirits on hand will be from Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Yellowstone, Daviess County, Blood Oath, Withered Oak, Maker’s Mark, Basil Hayden, Jim Beam, Bulleit, Wild Turkey, Switchgrass Spirits and StilL630, Kentucky Coffee Whiskey.

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The HillBenders Found a Rock-Inflected Sound With The Who's Tommy

By Steve Leftridge

The HillBenders

Neal Francis Talks Playing 4/20 Sober and New Album in Advance of St. Louis Show

By Steve Leftridge

Neil Francis

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week April 20 to 26

By Daniel Hill

Lizzo.

How Hyperpop Stars 100 Gecs Got Their Start in Normie St. Louis County

By Monica Obradovic

Dylan Brady and Laura Les of 100 gecs got their start in St. Louis.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us