Evolution Festival Is St. Louis' Newest Music Fest

It's bringing Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, Brittany Howard and more to St. Louis

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 2:05 pm

The Black Crowes are among several top-billed acts slated for Evolution Festival
Jason Stoff
The Black Crowes are among several top-billed acts slated for Evolution Festival

Holy shit, holy shit, a new music festival that is definitely not LouFest will come to St. Louis during the same season and in the same location as LouFest. 

After LouFest’s abrupt, penniless downfall in 2018, St. Louis has been without a premier music festival in Forest Park. It appears Evolution Festival seeks to fill that void.

Evolution Festival will be August 26 and 27 in Forest Park and includes a lineup of top-billed acts including Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, Ice Cube, Brittany Howard, The Black Crowes, Cautious Clay and more.

Other performers include The Black Crowes, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Morgan Wade, Michigander, Modern English, Nikki Lane, The Sugarhill Gang, The Nude Party and The Knuckles. 

Live music producers Steven Schankman and Joe Litvag from Contemporary Productions and The Just Listen Company are spearheading the festival. The two say they wanted to develop a “modern” festival that will “celebrate the soul of the city in a forward-thinking way.”

“We both agreed that there is something missing here, an event that will welcome everyone from our great city to come together to celebrate our diversity, inclusion and to offer a renewed focus on our musical culture and the arts,” Schankman says in a statement.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $199.
Evolution Festival
Ticket prices range from $99 to $199.

Schankman and Litvag were born and raised in St. Louis.

Already regional and local businesses have signed on as food vendors, with the focus being barbecue. Those tapped to participate so far include Sugarfire Smokehouse, Pappy’s Smokehouse, BEAST Craft BBQ, TreauX’s Cajun BBQ, and others. 

Evolution Festival will also place a heavy emphasis on bourbon, with tastings and demonstrations planned throughout the event.

By all indications, Evolution Festival looks promising. We can only hope they will pay their vendors, unlike St. Louis’ previous music festival.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday with a limited number of pre-sale tickets available for “Evolution Insiders” starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $99 to $199, plus ticket fees, according to a release. More details at evolutionfestival.com.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
