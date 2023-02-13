Evolution Festival Is St. Louis' Newest Music Fest

click to enlarge Jason Stoff The Black Crowes are among several top-billed acts slated for Evolution Festival

Holy shit, holy shit, a new music festival that is definitely not LouFest will come to St. Louis during the same season and in the same location as LouFest.

After LouFest’s abrupt, penniless downfall in 2018, St. Louis has been without a premier music festival in Forest Park. It appears Evolution Festival seeks to fill that void.

Evolution Festival will be August 26 and 27 in Forest Park and includes a lineup of top-billed acts including Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, Ice Cube, Brittany Howard, The Black Crowes, Cautious Clay and more.

Live music producers Steven Schankman and Joe Litvag from Contemporary Productions and The Just Listen Company are spearheading the festival. The two say they wanted to develop a “modern” festival that will “celebrate the soul of the city in a forward-thinking way.”

“We both agreed that there is something missing here, an event that will welcome everyone from our great city to come together to celebrate our diversity, inclusion and to offer a renewed focus on our musical culture and the arts,” Schankman says in a statement.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $199.

Schankman and Litvag were born and raised in St. Louis.



Already regional and local businesses have signed on as food vendors, with the focus being barbecue. Those tapped to participate so far include Sugarfire Smokehouse, Pappy’s Smokehouse, BEAST Craft BBQ, TreauX’s Cajun BBQ, and others.

Evolution Festival will also place a heavy emphasis on bourbon, with tastings and demonstrations planned throughout the event.

By all indications, Evolution Festival looks promising. We can only hope they will pay their vendors, unlike St. Louis’ previous music festival.